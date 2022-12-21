Woods Cross Ridgeline Basketball

Ridgeline’s Grady Workman takes a shot as Woods Cross’ Jaxon Smith (3) and Mason Bendinger defend on Tuesday in Millville.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

MILLVILLE - A slow start offensively, coupled with some impressive 3-point shooting by the visitors, proved to be too much for the Riverhawks to overcome.

Woods Cross buried its first three shots of the game --- all 3-balls --- on its way to a 66-53 victory over Ridgeline on a non-region boys basketball tilt on Tuesday night. The Riverhawks took a 2-0 lead on a pair of free throws by Luke Sorenson, but the Wildcats immediately answered with a trey by Jaxon Smith and never trailed the rest of the way.


