MILLVILLE - A slow start offensively, coupled with some impressive 3-point shooting by the visitors, proved to be too much for the Riverhawks to overcome.
Woods Cross buried its first three shots of the game --- all 3-balls --- on its way to a 66-53 victory over Ridgeline on a non-region boys basketball tilt on Tuesday night. The Riverhawks took a 2-0 lead on a pair of free throws by Luke Sorenson, but the Wildcats immediately answered with a trey by Jaxon Smith and never trailed the rest of the way.
"That's a good team as it is and if they're going to make shots the way that they made shots tonight, I think that makes them really hard to beat," said Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day, whose team was without standout center Jagger Francom due to a sprained ankle. "I told the boys there's no shame in losing to a team like that. I don't love the way it happened. I thought there was some stuff we can get better at and that we inflicted on ourselves tonight, but they were tough. They were tough tonight and their other guys, 23 and 4, they were great tonight."
Will Campbell and Cade Eberhardt, the "other guys" Day is referring to, teamed up for 29 points. Both of them only averaged 7.0 points an outing heading into the game. Campbell knocked down five shots from beyond the arc, while Eberhardt netted all 12 of his points after halftime.
The Riverhawks (6-2) struggled offensively during the first two quarters as they only scored 22 points and faced at least a six-point-deficit for the lion's share of the half. Ridgeline did score the final points of the half on a thunderous ally-oop dunk from Sorenson, courtesy of a nice pass from Grady Workman. As well executed as that play was, the Wildcats (7-3) still took a 28-22 advantage into the locker room.
"They had a good game plan against us and they executed that well, and they guarded us really well," Day said. "They took away our driving lanes and made that hard for us, and we had to shoot jump shots over the top of them, which was difficult. But I thought ultimately we didn't execute at the level that we're capable of us when it came to our set (offense), and the boys know that and they'll bounce back. I have 100 percent faith that they'll get better and learn from this."
Carson Cox drove to the basket and scored to start the second half for the Riverhawks, but the Wildcats answered with the first of their four 3-balls in the third quarter. Woods Cross led by an many at 13 points in the quarter before Ridgeline pared its deficit to 47-39 on a modest 5-0 run.
Any seemingly slim chance of a Ridgeline comeback was vanquished as Woods Cross scored nine of the first 12 points of the fourth quarter. The visitors went 9 for 9 from the free throw line in the second half to help keep the hosts at bay.
Workman played one of his best games of the season for the Riverhawks as he scored 15 points and attacked the rim with some gusto for the majority of those points.
"Yeah, he really carried us in the first half," Day said. "Defensively, he was doing a pretty good job against Jaxon Smith all night, who is capable of just going off for big numbers. And then (Workman) was making tough plays in the first half and he hit a couple of threes in the second half, and helped us. Overall, we weren't very good offensively tonight, but Grady was a bright spot for sure."
Sorenson and Cox chipped in with 11 points each for the Riverhawks, who got eight points apiece from Cam Blotter and Zach Skinner. Mason Bendinger matched Campbell with a game-high 17 points, while Smith contributed with 16 points for the Wildcats. Smith and Bendinger average 19.2 and 17.0 points an outing, respectively, for Woods Cross.
Indeed, it wasn't the performance the Riverhawks were hoping for in their final game before Christmas, but they've still had a very encouraging start to the 2022-23 campaign.
"I'm really pleased, actually," Day said. "I mean, if I can step out from a loss and think through it, you know, we're 6-2 with a lot of guys who have never really played varsity basketball before against a 5A, 6A heavy schedule that we've played, I think we can be proud of that. And I think we also feel like we let the Springville game get away from us, so there's room to improve and then with the way things went tonight. But I like where we're at. We're gelling, we're getting better. The kids believe in each other and they'll continue to do the right things to make us get better as we (approach) region (play)."
OTHER BOYS GAMES
Mountain Crest (5-4) extended its winning streak to three by blowing out Hunter (2-7) by a 69-41 scoreline on the road, while West Side (3-4) was edged on the road by non-district rival Firth, 43-41.
The Mustangs outscored the Wolverines 40-12 during the middle two quarters to turn a competitive game into a rout. Hunter Pugmire came through with 12 of his team-high 17 points in the second half for Mountain Crest, which got 12 points from Kaden Hess, 11 from Rigdon Anderson and eight from Joseph Hunsaker.
"Played well tonight," MC head coach Chandler Smith said. "This was a good team victory heading into Christmas break. After getting off to a slow start and relying on the three, we were able to make some adjustments and get the ball inside. Our post players played really well tonight. They worked together, made a lot of good passes and had some great finishes. Really proud of the boys and their desire to be a team. Very unselfish group of kids."
Firth (5-2) limited West Side to 10 points or fewer in each of the first three quarter, but the Pirates got going with 17 points during the final eight minutes of action. It wasn't quite enough, though. Cash Wade and Ivan Campbell paced the Pirates with nine points each, while Garrett Robinson netted eight and Owen Nielsen seven.
"Had a hard time rebounding," WS head coach Tyler Brown said. "The last basket for the win was an offensive rebound putback."
GIRLS GAMES
Mountain Crest and West Side both prevailed on the road, while Sky View lost for the first time this season.
The Mustangs (5-4) outscored the Roy (0-7) by 19 points in the first half on their way to a 48-36 win. Kali Jones led Mountain Crest with 14 points, followed by Lily Smith with 12 and Paige Egbert with 10.
"We played really great today," MC head coach Megan Smith said. "Shared the ball well and hit some shots that we needed. We pulled away in the second (quarter), but Roy fought back in the third, so we changed up our defense a little and it helped."
West Side (8-3) was able to sweep its season series with Grace (9-3), although the second showdown was more of a nailbiter as the Pirates earned a hard-fought 54-51 victory. Neither team led by more than three points at the conclusion of each of the quarters.
Letti Phillips poured in 20 points for the Pirates, who got 10 points from Natalie Lemmon, nine from Laney Beckstead, eight from Aubrie Barzee and seven from Julia Jensen. West Side drained nine free throws in the final quarter.
"It came down to clutch free throws from Laney and Letti to help secure our win," WS head coach Bridget Checketts said. "Letti played well tonight and put up lots of shots that paid off."
It was also a very competitive game between Sky View (7-1) and host Highland, with the Rams (5-3) emerging victorious, 65-60. The Rams scored 43 of their points after halftime, and the Bobcats 39 of theirs.
Karlee Allen and Hannah Radford each tallied 20 points for Sky View, which got 10 from Claire Fischer. Allen sank four 3-pointers, while Radford went off for 15 points in the fourth quarter.
"Highland is a tough, physical team," SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. "We got off to a bit of a rough start, but I liked the adjustments we made at halftime. We were able to settle down in the second half and played much better offensively. The preseason is all about learning and improving. This was a good test for us and we will come out stronger as a result."
