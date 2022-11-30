...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5
inches valley floors, 4 to 8 inches benches, Uinta County, and
Wasatch Back, except up to 12 inches Park City.
* WHERE...In Utah, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Eastern Box Elder
County, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley, Utah Valley,
Cache Valley/Utah Portion and Wasatch Back. In Wyoming,
Southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...A strong cold front will bring a band of moderate to
heavy snow through northern Utah after midnight Friday, ending
by 11 AM. This heavy band of snow will last 2-4 hours in most
locations. Significant impacts are expected to travel
including the Friday morning commute across all of northern
Utah. Strong, gusty winds near the front may also cause
blowing and drifting of snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
Prep hoops: Ridgeline girls, West Side boys prevail
It was a competitive first quarter, but the Riverhawks turned it up a notch the remainder of the half.
Ridgeline outscored Morgan 20-6 in the second quarter and coasted to a 68-44 victory in a non-region girls basketball game Wednesday evening in Millville.
The Trojans (2-0) had no answer for Ridgeline guard Emilee Skinner, who filled up the stat sheets with 25 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three steals. The standout sophomore paced the hosts in scoring, rebounding and steals. Skinner scored at least five points in every quarter.
The Riverhawks (2-0), who knocked down all 11 of their free throw attempts, racked up 17 steals, including four apiece from Macie Brown and Hallee Smith. Smith also contributed with 12 points, while teammate Elise Livingston chipped in with 13 points.
The Logan girls were also in action Wednesday as the Grizzlies hosted Malad, which pulled away for a 49-28 win. The Dragons (2-2) came through with at least 11 points in every quarter.
Eight different Grizzlies contributed in the scoring column, led by Maddi Kartchner with seven points. Marisol Contreras finished with six points for Logan, which got three blocks each from Kartchner and Erika Rose.
“I had some all-star effort tonight and I’m impressed with how well these girls bounce back,” LHS head coach Tori Craner said. “They’re always cheering for each other, build each other up and help each other improve.”
Meanwhile, in the Gem State, West Side (4-1) lost for the first time this season as it couldn't quite overcome a rough third quarter against host North Fremont. The Huskies (3-1) won the quarter by a 12-3 count on their way to a 42-38 victory.
Aubrie Barzee netted 10 of her team-high 14 points in the first half for the Pirates, who got eight points from Julia Jensen and seven more from Tommi Henderson. West Side took a 23-17 lead into the half.
BOYS GAMES
West Side’s season opener was a gratifying one as the Pirates poured in 22 points in the fourth quarter on their way to a 52-48 road victory over North Fremont. These two teams squared off in the third-place game in last season’s 2A state tournament, with the Huskies prevailing.
Eli Brown led the offensive charge for West Side with 17 points, followed by Dylan Ralphs with eight and Hayden Ricks with seven. Ralphs drained all six of his free throws in the final quarter as the visitors went 11 of 13 from the charity stripe during the final eight minutes of action.
“Played hard,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “Lots of mistakes, but competed until the end. Tough place to play. Always great to get a win at North Fremont."
Meanwhile, Green Canyon (0-2) wasn't able to keep up with visiting Juan Diego. The Soaring Eagle (1-1) outscored the Wolves in every quarter en route to a 60-39 win.
Jared Anderson drained all seven of his free throws on his way to 15 points for the Wolves, who got eight from Isaac Filimoehala.
