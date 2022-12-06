A pair of local high school boys basketball teams were tested by opponents from larger classifications, but both played well enough in the fourth quarter to keep their undefeated records intact.
Ridgeline outscored Fremont 23-10 during the final eight minutes of action on its way to a 67-55 victory over the 6A Silverwolves on Tuesday evening in Millville.
Meanwhile, Preston got a three-point play from guard Cam Hobbs with .6 seconds remaining in the contest a thrilling 51-50 road triumph over 5A Highland. The Indians trailed by four points heading into the final quarter.
"I was incredibly pleased with our energy and focus from the start tonight, playing against a perennial power in 6A, with a stud lead guard," Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. "And our guys came out and executed a game plan. Grady Workman was terrific defensively. Really the entire team played connected on that end. Offensively, we played great team basketball that led to the win."
The lead guard Day is referring to is the 6-foot-4 Hunter Hansen, who verbally committed to play for Utah State University a few months ago. Hansen is averaging 23 points an outing, but the Riverhawks (5-0) limited him to eight points fewer than his average.
It was another balanced offensive attack for Ridgeline, which got 18 points from Jagger Francom, 15 apiece from Luke Sorenson and Carson Cox, and 12 from Workman. Sorenson scored all of his points during the middle two quarters, while Francom netted 12 in the opening half. Cox knocked down four 3-pointers, including two in the fourth quarter.
This was a big win over a Fremont (3-3) squad that has already beaten Bingham, Orem and Madison (Idaho), plus only lost to American Fork by one point.
Preston (4-0) was in front of Highland (2-2) after the first and second quarters, but was forced to rally after getting outscored 21-10 in the third. Hobbs netted eight of his 13 points during the final eight minutes of action.
Preston received another strong performance from 6-foot-7 post player Tate Hess, who recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Hobbs added eight rebounds for the Indians, who outrebounded the Rams, 35-21. Cruz Harris contributed with 11 points for the visitors.
"We were down eight with three minutes to go in the fourth quarter and the kids kept fighting," Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. "We struggled offensively. We were 2 of 20 from (beyond) the 3-point line, but the kids kept battling and found a way."
GIRLS HOOPS
A trio of local teams were in action Tuesday in Sky View, Green Canyon and Logan. The Bobcats and Wolves prevailed in convincing fashion on the road, while the Grizzlies tested Ben Lomond before falling at home.
Sky View (2-0) outscored Judge Memorial (3-2) in every quarter, including by nine points in the first and third, plus 13 points in the fourth. As a result, the Bobcats rolled to a 64-32 victory.
Melanie Hiatt scored 12 of her game-high 17 points in the second half for the Bobcats, who exploded for 39 points after halftime. Hannah Radford finished with 14 points for Sky View, which got nine points from Makena Smart --- all in the fourth quarter --- and eight apiece from Karlee Allen and Addey Merrill.
"Tonight was a great road win for us," SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. "Judge is always a tough place to play. We really liked the adjustments our girls made after halftime, especially on the defensive end. We were able to turn defensive stops into offensive opportunities, which helped us build our lead in the second half."
Like Sky View, Green Canyon outscored its opponent in every quarter, including 20-9 in the first. The Wolves (2-2) never looked back in their 71-46 drubbing of 5A Bonneville (1-3).
Ten different athletes contributed in the scoring column for Green Canyon, which got a double-double from Maren McKenna, who returned for her shoulder injury. The future University of Wyoming player contributed with 12 points, 13 boards and four points.
Cambree Tensmeyer chipped in with 12 points, four assists and five rebounds for the Wolves, while Stella Anhder buried four 3-balls and came through with 12 points, five assists and four boards. Marissa Best and Nora Wosnik scored eight points each for Green Canyon, which went 11 for 15 from the free throw line.
"Tonight was a total team effort," GC head coach Alexis Clegg said. "Any time you have 19 assists in a game, you know it was unselfish play. Different players stepped up at different times and it was so fun to watch the girls run the offense so well and make the extra pass. This was a great game to prepare us for this weekend in St. George."
Logan (0-4) threatened to hand Ben Lomond its first loss of the season, but the Scots (4-0) won the fourth quarter by a 14-8 count on their way to a 46-36 win. Ashley Lunt drained a trio of treys in the third quarter and finished with 16 points for the Grizzlies, who got five points apiece from Marisol Contreras and Maddi Kartchner.
"We were so close, had the lead in the third (quarter) for a minute there," LHS head coach Tori Wren said. "We're learning to compete and how to play under pressure. It's coming along. (Our girls) always play to the very last second."
The Grizzlies nearly terminated their lengthy losing streak in their previous game as they continue to make strides. Logan got 12 points from Contreras and 11 from Kartchner in last Friday's 46-41 road setback to American Leadership Academy. The Grizzlies sank six shots from downtown in that game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.