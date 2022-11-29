SMITHFIELD --- It took a few minutes for Sky View to establish itself offensively in its home and season opener, but it didn't matter.
That's because the Bobcats played lights out defensively in the first quarter.
Sky View outscored Box Elder 17-2 in the opening quarter and coasted to a 58-40 victory in a non-region boys basketball game on Tuesday night. It took the Bobcats nearly three full minutes to get into the scoring column, but they still managed to jump out to a 8-0 lead.
"It felt great," SV guard Tanner Davis said. "That's what we've been working on these few practices just barely. Our goal is to hold (teams) to 12 points a quarter and obviously we did that and we won, so it felt good to (achieve our goal)."
Indeed, it was a noteworthy accomplishment against a veteran Box Elder squad that poured in 84 points in last week's season-opening triumph over Weber. The Bees bested the Warriors by 24 points, but trailed by double digits for the final 25-plus minutes of action Tuesday.
"They're well coached, they're a talented team, but I felt like what we did defensively frustrated them and kind of set the tone for the game," SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. "I mean, we had our lulls on offense where we didn't play great on offense, but our defense was able to help us overcome that."
Sky View did an especially good job defending dynamic Box Elder guard Elijah Kersey as they held him scoreless during the first half. The junior netted 10 points after halftime, but it was too late as the Bobcats led by 10 to 22 points the entire second half.
"Well, he's so strong and he's so powerful," Hillyard said of Kersey. "We hit three 3s last week against Weber and we just defended, closed out on him and then I felt like we made it hard for him to penetrate just by switching and staying in front of him. So, that's big when you can hold a guy like that under wraps. And then you saw (Cole) Mortensen kind of broke free in the second quarter, got some easy ones. He's a fast kid, but we kept him in check after that."
Mortensen did come through with eight points in the first half --- four on athletic forays to the basket late in the second quarter --- but Sky View limited him to a pair of points the rest of the way. The Bees (1-1) bounced back with 17 second-quarter points to give themselves a fighting chance in the second half, but still trailed by 10 (29-19) at the break.
The Bobcats went on a 13-0 run spanning the first and second quarters to take a commanding 19-point advantage at 21-2. Four different Bobcats scored during that surge, plus five different Bobcats contributed in the scoring column in the first and third quarters.
"That's huge," Davis said. "I feel like with us it's not one guy. We all can score it and it's hard for a defense to guard that when all five dudes on the court can go score at will (at times)."
Davis gave the Bees fits all night long with his length and athleticism on both ends of the court. No. 1 knocked down multiple field goal attempts in the first, second and fourth quarters on his way to a game-high 19 points. Davis showcased great body control on a few occasions, including on a lovely left-handed scoop shot early in the second quarter.
"That's stuff I've been working on all offseason, so I feel confident I'm going to make those shots," he said.
Older brother Carter Davis drained a trio of treys on his way to 11 points for the Bobcats, who got seven points apiece from Hayden Howell and Brooks Rigby. Rigby gave the hosts a nice offensive lift as he scored on a nice post move, plus buried a 3-pointer.
"We know Brooks can do that and he plays his role," Hillyard said. "We put him out there and we trust him and he trusts us, and he did a really good job. I thought he was really physical, came up with some good rebounds and played really good defense."
In addition to Kersey and Mortensen, the 5A Bees got 10 points from talented post player Jackson McKee.
This is a busy week for the Bobcats as they will play four games. Sky View, Mountain Crest and Ridgeline will all compete on back-to-back-to-back nights later this week at a tournament in St. George.
PREP GIRLS HOOPS
A pair of local teams were in action Tuesday and both lost to opponents from Utah's largest classification. Corner Canyon (2-0) traveled to North Logan and rallied past Green Canyon, 56-47, while Davis dispatched of visiting Mountain Crest by a 46-26 scoreline.
The Wolves (0-2) led after each of the first two quarters, but were outscored 31-20 during the second half. Cambree Tensmeyer finished with 16 points for the Wolves, who got six points and four rebounds from Abby Hansen and five points and six boards from Maren McKenna. Two of Green Canyon's starters were battling through various ailments.
"It's always tough to lose, but our team battled tonight," GC head coach Alexis Clegg said. "We had some gutsy performances and it came down to the little things. We are still looking for our rotation and to put together a complete game."
Meanwhile, the Mustangs (0-2) trailed by 10 points heading into the second quarter and never fully recovered against a Davis squad that went 19-4 a season ago. This was the season opener for the Darts.
Kali Jones paced Mountain Crest with seven points, while Lily Smith netted six points on a pair of 3-balls. The Mustangs were only outscored by five points after halftime.
"We've got some work to do, that's for sure," MC head coach Megan Smith said. "We aren't putting a full game together. We are still working through some things on offense. We have moments where we string together some good basketball. We just need a little consistency."
