A strong third quarter was enough for the Grizzlies to prevail for the fourth time in five games this season.
Logan outscored 5A Maple Mountain 19-11 in the third quarter on its way to a 62-57 road victory in a non-region boys basketball game on Wednesday night.
Jordan Child finished with eight of his 19 points in the first quarter to lead Logan (4-1), followed by Justin Anderson with 16, Jalen Argyle with 10 and Will Parkinson with eight. The Eagles (0-3) took a three-point lead into halftime, but the Grizzlies created just enough separation in the second half.
“The boys didn’t have a great first half, but they sure battled and got to ride home with a W,” LHS head coach Mitchell Argyle said.
In other local Wednesday boys basketball action, Mountain Crest (2-3) fell in nailbiting fashion to visiting Morgan (2-3) by a 62-60 scoreline, while Box Elder (2-2) took care of Green Canyon (1-3) at home, 66-39.
Neither the Mustangs or Trojans led by more than three points after any of the quarters in their back-and-forth showdown. Joseph Hunsaker paced Mountain Crest with 14 points, while Josh Arnell chipped in with 13, Oliver Nethercott with 11 and Hunter Pugmire with nine.
“Another fun game,” said MC head coach Chandler Smith, whose team is now 2-2 in games decided by two points this season. “Really proud of our effort. Morgan is a solid team and they made just a few more plays than us down the stretch. I really like where we are at. We’re competing, we’re getting better, we’re learning. It’s great for us to be in these situations. I love these kids. I don’t know if I’ve been around a better group of human beings. We’re gonna learn from this, adjust and keep chuggin’ along.”
Box Elder took a commanding 37-23 advantage into the locker room and promptly outscored Green Canyon 21-5 in the third quarter to terminate any seemingly slim chance of a comeback by the visitors. Isaac Filimoehala and Jaxon Drysdale scored six points apiece for the Wolves. The Bees knocked down nine 3-pointers.
BOYS WRESTLING
Idaho programs Malad and Marsh Valley traveled to Smithfield to square off against Sky View and Green Canyon. Marsh Valley went 2-0 as it outpointed the Wolves (43-36) and Bobcats (51-23). Green Canyon was able to defeat Malad (48-30).
Quinn Richards (113-pound weight class) and Eli Pensamiento (195) each earned a pair of pins for Green Canyon, which got pins from Easton Darley (120), Jackson Landon (220) and Will Wheatley (285) against Marsh Valley, and pins from Daxton Reese (126), Joey Montufar (138), Tyler Gerber (144) and Sam Tanner (215) against Malad. Aaron Shumway (132) prevailed by decision in GC’s dual against the Dragons.
Kayson Leak (120) and Preston Smith (285) were triumphant by fall for the Bobcats in their dual against the Eagles, while Parley Thacker (150) won by technical fall.
