A six-game winning streak was right in Preston’s grasp, but visiting Syracuse had other plans.
The 6A Titans came storming back from a 12-point deficit by outscoring the Indians 13-0 over the final 5:17 of the fourth quarter and left Franklin County with a 46-45 victory in a non-district boys basketball game on Friday night.
Preston was seemingly in control after Tate Hess scored on a putback to give the hosts a 12-point fourth-quarter advantage, but Syracuse battled back with some clutch shots and pesky defense. The Indians (9-2) outscored the Titans (7-1) by three points in each of the first three quarters, but were limited to five points during the final eight minutes of action. Preston had a chance to win the game, but Cruz Harris' last-second jumper was off the mark.
Cam Hobbs and Druw Jones scored 10 points apiece for Preston, which led by as many as 10 points in the second quarter, 11 in the third and 12 in the fourth. Wil Hamblin and Cam Hobbs chipped in with six points each for the Indians, who outlasted the Titans in double overtime on the road a season ago.
Kaden Ericksen came through with a game-high 19 points for the Titans, who secured a big win over traditional Utah 6A power Lone Peak earlier this season.
THURSDAY GAMES
Ridgeline traveled to Draper and blew out 5A Timpanogos by a 62-38 scoreline, while West Side was edged at home by North Fremont, 51-48.
The Riverhawks (7-2) raced out to a 22-7 first-quarter lead, limited the Timberwolves to 10 points in the opening half and coasted to another win. Luke Sorenson scored at least four points in every quarter on his way to a game-high 20 points for Ridgeline, which got 15 points from Carson Cox and six apiece from Grady Workman and Cam Blotter. Cox outscored Timpanogos by himself in the first quarter, 11-7.
“I was really happy with the effort and intensity to start the game after a nine-day layoff for the holiday,” Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. “The boys really defended in the first half and that proved to be the difference. Offensively, we keep getting better and are playing unselfish basketball.”
Meanwhile, the Pirates (3-6) rallied in the fourth quarter, but weren’t able to complete a season sweep of the Huskies (2-3). West Side beat North Fremont by a nearly identical 52-48 scoreline in the season opener for both teams. However, the Huskies won each of the first three quarters in the rematch, although the Pirates made a late surge by outscoring the visitors 13-7 during the final eight minutes of action.
Eli Brown buried a trio of treys on his way to 13 points for West Side, which got 13 points from Dylan Ralphs — eight in the third quarter — and 11 from Colby Bowles.
“Had plenty of chances, just couldn’t get it done,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “The kids played hard. Things will start going our way.”
BOYS WRESTLING
Preston and Logan competed at the 12-team Braveheart Duals, a two-day tournament that concluded Friday at the Ben Lomond Athletic Complex in Ogden. In was a good showing for the Indians, who went 6-2, while the Grizzlies split their eight duals.
Preston secured wins over Logan (57-24), Bonneville, Roy, Carbon, Clearfield and Cedar Valley, and lost to Elko (Nevada) by six points and Evanston (Wyoming). The Grizzlies dispatched of Bonneville twice, Ben Lomond and Team Renegade, and were outpointed by Preston, Carbon, Roy and Elko.
A pair of Preston grapplers went undefeated in returning state placers Tavin Rigby (138-pound weight class) and Micah Serr (190), while fellow returning 4A medalist Parker Bodily (175) went 6-1 with six pins. Serr, who has yet to lose a match during the 2022-23 campaign, stuck all seven of his opponents — six in the first round — while Rigby won six of his seven bouts by fall. Rigby pinned Logan’s Cooper Redd in the third round in a showdown of state placers from a season ago.
Three other Preston athletes who fared well were freshman Peyton Keller (120), Quinn Bradford (144) and Tayden Edwards (150). Keller was triumphant in six of his seven duels, with all of those wins coming in pinning fashion, while Bradford and Edwards teamed up to go 11-4.
The Grizzlies were led by Payton Redd (113) who went 3-1 — there were a lot of forfeits in this tourney — and his lone setback was by one point to a foe from Roy. Cooper Redd and Luke Stearns (190) each reigned supreme in three of their contested five matches for Logan.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Green Canyon, Preston and Logan made a Thursday trip to Ogden for the dual-style Lady Scots Invitational. The Wolves brought eight wrestlers, the Grizzlies three and the Indians two.
No local girls went undefeated at the tournament, although Green Canyon’s Kiah Saurey (136-142), Allie Mitchell (145-152) and Jorilyn Herzog (159-172), and Preston’s Riley Bodily (169-172) only lost once each. Saurey, Mitchell and Herzog joined forces to go 11-3 with 10 points, while Bodily went 3-1 with a trio of pins. Green Canyon’s Sadie Olsen (153-158) prevailed in three of her five bouts, and Preston’s Megan Jensen (131-135) went 2-2. Logan’s Mary Ann Rincon (119-126) also picked up a pair of wins.
