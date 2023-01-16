Support Local Journalism

It was the kind of performance Taryn McEuen was hoping for from her Lady Riverhawks in their final high school swimming meet before the Region 11 Championships.

The Ridgeline girls dominated at the nine-team Highland Invitational, a two-day meet that concluded Saturday in Salt Lake City. The defending 4A state champions have now reigned supreme at two invitationals during the 2022-23 campaign and have finished second in three others — only losing to 5A and 6A programs.


