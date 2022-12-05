Support Local Journalism

A strong start to the 2022-23 high school boys basketball season continued for Preston, Ridgeline and Sky View as the three teams have a combined record of 11-0 after dispatching of their respective opponents by double digits last Saturday.

Preston hosted Vallivue, jumped out to a 11-0 lead and coasted to a 80-28 drubbing of the Falcons. Meanwhile, Ridgeline and Sky View both went 3-0 at the North-South Tournament, which concluded Saturday in St. George. The Riverhawks blew out Cedar by a 75-52 scoreline, while the Bobcats prevailed against Pine View, 73-63.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

