A strong start to the 2022-23 high school boys basketball season continued for Preston, Ridgeline and Sky View as the three teams have a combined record of 11-0 after dispatching of their respective opponents by double digits last Saturday.
Preston hosted Vallivue, jumped out to a 11-0 lead and coasted to a 80-28 drubbing of the Falcons. Meanwhile, Ridgeline and Sky View both went 3-0 at the North-South Tournament, which concluded Saturday in St. George. The Riverhawks blew out Cedar by a 75-52 scoreline, while the Bobcats prevailed against Pine View, 73-63.
Tate Hess nearly outscored Vallivue (0-3) by himself in the first half for Preston, which took a commanding 49-17 lead into the locker room. Hess netted 15 of his game-high 17 points during the first two quarters for the Indians (3-0), who defeated Bishop Kelly by 25 points the previous day.
Wil Hamblin chipped in with 11 points for Preston, which got nine apiece from Kaden Larsen and Cam Hobbs. All nine Preston athletes that saw action contributed in the scoring column.
Ridgeline (4-0) outscored Cedar (3-2) by at least six points in each of the first three quarters, highlighted by a 26-13 third quarter. Carson Cox finished with 11 points in the third quarter and seven in the first on his way to a game-high 24 points for the Riverhawks, who got 16 points from Jagger Francom — nine in the final quarter — and 11 from Grady Workman. Five different Ridgeline players joined forces to knock down eight 3-pointers.
Sky View (4-0) outscored Pine View (0-3) 23-14 in the first quarter, although the Panthers stayed within striking distance for the lion’s share of the game. Tanner Davis led the Bobcats with 16 points, followed by older brother Carter Davis and Logan Deal with 15 apiece, Hayden Howell with 11 and Brooks Rigby with seven. Howell scored all of his points before halftime.
Mountain Crest also competed in the North-South tourney and went 1-2, with all three of those contests being decided by five or fewer points. The Mustangs (2-2) closed things out with a 52-47 loss to Desert Hills (1-2). The Mustangs exploded for 24 points in the third quarter after only mustering up 12 in the entire first half, but were limited to 11 points during the final eight minutes of action.
Oliver Nethercott contributed with 11 points for Mountain Crest, while Ray Robins and Hunter Pugmire added nine points apiece, and Joseph Hunsaker eight. The Mustangs buried six 3-balls in the third quarter, but none in the other quarters.
BOYS WRESTLING
It was a busy weekend for the local programs as Mountain Crest and Ridgeline competed at the Syracuse Scuffle, Green Canyon, Logan and Sky View were in action at the Layton Invitational, and Preston was at the American Falls-hosted Dahlke Duals.
Mountain Crest went 7-2 at the dual-style tournament, while Ridgeline went 5-2. The Mustangs beat Weber, American Fork, Tooele, Granger, Snow Canyon, Copper Hills and Northridge, and lost to Syracuse and Idaho 4A power Minico. The Riverhawks defeated Copper Hills, Weber, American Fork, Tooele and Granger, and lost to the two teams that beat Mountain Crest.
Two-time state champion Easton Evans won all nine of his matches at the 126-pound weight class for the Mustangs, while teammates Bridger Thalman and Will DeKorver teamed up to go undefeated at 175 pounds. Evans was only tested in one of his duels.
Returning state champ Carter Nelson (120) was 6-0 at the tournament until suffering an injury against Minico. Mountain Crest likely would have defeated Syracuse — the Titans prevailed by a 36-33 scoreline — had Nelson been available. Instead, the Mustangs forfeited at that weight class.
Sam Schroeder and Porter Kennington split the matches at 190 pounds for Mountain Crest and only lost once, while Carter Egbert went 4-0 while splitting time with Stetson Bingham at 150. Other Mustangs who fared well were Dontay McMurtey (8-1 record at 165), Jace McBride (7-1, 157), James Rollins (6-2, 106), Zack Halligan (6-2, 113), Jud Wells (6-3, 215/285) and Hunter Hammer (6-3, 215/285).
Ridgeline was led by Owen Munk, who reigned supreme in six of his seven duels at 165. Dylan Twedt split time at 157 and went 3-0 for the Riverhawks, who only lost once at heavyweight. Caysen Dana and Hollus Risher split the action at 285.
Other Riverhawks who fared well were Jackson Semadeni (5-1, 126), Sam Welker (4-2, 144), Peter Jeppson (4-2, 150) and Caleb McMullin (5-2, 215).
There were 34 teams at the Layton Invitational, a two-day bracketed tourney. Green Canyon finished 12th with 84 points, Sky View was 19th with 45 and Logan 23rd with 34. Layton, which amassed 254 points, held off Payson and Uintah for the team title.
The Wolves had four medalists in Aaron Shumway (sixth place, 132), Logan Hull (sixth, 175), Jackson Landon (fifth, 215) and Will Wheatley (fifth, 285), while Joey Montufar won three matches at 138.
Capturing medals for the Bobcats were Parley Thacker (sixth, 150) and Hans Herrmann (sixth, 165). Herrmann tasted victory five times for Sky View, which got four wins from Camron Carling (144).
Logan was led by Keanan Bartlett (106) and Ryan Lazzari (165), who both went 3-2.
Preston went 5-3 at the Dahlke Duals, with wins over Challis, Glenns Ferry, Oakley, Gooding and district rival Century. The Indians were defeated by 3A powers American Falls, Snake River and Marsh Valley.
Parker Bodily (182) and Micah Serr (195) teamed up to go 13-0 for Preston, while fellow returning state placer Tavin Rigby (138) went 4-2. Bodily and Serr prevailed in convincing fashion every time they took the mat.
GIRLS WRESTLING
All six Region 11 programs were in action last weekend as Ridgeline was at the 17-team Thor Girl Classic, while the other five competed in the 28-team Layton Invitational.
Bear River outpointed Mountain Crest for top honors at the LIT as the Bears racked up 287.5 points to the second-place Mustangs’ 255. Green Canyon placed 10th with 105 points, while Sky View was 15th (80) and Logan 28th (14).
The Lady Mustangs crowed three champions, plus had a trio of other finalists. Jayci Tolman beat Mountain Crest teammate Shelby Bevan in the finals at 105. Eastyn Nyman (130) and Anna Van Huss (135) also reigned supreme for the Mustangs, while Emmalee White (155) and Gracie Howard (170) also made it to the championship round. Tolman, Nyman and Van Huss — none of whom were seeded first or second in their respective weight class — teamed up to go 13-0, with 12 pins and one technical fall.
Mountain Crest had six other varsity placers in Amelia Choate (sixth, 105), Kimberlynn Anderson (fifth, 105), Audrey Rollins (fourth, 115), Kaitlin Lofthouse (third, 125), Lizzie Evans (sixth, 130) and Tayla Summers (sixth, 135). Lofthouse, the consolation titleist at 125, went 5-1.
Sky View had a finalist in Marjorie Tauti (235) and a consolation champ in Sophia Morris (130), while Green Canyon had a pair of medalists in Kai Saurey (fourth, 140) and Kaetla Pierce (sixth, 235).
Ridgeline accumulated 71 points and finished 10th at the Thor Girl Classic, which was won by Westlake with 243 points. Four Riverhawks advanced to the placement rounds in Brooklyn McBride (fourth, 145), Keagan Grange (fifth, 110), Lorelai Woodard (fifth, 120) and Emi Stahl (fourth, 130). Woodard went 4-1.
