Preston only had to wait nine days for its shot at revenge in a non-district boys soccer match against Highland.

The Indians took advantage of the rematch as they earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the 5A Rams on Thursday at home. Preston (2-2) traveled to Pocatello last Tuesday and left with a 2-0 loss to Highland (2-3).

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

