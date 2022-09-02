Preston only had to wait nine days for its shot at revenge in a non-district boys soccer match against Highland.
The Indians took advantage of the rematch as they earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the 5A Rams on Thursday at home. Preston (2-2) traveled to Pocatello last Tuesday and left with a 2-0 loss to Highland (2-3).
“We are starting to really play our game and get everyone involved,” PHS head coach Kira Matthews said. “We passed really well today and found some great options. Our bench is not deep and conditioning is going to be a big factor for us so that we can finish strong."
Cooper Ferguson, James Rengifo and Dylan Wood found the back of the net for Preston, which led 2-1 at the half. Wood also dished out an assist, as did teammate Stratton Daley.
Preston was supposed to be in action Tuesday against fellow 4A program Burley, but that match has been rescheduled for Sept. 10. The Indians will return to the pitch Saturday on the road against 5A Thunder Ridge, which has only allowed three goals in its first five games of the season. The Titans (4-0-1) placed sixth at the 5A State Tournament a year ago.
Meanwhile, the Preston girls were in action twice this week. The Indians lost both times, but made significant strides from a week ago and shored up some things defensively. Preston lost at home to unbeaten Thunder Ridge (6-0-1) by a 3-0 Wednesday scoreline, and then put up a good fight against another good 5A program in Highland before falling 3-1 Thursday on the road.
The Indians (0-6) held the Rams (4-2-1) scoreless in the first half and took a 1-0 lead on a Sena Sogard goal, assisted by Shayla Willard. Highland, which blew out Preston by a 9-1 scoreline last week, was one of only two teams that defeated Mountain Crest a year ago. Like Highland, Thunder Ridge qualified for the 5A State Tournament last fall. The Titans have scored at least three goals in all seven of their matches this season, including seven or more four times.
Preston, which has been short-handed all season, returned some key players this week, but lost two more to a torn ACL and a broken collarbone.
“Got some girls back, but then lost two more," PHS head coach Brandon Lyon said. "We finished today’s game (against Highland) with only 12 varsity players. ... Much better than last week when we were down 6-1 at the half. Made some strides today.”