There’s no question it’s been a challenging season for Preston’s injury- riddled girls soccer program.
As a result, the Indians have suffered plenty of growing pains through the first four-or-so weeks of the 2022 campaign. Nevertheless, to the delight of head coach Brandon Lyon, his Preston side appeared to turn a corner this week.
Preston lost a 1-0 nailbiter Tuesday at home to 4A Fifth District rival Century and then bounced back with a 5-0 victory over visiting Blackfoot (0-6) two days later. It was the Indians’ first win of the season.
“The girls did a great job of building on Tuesday’s good performance,” PHS head coach Brandon Lyon said. “I really felt like we turned a corner on Tuesday and the girls kept that going against Blackfoot. We’ve finally found some consistency and are figuring out our roles. Big next two weeks with six games that we need to continue to build on and improve.”
Isabel Gonzales recorded a brace for Preston, which also got goals from Shayla Willard, Brytlee Harris and Ella Jeppsen. Four of those five goals were assisted as Sam Palmer led the way with two. Brinley Alder and Alexis Johnson were also credited with assists.
Ella Marlow went the distance in goal for the Indians (1-8), who earned their first shutout of the season.
“She’s been great all year,” Lyon said of his sophomore goalkeeper. “It’s our backline that we’ve been trying to figure out. Four brand new girls there now — three have never played defense before. But I think we’ve got it figured out.”
Likewise, the Preston boys were edged by Century by 1-0 scoreline earlier this week on the road. The Indians (3-6-1) were able to somewhat bounce back Friday by drawing with 5A program Rigby at home, 1-1. Rigby (4-4-2) defeated Preston, 3-1, earlier this month.
Parker Cromwell buried a penalty kick in the second half for Preston. Rigby’s goal was also netted after halftime.
“We outplayed them, spent a lot of time in the attack,” PHS head coach Kira Matthews said. “We need to get our shots dialed in and really be able to stay focused. We just make the wrong mistake at the wrong time too often to let teams score on us.”
USU VOLLEYBALL
Utah State was swept on the road by perennial NCAA Tournament qualifier Utah, 25-20, 25-10, 25-18. The Utes (7-4) racked up 20 more kills than the Aggies (47-27) and finished with a solid .309 hitting percentage to the Aggies’ .063.
Kennedi Boyd fared well offensively for the Aggies (7-3) and she led the way with 10 kills and attacked at an impressive .529 clip. Boyd also contributed with a pair of blocks.
Shelby Capllonch paced USU with 10 digs, immediately followed by teammate Jordi Holdaway with nine.
Lauren Jardine matched her career high with 14 kills for a well-balanced Utah attack, which got nine kills and nine digs from Abby Karich, eight kills from Ashley West and 35 assists, seven digs and four blocks from Viktoria Wahlgren.