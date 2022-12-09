The first Region 11 duals of the 2022-23 high school swimming season took place this week, plus Ridgeline competed in meets on back-to-back backs.
Here is what transpired at each of the meets:
RIDGELINE AT SKY VIEW
It was a split Thursday in Smithfield as the Sky View boys won all 11 events on its way to a 178-108 victory, while the Lady Riverhawks showcased enough depth to emerge victorious by a 146-131 count. Sky View prevailed in seven of the events in the girls competition.
The Sky View boys were led by Clayton Nye, Ben Walters and Peter Gibbons, who joined forces with Blake Reed to win the 200-yard medley and 200-yard freestyle relays. Nye and Walters also reigned supreme in each of the their individual events, while Gibbons was the gold medalist in the 50 free (23.56 seconds) and the silver medalist in the 100 backstroke (59.41). Walters beat all comers in the 100 butterfly (1:00.58) and 200 free (1:58.50), as did Nye in the 200 IM (2:06.42) and 100 back (57.80).
Sky View’s Colton Duce posted the fastest time in the 100 free (55.50), plus teamed up with Andrew Godfrey, Daven Lammi and Tate Conley to win the 400 free relay. Lammi was also the champion of the 500 free (5:45), while Drake was the runner-up in that event (5:47), as well as the 200 IM (2:27.58).
Dallin Beck touched the wall first in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.80) for the Bobcats, who got a silver medal from Justus Field in that race (1:17.00). Ridgeline’s Luke Eubanks was the runner-up in the 50 free (23.88), as was teammate Ethan Nguyen in the 100 fly (1:08.40).
Leading the charge for the Ridgeline girls were Navie Powell and Sarah Cook, who teamed up for six titles. Both athletes swam legs on Ridgeline’s victorious 200 medley relay and 200 free relay squads, as did Laura Rigby. Ava Roberts competed in the medley relay, as did Brooklyn Bischoff in the 200 free relay. Additionally, Cook won the 50 free (26.64), while Powell prevailed in the 100 fly (1:05.13).
It was a good meet for Sarah Olsen and Allie Schwartz, who both secured a lot of points for the Lady Bobcats. Schwartz was the gold medalist in the 200 IM (2:25.30) and 100 breast (1:14.05), as was Olsen in the 200 free (2:04.24) and 400 free relay relay. Olsen recorded the second-fastest time in the 100 breast (1:14.80), to boot.
Olsen was joined on the 400 free relay team by Keira Mannawitz, Grace Neil and Adalyn Nye, who was the silver medalist in the 100 fly (1:11.64). Mannawitz was triumphant in the 100 free (58.50), and the Sky View girls also got individual event titles from Amber Lawyer in the 500 free (6:04) and Tayley Meyerson in the 100 back (1:06.77).
“These kids are working hard and it really showed in our dual with Ridgeline last night,” SV head coach Lexi Carter said. “Both teams performed really well, which made it fun for all to watch. It’s hard having such a big coach change and these kids are handling it with grace.”
Other Ridgeline girls that scored valuable team points were silver medalists Ellie Sorensen in the 200 free (2:24.96), Roberts in the 200 IM (2:30.50), Caliendo in the 100 free (1:00.64), Macie Ballstaedt in the 500 free (7:21) and Isabelle Christensen in the 100 back (1:08.72).
Ridgeline returned to action the following day at the eight-team Wasatch Winter Invitational, where the Lady Riverhawks finished second with 351 points. The host Wasps swept both titles as they amassed 524 points on the girls side and 433 on the boys. The Ridgeline boys were fifth with 155 points.
Cook shined for the Ridgeline girls as she won the 100 fly (1:01.97), was the silver medalist in the 100 back (1:06.85) and competed on the second-place 200 and 400 free relay squads. Powell also swam legs on both of those relays, plus was the runner-up in the 100 free (55.99).
Laura Rigby placed third for the Lady Riverhawks in the 200 free (2:05.31) and fourth in the 100 free (57.80), while teammate Mackenzie Hansen was fourth in the 100 back (1:08.53). Eubanks was the bronze medalist for the Ridgeline boys in the 200 IM (2:10.50).
“We swam well, considering it was our second meet in less than 24 hours,” Ridgeline head coach Taryn McEuen said. “We had some good PRs, so I’m happy with that.”
MOUNTAIN CREST AT BEAR RIVER
The Mustangs traveled to Garland and earned a Thursday sweep. Mountain Crest outpointed Bear River 100-59 in the girls competition and 100-70 in the boys. Both MC teams won eight of the 11 events.
Abbie Nielsen and Kyah Bindrup led the way for the Lady Mustangs as they both swam legs on a pair of victorious relay teams, plus Nielsen beat all comers in the 200-meter free (2:28.77) and 100 back (1:22.48), while Bindrup won the 100 breast (1:27.10) and was second in the 100 fly (1:23.64).
Mountain Crest’s Zoey Hunter powered her way to first-place performances in the 50 free (32.11) and 400 free relay, plus she was the silver medalist in the 100 breast (1:32.82), while teammate Maddie Halligan competed on two triumphant relay teams and was the champion of the 100 free (1:17.42). Lia Zhang also showcased her talents on two of MC’s first-place relay teams, and she was second in the 200 free (2:34.40). The Mustangs won all three relays in the girls and boys competitions.
Emilee Leishman helped the Lady Mustangs win the 400 free relay and she posted the second-fastest time in the 50 free (32.53). The MC girls also received a silver medal individually from Ava Anderson in the 200 IM (3:25.96).
The Mountain Crest boys were led by Brayden Jarrett, who prevailed in the 50 free (26.70) and 100 fly (1:05.22), and helped his team win the 200 medley and 400 free relays. Chris Lopez and Kyler Kwant also competed in both of those relays, while Soldier Shreeve swam in the medley and Jeffrey Sowby in the 400 free. Charlie Lopez, Asher Powell, Kade Stott and Kaleb Kwant teamed up to win the 200 free relay for the Mustangs.
Mountain Crest’s other individual champions were Sowby in the 200 IM (2:33.44), Lopez in the 400 free (5:07) and Kyler Kwant in the 100 breast (1:26.14). Silver medals were earned for the Mustangs by Kaleb Kwant in the 200 free (2:20.92), Shreeve in the 100 free (1:02.47), Powell in the 400 free (5:11) and Kyler Kwant in the 100 back (1:12.78).
“This was an excellent first dual meet for us,” MC assistant coach Brayden Rigby said. “Most of our swimmers didn’t swim their strongest events, so I was proud of everyone’s effort. There were a couple of standouts that I was especially impressed with — Abbie Nielsen, Lia Zhang, Kennedy Jones and Hannah Meeker all dropped a considerable amount of time in the 200 freestyle. It’s always a slight challenge swimming in a meters pool, given it’s a little longer, but the kids swam hard and I was pleased with the results.”
Shannon Hyer was the titleist in the 200 IM (2:51.93) and 100 fly (1:16.57) for the Bear River girls, who got a first-place swim from Kiya White in the 400 free (6:30). The Bear River boys had three different champs individually in Jonah Dean in the 200 free (2:18.45), Garrett Griiffin in the 100 free (1:00.25) and Hayden Swain-Schmit in the 100 back (1:09.30).
LOGAN VS. GREEN CANYON
The two rivals squared off Wednesday at Sky View and Green Canyon picked up a sweep, although it was a nailbiter on the girls side. The Lady Wolves won by three points, 80-77, while the boys rolled to a 139-28 victory.
The Green Canyon boys recorded the fastest time in all 11 races and were paced by four-event champs Josh Miggin and Tyler Seamons. The two athletes competed in the 200 medley and 200 free relays, plus Seamons was triumphant in the 200 IM (2:22.68) and 100 free (57.19), as was Miggin in the 100 back (1:04.48) and 200 free (1:59.21).
Jackson Steed helped propel the Wolves to victory in the 200 medley and 400 free relays, and he was the champion in the 50 free (26.20). Other Green Canyon boys who competed on victorious relay teams were Alex Gracey, Carter Fadel (twice), Adam Rowe, Jonas Brady and Ivan Khimach. Khimach touched the wall first in the 100 fly (1:01.57), as did Rowe in the 500 free (5:56) and Clark Campbell in the 100 breast (1:11.70). Rowe was the runner-up in the 200 free (2:07.91), as was Brady in the 100 free (59.39).
Other Green Canyon boys who captured silver medals individually were McCrae Wilkins in the 200 IM (2:30.07) and 100 breast (1:15.00), CJ West in the 100 fly (1:11.22) and Logan O’Donnell in the 500 free (5:57).
The Lady Wolves received first-place swims from McKenna Goodrich in the 50 free (28.58), Rachel Huntzinger in the 500 free (6:25) and Eliza Dye in the 100 breast (1:21.30). Goodrich also swam on the victorious 200 medley relay foursome, as did Lexie Lyman, Megan Brandley and Christina Zhang.
Zhang claimed silver medals in the 200 free (2:21.53) and 100 breast (1:21.56), as did Lyman in the 100 free (1:03.19) and 100 back (1:13.67), and Brandley in the 500 free (6:52). The Lady Wolves’ other runner-ups individually were Ellie Hendrickson (50 free, 31.58) and Beza Fryer (200 IM, 2:44.04).
The Lady Grizzlies won seven of the 11 events and were led by veterans Malacha Leonard and Ellia Rice-Warren, plus sophomore Kinzlee Taylor. Rice-Warren and Leonard competed on the victorious 200 and 400 free relay teams, as did Taylor in the longer of the two relays. Taylor also prevailed in the 200 free (2:18.64) and 100 back (1:11.18), as did Leonard in the 200 IM (2:29.18) and Rice-Warren in the 100 free (1:02.11).
Other athletes who helped the Lady Grizzlies win a relay were 100 fly champion Molly Peterson (1:15.65), Lili Borecki and Abby VonNiederhausern.
“My girls have gotten off to a really great start this year,” LHS head coach Korryn Bernhardt said. “Having one of the smallest teams in the valley, I’m really proud of the depth we’ve been able to build. Ellia Rice-Warren has been leading the way with her great sprints, and Malacha Leonard is just a powerhouse that can tackle any challenge I give her. I also have a great group of sophomore girls that have some real potential. Kinzlee Taylor, Molly Peterson, Lili Borecki and Leigha Bernhardt all have really great strengths and are working hard in every event.”
On the boys side, Logan’s Eric Gasso Bastardas was the runner-up in the 50 free (26.34).
