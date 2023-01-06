A three-week break between meets didn't prevent several local high school swimmers from putting together solid performances in their second-to-last duals before the Region 11 Championships.
Ridgeline, Green Canyon and Logan all hosted Region 11 duals on Thursday. All six programs from the region will be in action next week, take a week off and then compete at the Region 11 meet on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Utah State University. Here is what transpired at each Thursday dual:
RIVERHAWKS VS. MUSTANGS
The Ridgeline girls and Mountain Crest boys have fared well throughout the 2022-23 campaign, and that trend continued at the Stang Aquatic Center. The Lady Riverhawks won eight of 11 events and racked up 292 points to the Lady Mustangs' 166, while the Mountain Crest boys reigned supreme in seven events and accumulated 284 points to Ridgeline's 192.
It was a well-rounded performance by the Lady Riverhawks as they had five different individual event champions. Navie Powell beat all comers in the 200-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke with times of 2 minutes, 2.11 seconds and 1:03.73, respectively. Brooklyn Bischoff prevailed in the 50 free (27.15) for the Ridgeline girls, as did Brittney Dye in the 100 butterfly (1:13.99), Laura Rigby in the 100 free (59.12) and Kendra Warren in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.32).
Rigby was also the runner-up in the 50 free (27.20), plus teamed up with Addy Jones, Isabelle Christensen and Sarah Cook to win the 200 free relay. Ridgeline's Mackenzie Hansen, Kendra Warren, Ava Roberts and Ava Caliendo were victorious in the 200 medley relay, plus Caliendo was the silver medalist in the 500 free (6:03).
"We had a pretty good Senior Night," Ridgeline head coach Taryn McEuen said. "Kids are still working through the season with very high yards, so to get good races right now is more difficult — not impossible, but we don't expect amazing results at this time of the year. That being said, our depth is improving so much. Our boys team has made great strides and that's exciting to see. Athletes are motivated and working really hard. I've thoroughly enjoyed these 11 seniors over the past four years. I'm sad to see them go. They mean so much to me as a coach and to the development of our program. It's bittersweet, for sure."
The Lady Mustangs were led by Emilee Leishman and Abbie Nielsen. Leishman joined forces with Maddie Halligan, Hannah Meeker and Zoey Hunter to place first in the 400 free relay, and she recorded the fastest time in the 200 IM (2:28.93). Nielsen placed second in the 200 free (2:13.20) and 100 free (1.01.35).
Kyah Bindrup powered her way to first place in the 500 free (5:45) for the Lady Mustangs, who got silver medals individually from Lia Zhang (200 IM, 2:33.89) and Meeker (100 breast, 1:21.23). Other Ridgeline girls who placed second in individual swims were Natalie Wood (100 fly, 1:16.47) and Mackenzie Hansen (100 back, 1:05.73).
There was no stopping Mountain Crest's Brayden Jarrett in the boys competition as he captured titles in the 200 free (1:59.22) and 100 fly (57.67), and swam legs on a pair of victorious relay teams. The Mustangs won all three relays on the boys side. Kaleb Kwant and Soldier Shreeve competed in two of those relays, while Jeffrey Sowby, Asher Powell, Chris Lopez, Charlie Lopez and Kyler Kwant also did their part on one triumphant relay squad.
Additionally, Shreeve was the runner-up in the 200 free (2:01.98) and 100 free (54.07), Kaleb Kwant was the gold medalist in the 100 breast (1:13.19) and Kyler Kwant won the 500 free (5:40), plus was second in the 50 free (25.24). Sowby placed second in the 200 IM (2:20.38) for Mountain Crest, as did Powell in the 100 back (1:08.25), Tavin Davis in the 100 breast (1:13.29) and Tyler Crook in the 500 free (5:47).
"Usually the first meet after the holiday break is a wake-up call for a lot of swimmers, but that wasn't the case for our team," MC assistant coach Brayden Rigby said. "Nearly every swimmer achieved at least one personal best. It was an incredible meet for Emilee Leishman. She's finally broken a barrier in the 200 IM and 100 back. Tyler Crook is another swimmer who especially stood out to us with his effort in the 500 free, as well as Will Bankhead dropping loads of time in the 200 free."
Ridgeline's Luke Eubanks picked up where he left off before the holiday break as he dominated in the 200 IM (2:10.17) and 100 free (51.37). Fellow Riverhawks Ethan Nguyen and Wyatt Carlsen claimed titles in the 50 free (25.04) and 100 back (1:06.03), respectively, while teammate James Haggen was second in the 100 fly (1:03.24).
WOLVES VS. BOBCATS
It was a sweep for Sky View, which rolled in the boys competition and edged Green Canyon in the girls. The Bobcats captured eight event titles and outpointed the Wolves by a 101-66 tally on the boys side, while the Lady Bobcats prevailed, 86-82. The Sky View girls won six events and Green Canyon the other five at the Smithfield Recreation Center.
Sky View's Peter Gibbons and Clayton Nye continue to prove they are among the top boys swimmers at the 4A level. The duo teamed up with Ben Walters and Blake Reed to win both free relays, plus Gibbons beat all comers in the 50 free (22.85) and 100 back (58.60), as did Nye in the 100 fly (56.35) and 200 IM (2:06.87). It was also a great meet for Blake, who was the gold medalist in the 200 free (1:56.13) and silver medalist in the 50 free (25.05).
Walters prevailed in the 500 free (5:17) for the Bobcats, who got runner-up performances from Colton Duce in the 10 free (56.13) and 100 back (1:05.64), plus Dallin Beck in the 100 breast (1:14.27).
Josh Miggin fared well for the Green Canyon boys as he was victorious in the 100 free (53.72), second in the 200 IM (2:13.05) and teamed up with Clark Campbell, Jackson Steed and Adam Rowe to win the 200 medley relay. Campbell also touched the wall first in the 100 breast (1:10.54), while Rowe placed second in the 500 free (5:56), as did Steed in the 100 fly (1:02.78).
Sarah Olsen led the charge for the Lady Bobcats by recording the fastest times in the 200 IM (2:23.22) and 100 free (57.73), plus anchoring the 400 free relay squad to victory. She was joined on that team by Allie Schwartz, Adalyn Nye and Tayley Meyerson. Schwartz also won the 500 free (6:07) and finished second in the 100 back (1:07.51), and Meyerson was the titleist in the 100 back (1:06.90).
Amber Lawyer was the runner-up in the 200 IM (2:36.31) and 500 free (6:16) for the Sky View girls, which got a title from Keira Mannewitz in the 50 free (27.06) and a second-place effort from Grace Neil in the 100 fly (1:17.80).
"I was very impressed with all of our swims, especially just coming back from the holiday break and our peek week," SV head coach Lexi Carter said. "These kids have the drive and the desire to be their best."
Veteran Rylie Corry dominated in the 200 free (2:12.37) and 100 fly (1:04.98) for the Lady Wolves, plus she swam legs on a pair of triumphant relay squads. Corry was joined in two of them by Brynley Nielsen and Christina Zhang, and Eliza Dye in the medley relay and Makena Goodrich in the 200 free relay.
Additionally, Dye was victorious in the 100 breast (1:19.77), while Zhang was the silver medalist in the 50 free (27.17) and 100 breast (1:21.19). Nielsen finished second in the 100 free (58.85) for Green Canyon, as did teammate Elizabeth Neeley in the 200 free (2:32.31).
GRIZZLIES VS. BEARS
It was a split at USU and both triumphant teams won convincingly. The Lady Grizzlies prevailed in all but two events and outpointed their counterparts, 118-48, while the Bear River boys also won nine events and amassed 116 points to Logan's 54.
Five different girls earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium individually for the Logan girls. Ellia Rice-Warren was the gold medalist in the 50 free (27.89) and 100 free (1:02.57), as was Malacha Leonard in the 500 free (6:09), Leigha Bernhardt in the 200 free (2:20.71), Molly Peterson in the 100 back (1:08.78) and Annie Christensen in the 100 breast (1:33.53).
The Lady Grizzlies were victorious in all three relays, with Rice-Warren, Peterson, Leonard, Abby VonNiederhausern and Lili Borecki swimming in two legs apiece. Bernhardt and Kinzlee Taylor also contributed on first-place relay teams, plus Taylor was the runner-up in the 100 fly (1:11.68) and 100 back (1:12.81). VonNiederhausern captured silver medals in the 200 free (2:21.78) and 500 free (6:29), as did Borecki in the 100 free (1:09.59) and Leonard in the 200 IM (2:34.63).
Shannon Hyer won two individual races for the Lady Bears. Five different boys claimed an individual event title for Bear River, and Garrett Griffin won two. The Bear River boys were victorious in all three relays.
Connor McAllister was the champion in the 100 free (59.65) and runner-up in the 100 breast (1:16.77) for the Logan boys, who got a title from Wiatt Kimball in the 100 back (1:04.83) and silver medals from Eric Gasso Bastardas in the 50 free (26.09) and 100 free (1:03.38).
"The first meet back after the winter break is always tough," LHS head coach Korryn Bernhardt said. "Kids take time off and we also run much harder workouts leading up to the new year. Despite the fatigue my swimmers are feeling, we still had some great swims. Connor McAllister, Wiatt Kimball and Benji Porras finished their races with personal records. It's great to see my athletes keep focused on their goals. My girls team was able to pull out a win today, which is always great. They are swimming strong and I have no doubt they will reach the times they are working for. As always, I'm proud of my Grizzly swimmers."
