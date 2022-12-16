The 2022-23 high school swimming season has reached its midway point, but Region 11 action only started a week ago.
The first Region 11 tri-meets took place Thursday as Logan and Mountain Crest served as the host teams. Here is what transpired at each of the meets:
MEET AT USU
Logan, Mountain Crest and Sky View showcased their talents at the pool in Utah State’s HPER Building. The scoring system for both meets were separated into duals, with the Bobcats winning both on the girls side and the Mustangs prevailing in both on the boys.
The Lady Bobcats were led by Keira Mannewitz and Sarah Olsen. The duo joined forces with Grace Neil and Adalyn Nye to win the 400-yard freestyle relay, plus Mannewitz reigned supreme in the 50 free and 100 free with times of 27.00 seconds and 59.07, respectively. Olsen posted the fastest time in the 100 backstroke (1:07.67) and was second in the 100 butterfly (1:07.31).
Sky View also received a first-place performance from Amber Lawyer in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.06), while teammate Taylor Meyerson placed second in the 200 free (2:19.28) and third in the 100 fly (1:10.15).
“These kids love competing and we had some great swims last night,” SV head coach Lexi Carter said. “It was a good opportunity to have fun and race in the pool where we will have region. We had a blast thanks to Logan and Mountain Crest.”
In addition to Mannewitz, another local girl who was triumphant in three events was Mountain Crest’s Kyah Bindrup, who teamed up with Abbie Nielsen, Lia Zhang and Zoey Hunter to win the 200 medley and 200 free relays. Bindrup was also the gold medalist in the 200 free (2:08.08) and silver medalist in the 100 free (59.44).
Emilee Leishman, Bindrup’s teammate, beat all comers in the 200 IM (2:31.73) and 500 free (6:01). Like Bindrup and Leishman, Nielsen and Hunter finished in the top three in both of their individual swims for the Lady Mustangs. Nielsen was the runner-up in the 200 IM (2:32.90) and 500 free (6:03), while Hunter was the bronze medalist in the 100 free (1:01.33) and 100 back (1:10.92).
Three other girls who placed in the top three in both of their individual events were Sky View’s Nye and Neil, and Logan’s Malacha Leonard. Leonard was the champion of the 100 fly (1:04.05) and the runner-up in the 50 free (27.39), Neil finished third in the 200 free (2:25.04) and 100 breaststroke (1:25.70), and Nye was third in the 200 IM (2:35.09) and 500 free (6:17).
All three girls teams won at least one event.
In addition to Leonard, other Grizzlies who fared well were Molly Peterson and Lili Borecki. Peterson touched the wall second in the 100 back (1:08.97), and Borecki was third in the 50 free (30.03).
“Today was tough for our team,” LHS head coach Korryn Bernhardt said. “We have a lot of illness going through the team and we've also had some injuries this week we are dealing with. My kids swam well, my new swimmers especially. Most of them have never swam before and so every event completed is a success for them. I'm really proud of every milestone they achieve."
Another athlete who finished in the three top individually in the girls competition was MC’s Hannah Meeker, the runner-up in the 100 breast (1:25.45). The Bobcat and Mustang girls were victorious in five events apiece.
The Bobcats also claimed five event titles on the boys side, while the Mustangs won the other six events. Mountain Crest’s Brayden Jarrett and Chris Lopez captured gold medals in both of their individual swims.
Jarrett earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium in the 200 IM (2:04.96) and 100 back (55.40), as did Lopez in the 500 free (5:40) and 200 free (2:02.41). Additionally, Jarrett swam on MC’s victorious 200 free relay squad, as did Kaleb Kwant, Kade Stott and Soldier Shreeve.
Asher Powell powered his way to a title in the 50 free (25.07) and a silver medal in the 100 back (1:05.61) for the Mustangs, who received top three performances from Kyler Kwant in the 200 free (second, 2:03.35) and 100 free (third, 56.24), Shreeve in the 50 free (second, 25.30) and 100 free (second, 55.85), and Jeffrey Sowby in the 100 fly (1:07.08) and 500 free (third, 5:42).
“Our relays are improving,” MC assistant coach Brayden Rigby said. “Overall, we thought our swimmers gave a ton of effort. Chris Lopes and Asher Powell have flipped a switch over the past few weeks. They’ve been giving their all in practice every day and it’s paying off. Chris has found a niche in the 500 (free) and Asher has been dropping loads of time. We have also been so impressed with Brayden Jarrett. He’s a team leader and his dedication to the sport is on another level."
The Sky View boys earned bragging rights in the other two relays, with Peter Gibbons and Ben Walters swimming legs on the victorious 200 medley and 400 free relay teams. Other Bobcats who competed on triumphant relay squads were Clayton Nye, Blake Reed, Andrew Godfrey and Colton Duce.
Gibbons, Walters and Nye were also champions in other races — Gibbons the 100 fly (1:01.50), Walters the 100 free (53.37) and Nye the 100 breast (1:03.40). Additionally, Nye was the runner-up in the 200 IM (2:09.34), as was Walters in the 100 breast (1:10.05), while Gibbons was third in the 100 breast (1:10.62).
Other athletes who secured a spot in the top three in an individual event were SV’s Duce in the 200 free (third, 2:05.94) and Reed in the 200 IM (third, 2:21.60), MC’s Kaleb Kwant in the 50 free (third, 25.44), Camden Burns in the 100 fly (third, 1:08.59), Charlie Lopez in the 500 free (second, 5:41) and Brigham Skinner in the 100 back (third, 1:07.08).
MEET IN HYRUM
Ridgeline, Green Canyon and Bear River squared off at the Stang Aquatic Center. The Lady Riverhawks, the defending 4A state champions, won both duals in convincing fashion, while it was very competitive on the boys side. Green Canyon was the victor in both duals on the boys side.
The Lady Riverhawks won eight of the events, with the Wolves accounting for the other three titles. Green Canyon and Ridgeline each prevailed in four events on the boys side, while Bear River prevailed in the other three races.
The Ridgeline girls were victorious in all three relays. Sarah Cook, Isabelle Christensen, Laura Rigby and Navie Powell each competed in two of those relays, while Mackenzie Hansen, Ava Roberts, Brooklyn Bischoff and Ava Caliendo swam one leg apiece.
Cook captured four gold medals as she also earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium in the 50 free (26.95) and 200 free (2:06.89). Additionally, Christensen, Rigby and Powell posted fastest times individually — Christensen in the 100 breast (1;12.93), Rigby in the 500 free (5:40) and Powell in the 100 free (56.16). Powell was the runner-up in the 200 IM (2:18.99), to boot.
Hansen and Bischoff also fared well in their individual events for the Lady Riverhawks as Hansen was second in the 200 free (2:15.61) and third in the 100 free (1:01.71), while Bischoff was the runner-up in the 50 free (27.06) and 100 free (59.97).
“We had a good meet yesterday,” Ridgeline head coach Taryn McEuen said. “We got better performances than the week prior, which is always encouraging for this time of year. Athletes are tired, sore, there are illnesses going around and the yards are high, so great races are harder to come by. The girls are still looking very strong. ... They are driven and goal-oriented. It’s a fun group to coach. The boys team is really starting to put it together. We only had seven returning boys from last year. We taught 15 new young men to swim, so it's very exciting to see how far they have come.”
Placing first for the Lady Wolves were Lexie Lyman in the 200 IM (2:08.95), Rylie Corry in the 100 fly (1:04.90) and Brynley Nielsen in the 100 back (1:08.96). Corry finished third in the 200 IM (2:25.66), while teammate Eliza Dye was the bronze medalist in the 200 free (2:23.19) and 100 breast (1:20.23).
Other local girls who earned a spot in the top three in an individual event were GC’s Christina Zhang (third, 50 free, 27.18), Rachel Huntzinger (second, 500 free, 6:26) and Megan Brandley (third, 500 free, 6:47), and Ridgeline’s Natalie Wood (third, 100 fly, 1:18.23), Ellie Sorensen (third, 100 back, 1:12.40), Caliendo (second, 100 back, 1:09.26) and Kendra Warren (second, 100 breast, 1:19.53).
All three boys programs won one of the relays. Ridgeline’s Luke Eubanks teamed up with Andrew Tenny, Hyrum Patterson and Ethan Nguyen to topple the competition in the 200 free relay, plus he was the champion of the 50 free (23.50) and 100 breast (1:06.75).
Green Canyon’s Josh Miggin recorded the fastest time in the 200 IM (2:14.78), plus joined forces with Alex Gracey, Clark Campbell and Jackson Steed to win the 200 medley relay. Also capturing titles for the Wolves were Adam Rowe — the bronze medalist in the 100 free (56.69) in the 200 free (2:06.70) and Ivan Khimach in the 100 fly (1:00.90). Green Canyon’s Logan O’Donnell beat everyone with the exception of one swimmer in the 200 free (2:06.70) and 500 free (6:00).
Ridgeline’s other title came from Bruno Morales in the 500 free (5:38), while Bear River’s Garrett Griffin (100 free, 54.80) and Hayden Swain-Schmit (100 back, 1:06.75) also prevailed in individual events.
Other local boys who finished in the top three individually were GC’s Jonah Dean (second, 200 IM, 2:19.06), Tyler Seamons (third, 200 IM, 2:23.89), Steed (third, 100 fly, 1:03.89), Campbell (second, 100 breast, 1:11.97) and McCrae Wilkins (third, 100 breast, 1:15.29), and Ridgeline’s Nguyen (second, 100 free, 55.63) and Wyatt Carlsen (third, 100 back, 1:08.26).
