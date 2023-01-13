The final three Region 11 dual meets of the 2022-23 high school swimming season took place Thursday.
It was the final tune-up for Logan and Sky View before the Region 11 Championships, which will take place Saturday, Jan. 28, at Utah State University’s HPER Poll. Green Canyon, Mountain Crest and Ridgeline will compete at the Highland Invitational this weekend, so several of their athletes swam in off-events in the most recent duals.
Here is what transpired at each Thursday dual:
WOLVES VS. MUSTANGS
It was a split as Green Canyon traveled to Hyrum for the home finale for Mountain Crest. The Mustang boys have won every region competition so far and that trend continued Thursday as they were triumphant in seven of the 11 events and racked up 102 points to the Wolves’ 68. Likewise, the Green Canyon girls won seven events on their way to outpointing Mountain Crest, 100-64.
Brayden Jarrett was dominant in both of his individual swims for the Mountain Crest boys, plus he teamed up with Chris Lopez, Soldier Shreeve and Asher Powell to reign supreme in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Jarrett powered his way to first-place times of 55.30 seconds and 2:04.66 in the 50 free and 200 IM, respectively.
Lopez posted the fastest time in the 100 free (53.04) and was the runner-up in the 200 free (2:02.06). Eight different Mustangs swam a leg on a victorious relay on the boys side as Charlie Lopez, Kade Stott, Kyler Kwant and Kaleb Kwant joined forces in the 400 free relay. Additionally, Lopez was the silver medalist in the 50 free (25.64), as did Kyler Kwant in the 100 backstroke (1:03.22).
In addition to Jarrett, the Mountain Crest boys got gold medals individually from Shreeve in the 50 free (25.33) and Will Bankhead in the 500 free (5:45). Other Mustangs who placed second in an individual race were Jeffrey Sowby (200 IM. 2:18.18) and Tavin Davis (100 breaststroke, 1:13.78).
The Green Canyon boys were led by Josh Miggin, Clark Campbell and Jackson Steed. The trio combined with Tyler Seamons to win the 200 medley relay, plus Miggin prevailed in the 200 free (1:59.43) and finished second in the 100 free (53.10), while Campbell was victorious in the 100 breast (1:08.78), as was Steed in the 100 butterfly (1:00.39).
Green Canyon’s Ivan Khimach was the silver medalist in the 100 fly (1:01.52), as was teammate Logan O’Donnell in the 500 free (5:49).
Like the Mountain Crest boys, the Green Canyon girls received valuable contributions from several athletes en route to winning the meet. For starters, Rylie Corry blew out the competition in the 200 IM (2:26.71) and 100 fly (1:04.78), plus teamed up with Makena Goodrich, Christina Zhang and Brynley Nielsen to claim the victory in the 200 free relay.
Goodrich and Nielsen also competed on the victorious 400 free relay squad, along with Lexie Lyman and Elizabeth Neeley. Nielsen was the gold medalist in the 100 free (58.46) and the silver medalist in the 100 back (1:11.55), while Zhang was the champion of the 50 free (27.25).
Another athlete who fared well for the Lady Wolves as Eliza Dye, who won the 100 breast (1:18.42) and finished second in the 500 free (6:34). Also placing second for Green Canyon individually were Nya Joeckel (200 IM, 2:47.89) and Beza Fryer (100 fly, 1:14.94).
Emilee Leishman emerged victorious in the 200 free (2:10.83) and 100 back (1:08.56) for the Lady Mustangs, who also got a title from Abbie Nielsen in the 500 free (5:56) and from their 200 medley relay squad. That relay was composed of Nielsen, Kyah Bindrup, Lia Zhang and Zoey Hunter. Bindrup was also the runner-up in the 50 free (27.27) and 100 free (58.62), and nearly won both of those races.
Hannah Meeker placed second in the 100 breast (1:20.58) for the MC girls.
“It was a great final dual for these kids,” MC assistant coach Brayden Rigby said. “Green Canyon has both a strong girls and boys team, so it was a fun matchup. … The boys have a lot of grit and a chip on their shoulder, and it’s exciting that they’ve been doing so well this season. Likewise, our girls have improved a lot and they’ll bring competition to region and state. These kids are determined to finish the season with flying colors and if the trend of the last few meets continues, I think they will.”
GRIZZLIES VS. BOBCATS
It was a successful Senior Day for Sky View, which secured a sweep of Logan. The Bobcats won all 11 boys events and outpointed the Grizzlies, 189-94, while the Lady Bobcats finished with nine event titles on their way to scoring 168 points to Logan’s 112.
Three Sky View boys tasted victory in all four of their races in Peter Gibbons, Clayton Nye and Ben Walters, while teammate Blake Reed captured three gold medals and one silver. Those four athletes teamed up to win the 200 medley and 200 free relays. Additionally, Gibbons beat all comers in the 50 free (22.90) and 100 back (59.14), as did Nye in the 100 fly (55.53) and 100 breast (1:02.37), and Walters in the 200 IM (2:17.96) and 500 free (5:23). Reed prevailed in the 100 free (52.60) and was the runner-up to Gibbons in the 50 free with a time of 24.22.
The Bobcats also received a first-place performance on the boys side from Andrew Godfrey in the 200 free (2:04.29), plus he joined forces with Tate Conley, Daven Lammi and William Drake to reign supreme in the 400 free relay. Colton Duce was a silver medalist for Sky View in a pair of individual events — the 100 free (56.98) and 100 back (1:05.48), while Lammi placed second in the 200 free (2:04.33), as did Drake in the 500 free (5:37) and Dallin Beck in the 100 breast (1:13.24).
The Logan boys got silver medals from Jaxton Kowallis in the 200 IM (2:35.97) and Wiatt Kimball in the 100 fly (1:05.94).
A pair of Bobcats were triumphant in all four of their events in the girls competition in Allie Schwartz and Sarah Olsen. The duo teamed up with Keira Mannewitz to emerge victorious in the 200 medley and 200 free relays. Tayley Meyerson competed on the medley relay team, as did Zadie Zwygart on the 200 free relay squad. Additionally, Olsen was the titleist in the 50 free (26.44) and 500 free (5:37), as was Schwartz in the 200 IM (2:26.92) and 100 breast (1:15.71).
Meyerson and Mannewitz also fared well individually for the Lady Bobcats. Meyerson placed first in the 100 back (1:07.43) and second in the 200 IM (2:34.19), while Mannewitz was first in the 100 free (58.94) and second in the 100 free (27.06). Amber Lawyer recorded the fastest time in the 200 free (2:14.50) for Sky View, which got a silver medal from Adalyn Nye in the 100 back (1:09.60).
“This is an exciting time for the swimmers,” SV head coach Lexi Carter said. “We were impressed to see some of our younger swimmers stepping up at these last few duals. We plan on going into these final meets with fire and a determination to be our best.”
Logan’s top performer on the girls side was Malacha Leonard, who beat all comers the 100 fly (1:04.76), was the runner-up in the 500 free (5:50) and joined forces with Leigha Bernhardt, Ellie Rice-Warren and Abby VonNiederhausern to win the 400 free relay. Rice-Warren finished second in the 200 free (2:21.31) for the Lady Grizzlies, as did Kinzlee Taylor in the 100 fly (1:11.80) and Lili Borecki in the 100 breast (1:22.22).
“Sky View is a tough competitor, however we still had some really great races,” LHS head coach Korryn Bernhardt said. “Most of my swimmers are inching toward their goals and they are focused on what they want to achieve. With only a few meets left in the season, they’re digging deep to give every practice their full effort. I have no doubt that they will reach those times they are striving for. I’m always proud of my Grizzly swimmers.”
RIVERHAWKS VS. BEARS
Ridgeline had the longest road trip of any of the Cache County programs as it traveled to Garland and left with a split against Bear River. The Lady Riverhawks won all but one event and rolled to a 129-32 victory, while the Bear River boys had enough star power to prevail by a 92-75 tally. The Bears won nine of the boys events.
Mackenzie Hansen and Navie Powell led the way on the girls side for Ridgeline as each of them captured a trio of titles. Hansen was triumphant in the 200-meter free (2:25.64) and 100 back (1:13.32), as was Powell in the 100 breast (1:24.33). Powell, Ava Caliendo and Sarah Cook all competed on a pair of first-place relay teams for the Lady Riverhawks, who won all three relays. Other Ridgeline girls who helped propel a relay squad to victory were Isabelle Christensen, Ava Roberts, Brooklyn Bischoff and Laura Rigby.
Rigby reigned supreme in the 200 IM (2:41.53), to boot, while teammate Britteny Dye prevailed in the 400 free (5:28) and was the silver medalist in the 200 IM (2:56.75). Other Ridgeline girls who earned silver medals individually were Danee Whelan (200 free, 2:50.62), Ellie Sorensen (50 free, 33.85), Roberts (100 free, 1:09.00), Heidi Robison (400 free, 6:33), Adrianne Schulz (100 fly, 1:25.95), Ava Frandsen (100 back, 1:18.68) and Cook (100 breast, 1:28.01).
Shannon Hyer bested the competition in the 100 fly (1:16.22) for the Lady Bears. The Bear River boys won all eight of the individual events. Garrett Griffin was a double champion in the 50 free (27.60) and 100 free (1:00.81), while teammate Jace Hamblin accomplished that same feat in the 200 IM (2:34.94) and 400 free (5:12).
The Ridgeline boys posted the fastest times in the 200 and 400 free relays. Luke Eubanks swam on both teams, while James Haggen, Ethan Nguyen, Andrew Tenny, Wyatt Carlsen, Hyrum Patterson and Bruno Morales did their part in relay glory for the Riverhawks.
Six Ridgeline boys captured silver medals individually in Patterson (200 free, 2:29.86), Carlsen (200 IM. 2:38.00), Brent Scott (100 fly, 1:14.15), Nguyen (100 free, 1:02.97), Tenny (100 back, 1:19.89) and Antony Le la Hoz (100 breast, 1:27.23).
“Our team is looking good heading into the final few weeks of the season,” Ridgeline head coach Taryn McEuen said. “These athletes know how to close out a season. It’s fun to watch them improve and build speed upon all the yards we’ve swam over the 17 weeks leading up to the end. It is bittersweet to wind up this year with these seniors. This season has gone by so fast for some reason. I hate to see it end, but I’m excited for the results, so we have to keep moving forward.”
