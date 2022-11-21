Support Local Journalism

The Ridgeline girls continued their strong season start to the 2022-23 high school swimming season last weekend in Bountiful.

The defending 4A state champions finished third at the 28-team Thanksgiving Invitational, a two-day meet that concluded Saturday at the South Davis Recreation Center. The Lady Riverhawks have competed in three other meets this season as they won a five-team meet in late October, reigned supreme at the six-team Mustang Invitational on Nov. 12 and were the runner-ups at the 22-team Greg Fernley Invitational earlier this month.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

