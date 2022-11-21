The Ridgeline girls continued their strong season start to the 2022-23 high school swimming season last weekend in Bountiful.
The defending 4A state champions finished third at the 28-team Thanksgiving Invitational, a two-day meet that concluded Saturday at the South Davis Recreation Center. The Lady Riverhawks have competed in three other meets this season as they won a five-team meet in late October, reigned supreme at the six-team Mustang Invitational on Nov. 12 and were the runner-ups at the 22-team Greg Fernley Invitational earlier this month.
Ridgeline racked up 226 points, which was 25 fewer than runner-up Davis. Wasatch dominated the girls competition with 404 points.
“We’ve had an exciting start to the season,” Ridgeline head coach Taryn McEne said. “We’re only nine weeks in and still working on which events best suits each athlete. It’s fun to watch our girls team work hard and build a culture of success together. We’re excited to see what we can do as the season goes on.”
Ridgeline was led at its most recent meet by Sarah Cook and Laura Rigby, who placed in the top seven in each of their individual events, plus helped power their team to silver medals in a pair of relays. Rigby and Cook teamed up with Isabelle Christensen and Navie Powell to finish second in the 200-yard medley relay and 400 freestyle relay with times of 1 minute, 57.25 seconds and 3:51.49, respectively. The Riverhawks were only half a second behind the champions in the longer of the two relays.
Cook placed fifth in the 200 IM (2:22.32) and seventh in the 500 free (5:41), while Rigby was sixth in the 500 free (5:41) and seventh in the 200 free (2:04.75). Powell recorded the fifth-fastest time in the 100 backstroke (1:03.92).
Rigby and Cook were two of nine Cache County athletes that powered their way to a top 10 performances in both of their individual swims. The others were Sky View’s Sarah Olsen, Clayton Nye and Peter Gibbons, Mountain Crest’s Kyah Bindrup and Brayden Jarrett, Logan’s Malacha Leonard and Ridgeline’s Luke Eubanks.
It was a meet to remember for Olsen, who was the lone local champion. The senior earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium in the 200 IM (2:19.31), plus she was the silver medalist in the 500 free (5:27).
Meanwhile, Nye was the bronze medalist in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.86) and placed sixth in the 100 butterfly (56.70); Gibbons finished fourth in the 200 IM (2:11.57) and eighth in the 100 free (52.29); Eubanks was fourth in the 200 free (1:52.91) and eighth in the 100 breast (1:04.87); Bindrup was fourth in the 200 free (2:03.79) and seventh in the 100 back (1:04.87); Jarrett finished fourth in the 100 free (51.33) and 10th in the 100 breast (1:06.10); Leonard placed fifth in the 100 fly (1:04.30) and ninth in the 500 free (5:43).
In addition to their success individually, SV’s Nye and Gibbons joined forces with Blake Reed and Ben Walters to post the second-fastest time in the 400 free relay (3:28.18).
A trio of Green Canyon girls placed in the top 10 in the 50 free in Brynley Nielsen (sixth, 26.52), Rylie Corry (seventh, 26.63) and Christina Zhang (10th, 26.79). Other local athletes that finished in the top 10 in an individual event were SV’s Allie Schwartz (ninth, 100 back, 1:06.55), Kylie Schwartz (seventh, 100 breast, 1:16.26) and Walters (eighth, 500 free, 5:16), and MC’s Abbie Nielsen (eighth, 100 breast, 1:16.40).
Davis was triumphant in the boys competition with 350 points, followed by Wasatch with 321.5. Sky View finished seventh with 180.5 points. The Bobcats were also seventh on the girls side with 161 points, while the Lady Mustangs were 10th with 140 points.
PREP GIRLS HOOPS
West Side (3-0) traveled to fellow 2A program West Jefferson (1-1) and left with a 55-21 victory, while Preston (1-3) lost to 5A Highland (2-2) at home, 66-30. Both of those games were contested Saturday.
The Pirates outscored the Panthers 19-2 in the second quarter to turn an 8-8 game into a rout. West Side, which has defeated all three of its opponents by double digits, limited West Jefferson to six or fewer points in each of the final three quarters.
It was another balanced offensive effort from the Pirates, who got 12 points from Tommi Henderson, 11 from Julia Jensen, 10 from Letti Phillips, nine from Laney Beckstead and eight from Holly Kropf. Henderson netted eight of her points in West Side’s big second quarter.
“It was a fun game,” WS head coach Bridget Checketts said. “We played really well as a team. Everyone was excited and it was a great confidence builder. I am once again so proud of all of them for stepping up.”
Meanwhile, Highland went off for 40 points in the opening quarter against Preston, which got 13 points from Taya Tews and 11 from Chloe Kunz. Kunz went 3 for 4 from 3-point range and knocked down both of her free throws.
