It was a great start for the home team at the annual Cache-Box Invitational.
The Box Elder boys and girls are currently in first place after Day 1 of the track & field meet. All six Region 11 programs are competing at the meet, along with the Bees and some athletes from Preston and West Side, inasmuch as it is Spring Break in Franklin County.
After six of 17 events, the Box Elder girls have amassed 63 points, which is 21 more than second-place Green Canyon. After five events, the Box Elder boys have accumulated 54 points, while Bear River is currently second with 35.
Mountain Crest swept both titles in the 1,600 meters as Abigail Case beat all comers on the girls side with a time of 5 minutes, 28 seconds, and Hyrum Staffanson clocked in at 4:35 on his way to prevailing in the boys competition.
Ridgeline’s Reese Heninger, Ellie Kotter, Madelyn Busch and Brynlee Brown teamed up to win the girls 4x800 relay (1:16.70), while Alec Johnson, Joseph Brough, Tate Walker and Jackson Monz joined forces to propel the Green Canyon boys to victory in the 4x200 (1:33.62).
Logan’s Milly Garren captured the title in the shot put (38 feet, 2.5 inches) and placed fourth in the javelin (107-7.5), while Green Canyon’s Maren McKenna was the silver medalist in the javelin (118-3.5) and bronze medalist in the shot put (36-6.5).
Ridgeline’s Tyler Bertolio and Preston’s Brayker Smith both cleared the bar at 6-0 in the high jump on their way to sharing the No. 2 spot on the podium. Mountain Crest’s Paige Egbert was the runner-up in the shot put (36-9.5), as was Green Canyon’s Kyle Baker in the discus (123-4).
West Side’s Aubrie Barzee placed third in the 1,600 (5:34) and she was immediately followed by Ridgeline’s Alexis Patrick (5:35). Logan’s Hallie Arthur was the bronze medalist in the long jump (16-2.5).
Athletes from Preston won the boys pole vault and triple jump, which are official events in Idaho but exhibition ones in Utah, and are not being counted toward the team score in this meet. Ryan Perry cleared 11-0 in the pole vault, and Russell Kunz recorded a mark of 40-6.5 in the triple jump, which was a quarter of an inch farther than teammate Paytton Alder.
Sky View’s Taten Merrill posted the fastest times in the qualifying rounds of the 100 (11.35) and 200 (23.07), which was 0.01 seconds faster than Mountain Crest’s Todd Rigby in both races. Other local athletes who qualified in the No. 1 position are Green Canyon’s Kylee Cox in the 100 (13.07), GC’s Cambree Tensmeyer in the 200 (26.93) and Preston’s Brecker Knapp in the 300 hurdles (42.35).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain Crest (4-1) rolled to a 19-8 victory over visiting Waterford (1-3). Kamrie Wilkinson poured in six goals and assisted on another one for the Mustangs, who got four goals and two assists from Taryn Durham and four goals from Lilly Lopez. Madi Henrie added three goals and one assist for Mountain Crest, while Sophie Keller chipped in with a pair of goals.
“I am really proud of my girls tonight,” MC head coach Jaycie Rindlisbacher said. “They worked really well as a team. We were able to win it off the draw and control the ball on offense, and when it was on defense, they stayed solid.”
A trio of local lacrosse games involving local teams took place Wednesday, and all three finished just before the Herald Journal’s print deadline. Coverage of those games can be found at hjnews.com.