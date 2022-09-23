NORTH LOGAN - Another five-set showdown between the Bobcats and Wolves was looking like a distinct possibility, but Sky View didn't panic.
Instead, the Bobcats came storming back from a 6-0 fourth-set deficit and surged to a 25-12, 25-14, 20-25, 25-17 victory over Green Canyon in a Region 11 volleyball match on Thursday evening. The two rivals went to a decisive fifth set earlier this season, with Sky View prevailing to win the Servin' Up Northside Tournament at the end of August.
"Yeah, I feel like as a team we really stayed calm and when we came into huddles we were saying positive things and just being positive with each other, and just saying we'll get the next (point)," SV outside hitter Melanie Hiatt said of her team's fourth-set comeback. "I think that made a difference."
It was a strong bounce-back performance from the Bobcats, who lost their first match of the season Tuesday at home against defending 4A state champion Ridgeline. If there were any lingering effects from Tuesday's setback, it certainly didn't show as Sky View (15-1, 3-1) went on runs of 3-0, 4-0, 6-0, 4-0 and 3-0 to take complete control of the opening set.
The Bobcats finished with 12 kills, compared to just five for the Wolves (13-3, 3-1), in the first set and scrapped out a handful of other points.
"I think we play so hard together usually," SV setter Brynnlee Hart said. "We get a little scrambled (sometimes), but tonight as soon as we got scrambled, but got it back together. And then as soon as the ball came over to our side, we took care of business."
Hart was a big reason why it was a good evening for the visitors as she dished out 37 assists and did a great job of getting all of Sky View's offensive weapons involved. Case in point: Melanie Hiatt and Ryen Smith teamed up for 25 kills, while three other Bobcats contributed with six putaways apiece.
"She reads the block, so that's a big key with setting is she reads the block and then she finds who is our hot hitter and does try to spread it out," SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said of Hart. "And we have a nice offense that hitters can find any part of the court. Our hitters can really hit outside, middle or right side. ... They can do it all."
Hiatt and Smith both came through with double-doubles for Sky View as Hiatt finished with 13 kills and 12 digs, while Smith added 12 kills and 11 digs. The versatile Hiatt also chipped in with six aces and three block assists, plus she was rock solid on serve receive.
It was a great serving performance by the Bobcats, who racked up 15 aces, compared to just five errors. Sky View served up five aces in the second and fourth sets, and made it difficult for Green Canyon to run its offense on several occasions.
"I know that serving well puts the other team out of system, so it's harder for them to hit and we can run a better defense when they're out of system," said SV outside/rightside hitter Anna Reese, who had four aces, including back-to-back ones to close out the second set. "But I think we have some strong servers overall and that helps us a lot."
Meanwhile, the Wolves ultimately gave up too many aces, plus served up more errors (10) than aces (eight).
"Yeah, I mean, I think tonight was definitely a battle of serve and pass, and who could consistently do it on both ends," GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. "And I just think we had a few more errors then we usually like to have, but yeah, it does make a difference, so hopefully we can clean that up and do a little bit better next time around."
To its credit, Green Canyon regrouped from a shaky first two sets and earned the opportunity to extend the match to four sets. The Wolves came through with 13 kills in the third set, including four from Allison Anthon during the first half of the set.
"For sure they're trying to battle through some stuff and that's all you can ask of them," said Larsen, whose team battled back from a 2-0 deficit in the aforementioned five-set match against SV earlier this season. "I just think we just were a little more of a roller coaster with our emotions tonight than we would like to be, but volleyball's a very emotional game. Momentum's a big part of it and we just needed to stay a little more consistent. But yeah, they battled hard and you could tell they were fighting and trying to work through some stuff, so that's all you can ask."
Two kills by Adison Falslev, a putaway from Ryann Vail and a block by Vail and Holli Daniels helped Green Canyon race out to a 6-0 lead in the fourth set. However, Sky View immediately responded with a 5-0 spurt, powered by a pair of kills by Hiatt and a block by Hiatt and Melanie Bingham.
The Bobcats then proceeded to embark on runs of 5-0, 4-0 and 7-0 to take control and essentially slam the door. The 7-0 surge culminated with back-to-back aces by Reese.
Falslev and Anthon tallied eight kills apiece for the Wolves, who got 19 digs from Lydia Echols and 20 assists from Kierstin Payne. Hannah Radford and Bingham led the way with four block assists each for the Bobcats, who got 11 digs from Anika Archibald.
"I really just want to give a shout out to Green Canyon because they are an amazing team and it's always fun to play them, and you know it's going to be a good match every time," Sorensen said. "Region play is just fun. I love region play. It's challenging up here."
OTHER REGION MATCHES
Ridgeline remained in sole possession of first place in the region standings with a sweep of visiting Mountain Crest (25-8, 25-18, 25-17), while Bear River outlasted host Logan in five sets (23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 18-25, 15-11).
The Riverhawks (13-3, 4-0) sparkled from the service line as they finished with 17 aces to the Mustangs' six. Alyssa Anderson racked up 19 kills for Ridgeline, followed by Maggie Larsen and Julia Howe with 15 apiece.
Paige Baldwin paced the Mustangs (4-12, 1-3) with five kills, while Ashley Welker had five block assists and Kylee Atkinson a trio of aces.
Saydee Adams recorded a double-double for Bear River (3-12, 1-3), which secured its first region win. Adams came through with 16 kills and 12 digs, while teammate Kate Dahle added 15 kills. This is the third time this season the Grizzlies (1-15, 0-4) were edged in five sets.