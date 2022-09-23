Support Local Journalism

NORTH LOGAN - Another five-set showdown between the Bobcats and Wolves was looking like a distinct possibility, but Sky View didn't panic.

Instead, the Bobcats came storming back from a 6-0 fourth-set deficit and surged to a 25-12, 25-14, 20-25, 25-17 victory over Green Canyon in a Region 11 volleyball match on Thursday evening. The two rivals went to a decisive fifth set earlier this season, with Sky View prevailing to win the Servin' Up Northside Tournament at the end of August.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

