The final tune-up before the start of Region 11 play was a successful one for a pair of high school volleyball programs from Cache Valley.
Sky View and Green Canyon both rolled to straight-set victories — the Bobcats by a 25-15, 25-13, 25-21 scoreline over Juan Diego on Thursday in Smithfield, and the Wolves by a 25-9, 25-15, 25-11 scoreline on Wednesday in North Logan.
The Bobcats will take an undefeated record into next Tuesday’s region opener against Mountain Crest, while the Wolves will take a 10-2 record until their opener against Logan. The UHSAA released its first RPI rankings of the 2022 season on Friday and Sky View occupied the top spot in 4A, immediately followed by Green Canyon.
Melanie Hiatt sparkled for the Bobcats (12-0) against the Soaring Eagle (11-3) as she recorded a double-double. The senior contributed with 14 kills, 11 digs and three aces, and she hit at an impressive .440 clip.
Ryen Smith chipped in with nine kills and three aces for Sky View, which got six kills from Hannah Radford, 26 assists from Brynn Hart and four kills and three aces from Anna Reese. Radford finished with a hitting percentage of .500.
“We have had a busy week of Homecoming events,” SV head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “I’m glad we just had one preseason match. A good way to end and get ready for region.”
Green Canyon, led by Abby Blau, Adi Falslev and Paige Spackman, made quick work of 5A Box Elder. Falslev came through with a double-double of 13 putaways and 10 digs, while Blau served up seven aces and chipped in with 15 assists, and Spackman added eight kills and attacked at a .667 clip.
The Bees (5-5) had a difficult time running their offense, as was evidenced by the Wolves’ 18 aces.
“We played as a team tonight and it showed,” GC head coach Maddie Larsen said. “Everyone did their part and contributed in ways they needed to. We were very aggressive and that was fun to see. Excited with the progress we are making.”
OTHER MATCHES
West Side, Preston and Mountain Crest were also in action either Wednesday or Thursday. West Side, Idaho’s two-time reigning 2A state champions, swept a pair of opponents in a Thursday tri-match at home. Preston went 1-1 at a Wednesday tri-match in Grace, while Mountain Crest lost a five-set nailbiter to South Summit on Wednesday in Hyrum.
The Pirates (8-2) dispatched of Bear River (25-14, 25-19, 25-16) and were tested by Ririe before prevailing in three, 25-19, 25-20, 28-26. In the process, West Side extended its winning streak to three.
“It was a good night to be a Pirate,” WS head coach MeLinda Royer said.
It was the start of a busy three-day stretch for the Pirates, who are currently competing at a two-day tournament hosted by West Jefferson.
Preston was a bit short-handed Wednesday on the road, but was able to sweep host Grace (25-19, 25-19) before falling in a competitive two-setter against Bear Lake (25-22, 25-22).
The Indians (6-8) have won five of their last seven matches after a slow start to the season. Preston went 4-1 at the Highland-hosted Peg Petersen Tournament last weekend and won its bracket, thanks to victories over Marsh Valley, Shelley, Ridgeview and Minico.
“We are moving in the right direction,” Preston head coach Bridgett Knapp said. “(The girls) are working hard.”
Adree Selley paced Preston in digs in both of its Wednesday matches. Khloe Hobson looked sharp offensively against Grace, while Lucy Zollinger blocked well against Grace, as did Jenna Crossley against Bear Lake.
Mountain Crest (1-5) nearly swept South Summit, but the Wildcats (10-5) dug themselves out of a 2-0 deficit on their way to a 18-25, 17-25, 25-23, 25-21, 15-12 win. It’s the third time this season the youthful Mustangs have lost in a decisive fifth set.
“We started off really strong and played well together as a team,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “We, unfortunately, let a couple of momentum shifts take control of us and lost sight of playing to win. ... We will reset and keep getting better. We keep taking steps forward, so hopefully some wins will come with that.”
Anderson was pleased with the performances of Paige Baldwin, Kylee Atkinson, Ashley Welker and Madi Merritt.
Like West Side, it’s a busy week for Mountain Crest, which is currently competing in the two-day Ridgeline Tournament.