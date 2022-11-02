There was no parade or celebration this year for the West Side volleyball team.
They were, however, honored during a gathering for the triumphant boys cross country team, which captured the schools first state title in that sport. The Lady Pirates are fine with that, having had the spotlight the previous two years.
“We came and celebrated the boys cross country team and got a game ball we all will sign,” WS head coach MeLinda Royer said. “I am so proud of this team. They really did work their guts out”
The Pirates may have not three-peated, but came oh so close. West Side ended up taking second last weekend at the 2A state tournament, which was held at Shelley High School.
“It was a great season,” Royer said. “They played their hearts out. ... I am so proud of these girls. What they accomplished was amazing. Most people didn’t think we would do as well as we did. We graduated some big seniors from last year, so for them to place second at state is phenomenal.”
They certainly finished higher than their seed. The Pirates (35-6) went to the state tournament seeded fourth and had to play district rival Malad in the first round of the two-day, true double-elimination tournament.
“That was actually really tough,” Royer said. “We had already played them six times at that point. That was close to the last team we wanted to see in the first round of the tournament. Malad is an excellent team and has pushed us hard all season long.”
West Side had beat the Dragons twice to capture the district title, but they were close matches. The Pirates had lost to Malad twice during the regular season and also beaten the Dragons twice at tournaments. To say the teams knew each other well would — well — be an understatement.
Malad beat West Side in five, 25-19, 16-25, 25-17, 21-25, 17-15. The Pirates were in must-win mode the rest of the tournament.
“After we lost that first one, everyone we played we sent home until the championship,” Royer said. “It was a lot of volleyball. The girls were in the gym from 7:30 a.m. until all the way past bed time. It was definitely a marathon.”
West Side beat Declo and Nampa Christian in straight sets to stay alive and make it to the second day. Who did the Pirates face bright and early the second day? Yes, the Dragons again.
In the eighth meeting between the rivals this season, the Pirates came out on top in another five-set thriller, 19-25, 25-20, 27-25, 23-25, 18-16. West Side went 5-3 against Malad in 2022.
“Two days in a row we get to play Malad,” Royer said. “Each time they went five and the fifth set was by two in extra play. It was just neck and neck.
“... On the first day, we played very nervy. It was the first state tournament for a lot of the girls, so there was some nerves. When we played them (Dragons) on Saturday, the nerves were gone and we were ready to play. We adjusted a few things on our defense that worked for us on Saturday. But talk about close games. It was tight the whole way through is the best way to describe it. We are just very, very evenly matched.”
West Side had a nice lead in the fifth set of the rematch at the state tournament. But Malad rallied to force extra play.
“Then we had to go and make it a really intense game,” Royer said. “... That match against Malad took a ton out of our team.”
After beating Malad, West Side was guaranteed no worse than third. But the Pirates made quick work of second-seeded Ririe in three sets to reach the title match, where they faced top-seeded and undefeated Melba.
Royer didn’t want to make any excuses, but the reality was her team was tired by then, having played two more matches. The Pirates took the second set, but were defeated in four by the Mustangs, 25-23, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19.
“I do feel if we had been able to play on fresh legs and fresh minds, we would have been able to get them for sure,” Royer said. “We gave them a pretty good run for the money, but the longer the game went, we ran out of gas mentally and physically. (Our girls) had played so much volleyball by that point.”
It didn’t help that right after beating Ririe, the Pirates had to then take on Melba in the championship match with no time in between.
“We didn’t have a second to breath or prepare for Melba, which is one of the disadvantages of coming through the loser’s bracket,” Royer said. “... We had a lot stacked against us after that first game to start the tournament, but they came all the way back to make the championship.”
Six seniors played their final match for West Side in three-year starting setter Laney Beckstead, outside hitter Abby Fuller, middle blocker Natalie Lemmon, libero Samantha Roberts, opposite side hitter Paige Comeau and middle blocker Audrey Gunderson. There are two starters returning in junior outside hitter Sara Mariscal and sophomore middle blocker Britta Grimm, whose father, Joseph, is West Side’s head boys cross country coach.
“Next year will be a building year for sure, but we have a couple back,” Royer said.
