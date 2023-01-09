MC wrestle Evans

Ridgeline wrestles Mountain Crest’s Easton Evans, left, wrestles Ridgeline’s Jack Semadeni last week in Millville.

It’s time for one of the Beehive State’s most popular high school wrestling events, and it will be well represented by athletes from Cache Valley.

That’s because 10 local grapplers were selected to compete at the Ross Brunson High School All-Star Dual, which will take place Tuesday at the UCCU Center in Orem. The action starts at 4:30 p.m. with six girls and six boys junior high school matches, followed by the high school bouts at 5:45.


