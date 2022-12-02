...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches
valley floors, 4 to 8 inches benches, Uinta County, and Wasatch
Back, except up to 12 inches Park City. Strong wind gusts will
accompany the frontal passage.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Utah and southwest Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will impact the early portion
of the Friday morning commute. Strong winds with the front are
likely to also cause areas of blowing and drifting of snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of moderate to heavy snow will push
north to south through northern Utah in the early morning hours
Friday, generally from 2 am to 5 am for most locations. This
band of heavy snowfall will last 1-2 hours in most locations,
with potential to last through 7am at much lower snowfall rates.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial
511.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit http://www.wyoroad.info or dial 511.
&&
Prep wrestling: Mustang, Bobcat, Grizzly boys all prevail in season openers
It was a promising start to the 2022-23 high school boys wrestling season for a trio of Cache County high school programs as Mountain Crest, Sky View and Logan all prevailed comfortably at home.
Mountain Crest dualed against long-time rival Box Elder on Wednesday night and won nine of the 14 matches on its way to a 51-24 victory. The Mustangs earned bonus points in all of their wins, to boot.
Mountain Crest got pins from Zack Halligan (113-pound weight class), Carter Nelson (120), Stetson Bingham (150), Jace McBride (157), Samuel Schroeder (195), Jud Wells (220) and Hunter Hammer (285), plus two-time state champion Easton Evans didn't allow a single point in his victory by technical fall. Hammer wrapped up his pinning combination in overtime for the reigning 4A state champions, who also got a major decision win from Bridger Thalman (175).
"Our team fought hard tonight against a really good team," MC head coach Jay Tovey said. "We're excited about our team and the potential that we have. We are going to try our best to get our guys as ready as they can be each time out."
Sky View and Logan kicked off their seasons Thursday, with the Bobcats dispatching of Northridge, 55-24, and the Grizzlies rolling past Ben Lomond, 60-18.
Six Bobcats prevailed by fall in Howdee Miller (113), Collin Miller (138), Parley Thacker (150), Jayden Anderson (157), Hans Herrmann (165) and Conner Wabel (215), while Camron Carling (144) was one point away from emerging victorious by technical fall. Carling didn't give up a point. Also scoring points for Sky Vie was freshman Kayson Leak (120), who prevailed by a 7-3 scoreline.
"I really like how we came out and battled in every match from the girls, JV and varsity," said SV head coach Tony Holden, whose team won two bouts by forfeit and forfeited in one weight class. "Kayson Leak as a freshman came out and wrestled great to get his first varsity win. I can't say enough about Collin Miller, Camron Carling, Parley Thacker and Hans Herrmann. As the four captain on the team, they came out and got after it. ... I'm really proud of the direction we are headed as a team."
Logan took care of business against Ben Lomond, which forfeited at four weight classes. Keanan Bartlett (106), William Pearce (113), Payton Redd (120), Angel Tolman (132) and Luke Stearns (190) prevailed in pinning fashion for the Grizzlies, while Cooper Redd (138) and Alan Lazzari (157) were both one takeaway away from winning by major decision.
"I thought we went out executed and competed in every match," LHS head coach Rocky Lunceford said. "We gave up two forfeits and only had one loss. These kids are ready to go out and compete against anyone this year. I'm proud of these kids and their determination to win in everything they do."
Preston also competed for the first time Thursday as it traveled to Idaho Falls for a dual against 5A program Bonneville. The Bees took care of business, 61-24.
Returning state placers Tavin Rigby (138) and Micah Serr (195) were triumphant by fall for the Indians, as was William Owen (152). Rigby and Serr both prevailed in fewer than 45 seconds. Preston won another duel by forfeit, but also forfeited twice.
GIRLS WRESTLING
The Sky View and Logan girls were also in action Thursday as they competed right before the boys took the mat. Logan and Ben Lomond split four varsity matches and the score ended in a 12-12 tie, while Northridge defeated Sky View, 48-24. The Knights picked up 24 of their points by forfeit.
Hannah Belnap (125), Sophia Morris (130), Catherine Fitzgerald (155) and Danika Bair (235) pinned their opponents for the Bobcats, who also went 4-0 in the extra matches and won all of them by first-round fall. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies got pins from Grey Stone (105) and Heidi Pratt (125).
