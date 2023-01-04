The first full week back from the holiday break is a busy one for the Region 11 girls and boys wrestling programs.
Nearly every one of the local teams will compete in a dual and a two-day tournament this week, and the action started Tuesday for all of Region 11 girls programs. Mountain Crest traveled to Smithfield and squared off against Sky View, while Green Canyon hosted Ridgeline and Bear River. Additionally, the Logan boys and girls traveled to Syracuse and competed against the 6A Titans.
Two-time reigning 4A state champion Mountain Crest picked up 36 points via forfeit on its way to a 60-24 triumph over Sky View. This is the opening week of Region 11 action for all of the girls and boys teams.
The Lady Mustangs went 4-3 in the seven contested varsity matches as they got pins from Dani Alexander (115-pound weight class), Jacie Shock (120), Madisyn Henry (140) and Hadley Glenn (155). Sophia Morris (130), Shea Buttars (135) and Catherine Fitzgerald (145) were triumphant in pinning fashion for the Bobcats, who also won a bout by forfeit.
The Mountain Crest-Sky View dual also featured nine extra matches, with the Mustangs reigning supreme in six of them.
Bear River, the two-time 4A state runner-ups, left North Logan with a pair of victories. The Bears dispatched of the Riverhawks by a 42-24 scoreline and outpointed the Wolves, 70-12. Ridgeline earned a split on the evening as it defeated Green Canyon, 42-24.
It was a successful evening for Ridgeline’s Keagan Grange (110) and Taya Crookston (125), who won each of their duels by fall. The Riverhawks prevailed in four of the five contested bouts against the Wolves, and split the eight contested matches against the Bears.
Ridgeline also got pins from Alivia Brenchley (190) and Lorelai Woodard (120) against Green Canyon, and from Emi Stahl (130) and Breanne Lundahl (135) against Bear River.
“I thought our team wrestled well,” Ridgeline head coach Melanie Montierth said. “We have a lot of newer wrestlers this year and a few that have a year or two under their belt. We’ve been working hard and working out our kinks, and we’re starting to see that pay off.”
Green Canyon’s Kiah Saurey (140) stuck her opponent from Ridgeline. The Wolves went 6-2 in contested matches against the Bears, with Jorilyn Herzog (170) and Amberly Shelley (125) each securing third-round pins for the hosts.
Logan was no match for a Syracuse squad that fielded athletes at all 14 weight classes. The Titans went 4-1 in contested bouts on their way to a 78-6 victory. Mary Ann Rincon (120) secured an opening-round pin for the Grizzlies, plus she also pulled out a 17-12 win by decision in an extra match.
On the boys side, Syracuse dispatched of Logan, 69-12. Payton Redd (113) was triumphant by third-round fall for the Grizzlies, who scored their other six points via forfeit. The Titans racked up 18 forfeit points. Logan’s Cooper Redd lost by one point in his bout at 138 pounds.
Ridgeline was the other local boys program in action Tuesday night. This is an eventful week for the Riverhawks, who will host Mountain Crest in a Thursday Region 11 dual, plus showcase their talents at the Richardson Memorial — a Friday/Saturday bracketed tournament hosted by Box Elder.
Ridgeline made the trip to Arimo for a showdown against one of Idaho’s top 3A programs in Marsh Valley and left with a hard-fought 42-38 victory. The Riverhawks picked up 18 points via forfeit and that ultimately was the difference.
Owen Munk (170), Robert Montierth (195), and Hollus Risher (220) all executed successful pinning combinations for the Riverhawks, who got comfortable decision wins from Jackson Semadeni (126) and Sam Welker (145).
