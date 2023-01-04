Mountain Crest Sky View Wrestling

Mountain Crest’s Hadley Glenn, top, wrestles Sky View’s Abby Hunt on Tuesday in Smithfield.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

The first full week back from the holiday break is a busy one for the Region 11 girls and boys wrestling programs.

Nearly every one of the local teams will compete in a dual and a two-day tournament this week, and the action started Tuesday for all of Region 11 girls programs. Mountain Crest traveled to Smithfield and squared off against Sky View, while Green Canyon hosted Ridgeline and Bear River. Additionally, the Logan boys and girls traveled to Syracuse and competed against the 6A Titans.


