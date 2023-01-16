Five local high school boys wrestlers secured a spot on the podium at the most prestigious tournament in the Beehive State.
Mountain Crest’s Easton Evans, Bridger Thalman and Hunter Hammer, plus Ridgeline’s Cael Nelson and Owen Munk, made it to the placement rounds at one of the biggest tournaments in the western part of the country, the Rockwell Rumble, which concluded Saturday at Real Salt Lake Academy in Herriman.
Evans was the highest placer of the five as he made it to the third-place match at the 126-pound weight class, where he was edged by Payson standout Ethan Boulton by two points. Boulton was a 5A state runner-up a year ago. Evans’ only other loss at the tourney was to three-time state titleist Dayson Torgerson of Richfield.
Evans, a two-time defending 4A state champ, earned a big 3-2 victory over Drew Korth of Morgan. Korth, a reigning 3A state champ, beat Evans in the championship round at the Richardson Memorial earlier this month.
Thalman (175-pound weight class) dispatched of returning state medalists from South Summit and Millard on his way to reaching the placement rounds. Unfortunately for Thalman, was he injured in the consolation semifinals, had to forfeit that match and the ensuing seventh-place match.
Hammer (215) came oh so close to making it to the finals as he lost in the semifinals by two points. The senior pinned returning state medalists from Lehi and Manti at the two-day tourney.
Unlike Evans, Thalman and Hammer, most of Munk’s significant victories this past weekend were against out-of-state opponents. The Ridgeline senior prevailed against a pair of grapplers from a high school in Washington and pinned Jordan Molina of national power Clovis, California, on his way to placing seventh at 165 pounds.
Cael Nelson won three duels for the Riverhawks en route to placing eighth at 98 pounds. Two other Ridgeline athletes who won three bouts apiece at the Rockwell Rumble were Hudson Mosher (132) and Dylan Twedt (157). That feat was also accomplished by Mountain Crest’s Zack Halligan (113) and Jace McBride (150).
Clovis completely dominated the team competition as it accumulated 377 points — 144.5 more than runner-up Layton. Payson was a distant third with 175 points. Mountain Crest finished 18th with 84 points, while Ridgeline was 20th with 82.5. There were 71 teams that scored points at the tournament.
Green Canyon, West Side, Sky View and Preston were also in action this past weekend. Green Canyon traveled to Rexburg, Idaho, for the Madison Invitational, West Side made the trip to Wendell for the Magic Valley Classic, and Sky View hosted its annual Texas Roadhouse Bobcat Brawl. Preston also made the drive to Smithfield.
The Wolves had three finalists and two other medalists at the 24-team Madison Invite. The final team scores were incomplete as several Green Canyon varsity kids did not factor into the score.
Placing second for the Wolves in their respective weight class were Quinn Richards (113), Logan Hull (170) and Tyler Payne (145). Will Wheatley was the consolation champion at 285 pounds for Green Canyon, while Easton Darley finished sixth at 113.
West Side crowned a trio of champions at the 25-team Magic Valley Classic in Gavin Peterson (106), Jed Hurren (138) and Colten Gunderson (160). Gunderson pinned four of his opponents and rolled past the other by technical fall, while Peterson secured a big 5-1 triumph over a returning 2A state champion Gabe Muilenburg Glenns Ferry in his championship bout. Hurren was leading returning 2A consolation finalist Jimmy Williams of Bear Lake 7-4 after two rounds in the finals before Williams withdrew due to injury default.
In addition to their three champions, the Pirates had six other medalists in Colter Barzee (6th, 98), Mitchell Mumford (6th, 113), Stellar Tew (5th, 126), Tige Roberts (6th, 138), Shadrach Groll (4th, 170), Ben Jensen (3rd, 220). There were no final team scores available for this tourney.
Meanwhile, Sky View and Preston each won three of their five duals at the Bobcat Brawl. A Mountain Crest team composed of JV wrestlers and third-stringers went 2-3. The Bobcats outpointed Preston, Mountain Crest and the Box Elder B squad, Preston dispatched of Mountain Crest, Marsh Valley and Box Elder B, and Mountain Crest defeated Marsh Valley and Box Elder B.
Preston had the most undefeated athletes of the three local teams as Peyton Keller (120), Tavin Rigby (138) and Micah Serr (190) teamed up to go 14-0. Rigby and Serr pinned all of their opponents, and Serr — who was never taken to the second round at the one-day tourney — has yet to lose a match during the 2022-23 campaign.
Quinn Bradford (144) and Parker Bodily (175) only lost once apiece for the Indians.
Leading the charge for Sky View were Collin Miller (132) and Parley Thacker (144), who went a combined 9-0. Kayson Leak (113), Timothy Eck (150) and Preston Smith (285) only dropped one duel each for the Bobcats — Leak and Smith both by two points. Smith fell in overtime to Richardson Memorial finalist Cody Kaleikini of Box Elder.
Will Dekorver (175) went 4-0 for the Mustangs, which included three pins and a nice 12-6 triumph over Preston’s Bodily, who is a returning state placer. Porter Kennington (215) won both of his contested matches for Mountain Crest, while Dax Benson (190) went 4-1.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Four local girls secured their spot in the championship round at the Rockwell Rumble. Ridgeline’s Keagan Grange earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium at 105 pounds. The second-seeded freshman went 5-0, with four pins and a 6-2 victory over Mountain View’s Mckenzi McCoy in the finals. McCoy beat the No. 1 seed in the semifinals.
Mountain Crest had a trio of finalists in Jayci Tolman (100), Jacie Shock (120) and Eastyn Nyman (130), who teamed up to go 12-3. Nyman lost for the first time this season as she was pinned late in the third round by Isla Baeza of Mountain View. Nyman, the No. 2 seed, was beating Baeza, a returning 5A state runner-up, 6-1 midway through the third round.
Tolman, the No. 4 seed, pinned top-seeded Sadie Hardy of Bear River in the semis before falling to the No. 2 seed. Shock, the No. 2 seed, lost to the No. 1 seed in the finals.
Mountain Crest had two other medalists in Shelby Bevan (8th, 105) and Anna Van Huss (7th, 135), while Ridgeline’s Emi Stahl also advanced to the placements rounds and finished fourth at 125 pounds.
Grand Junction Central captured the team title with 222 points, followed by Bear River with 184.5. Mountain Crest, which was missing several of its key contributors, finished sixth (140 points) and Ridgeline 18th (71). There were 41 teams that scored points in the girls Rockwell Rumble.
Mountain Crest’s JV squad traveled to Bountiful and fared well at a 23-team varsity tourney called the Redhawks Rumble. The Mustangs racked up 186.5 points, which was good enough for third place, and had seven placers in Rachael Godfrey (4th, 235), Hailee Sharp (6th, 140), Erin Smith (3rd, 120), Nikell McKellar (4th, 115), ShanDee Kerr (5th, 115), Kimberlynn Anderson (5th, 105) and Addilyn Baxter (4th, 100).
Like the boys, the Green Canyon girls competed at the Madison Invitational and, like the boys, had multiple finalists and placers. Kaelta Pierce beat all comers in the 235-pound division for the Wolves, while Jorilyn Herzog (165) made it to the finals. Green Canyon had two other medalists in Allie Mitchell (3rd, 152) and Emily Cantwell (4th, 185).
West Side sent four girls to Nampa for a big 52-team tournament called the Jaybird Memorial. Sesha Beckstead went 4-2 and finished fourth at 126 pounds for the Pirates, while teammate Samantha Roberts (114) went 5-2 and was two wins away from advancing to the placement rounds. There were only four placers in each weight class at this tournament.
