There’s no question it’s been a dynamic 2022-23 season so far for Bear River’s girls wrestling team.
The Lady Bears have developed into one of the state’s elite programs and are expected to challenge Mountain Crest at next month’s 4A State Championships. Nevertheless, the Mustangs reminded the Bears why they are the two-time reigning 4A champions as they flat-out excelled at their annual tournament.
Mountain Crest showcased its depth and star power en route to dominating at the 23-team MC Filly Invitational, which took place Saturday at the ICON Activity Complex in Hyrum. The Mustangs racked up 179.5 points to the runner-up Bears’ 138, followed by 6A state powers Westlake (125 points) and Copper Hills (114).
“It was definitely a great tournament for our girls,” MC head coach Susan Dart said. “We were definitely the underdogs, not expected to win. Most of the top teams in the state (regardless of classification) were there and all of our girls went out and wrestled hard. We had several weight classes where we had multiple girls on the podium — some of them being first-year wrestlers. … I am just so proud of all the girls and how hard they work.”
It was another banner tourney for Mountain Crest’s Eastyn Nyman, who pinned all four of her opponents in the 130-pound weight class, including Rich’s Amilla Shinkle in the championship round. The defending 4A champion has yet to lose this season and is likely the top 130-pounder in the entire state.
“Eastyn has been unstoppable this (season),” Dart said. … She is wrestling so tough.”
Four other Mustangs advanced to the finals in Mattee Turnbow (110), Jacie Shock (120) and Kaitlin Lofthouse (125). Turnbow pinned a returning 6A state medalist in the semifinals and Shock nearly upset reigning 6A champ Brooklyn Pace of Copper Hills in the finals. Turnbow was leading Pace, the top-ranked 120-pounder in the entire state, in the third round. Meanwhile, Lofthouse “was controlling (her title) match (before) she got injured,” Dart asserted.
In addition to their four finalists, the Mustangs had eight other grapplers that earned a spot on the podium. Jayci Tolman was the consolation champion at 105 pounds and she beat teammate Kimberlynn Andersen in their third-place bout. Kalie Jensen (235) also placed third for the hosts. Other Mountain Crest athletes who medaled were Audrey Rollins (6th at 110), Dani Alexander (6th, 115), Ally Taylor (4th, 125), Anna Van Huss (6th, 135) and Gracie Howard (4th, 170).
Mountain Crest also won this tournament last year and narrowly finished second to Copper Hills in 2021.
Ridgeline made the short drive to Hyrum and fared well, despite only bringing seven athletes to the varsity competition. Four Riverhawks placed in the top four in their respective weight class, led by 105-pound titleist Keagan Grange. The third-seeded freshman pinned the top-seeded Rachel Epling, a returning state placer from Bear River, in the opening round in the finals.
“Keagan learns quickly, focuses on her improvement, implements it well and applies it in practice and in her matches,” Ridgeline head coach Melanie Montierth said. “She is a dedicated member of our team.”
Ridgeline, which finished seven in the team competition with 102 points, crowned a pair of consolation champions in Taya Crookston (120) and Emi Stahl (125). Additionally, Lorelai Woodard (115) wrestled for third place for the Riverhawks.
Two of the other Region 11 programs were in action this past weekend as Green Canyon and Logan competed at the 27-team Best of the West Tournament, which concluded Saturday at Tooele High School. Reigning 3A state champion Grantsville dominated the team competition as it amassed 260 points — nearly 100 more than the second-place squad — while the Wolves tied for ninth place with 91 points.
Green Canyon had a trio of medalists, led by 135-pound champ Kiah Saurey, who dispatched of all four of her foes by fall, including Hailey Woolley of Crimson Cliffs in the finals. Onnika Christensen (6th, 110) and Jorilyn Herzog (5th, 170) also made it to the placement rounds for the Wolves.
BOYS WRESTLING
Six of Cache Valley’s seven high school boys programs were in action last weekend. Green Canyon and Logan were in Tooele for the Best of the West and the Wolves accumulated 171.5 points, which was enough to capture the second-place trophy. Spanish Fork handily reigned supreme with 277 points.
The Wolves had seven medalists and were highlighted by 190-pound champion Jackson Landon. Landon stuck all five of his foes and was selected as the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the upper weights.
Green Canyon’s Will Wheatley (285) also made it to the finals, where he lost a close bout against a returning state placer from Dixie. Quinn Richards won the consolation title at 113 pounds for the Wolves, who also got medals from Aaron Shumway (4th, 132), Tyler Payne (5th, 144), Logan Hull (4th, 175) and Sam Tanner (4th, 215).
“We finished second in a tough 26-team tournament,” GC head coach Dirt Howa said. “… Everyone in the varsity lineup earned points for the team, assisting in helping us bring home another team trophy this season. The team performed exceptionally well and only gave up two pins the entire tournament.”
It was also a solid showing for Logan, which had three athletes finish in the top four in their respective weight class. Payton Redd was the runner-up at 113 pounds, while Cooper Redd (3rd, 138) and Keanan Bartlett (4th, 106) advanced to the consolation finals.
Mountain Crest, Ridgeline and Sky View showcased their talents at the Box Elder-hosted Richardson Memorial, which is one of the most prestigious tournaments in the state. The Mustangs garnered 154 points and finished third out of 24 teams. Morgan held off Westlake by four points for the first-place team trophy, 219-215.
The Mustangs had seven medalists, which is fewer than a lot of years at this tourney, but five of them made it to the championship round in Carter Nelson (120), Easton Evans (126), Jace McBride (150), Sam Schroeder (190) and Hunter Hammer (215). All five of them lost to very well-respected opponents. Nelson fell by three points to a defending 6A runner-up from Westlake, Evans was outpointed by decision by a reigning 3A champion from Morgan and the other three Mustangs also lost to returning state champions from Westlake, Woods Cross and Morgan, respectively. Schroeder squared off against Woods Cross standout junior Cash Henderson, who is a multi-time national champion and the top-ranked high school wrestler in the Beehive State, regardless of weight class.
McBride came oh so close to dispatching of two-time reigning 6A champion Brayden Robison of Westlake. McBride executed a trio of takedowns and was leading 7-5 late in the final round when Robison came through with a five-point move. Robison is currently ranked 13th in the Beehive Top 25. McBride outlasted a fellow returning state runner-up in overtime in the semifinals to earn a shot at Robison.
Mountain Crest’s other two medalists were Dontay McMurtrey (4th, 165) and Jud Wells (5th, 215). McMurtrey split matches with a returning 6A runner-up from Weber.
Ridgeline, which finished 11th in the team competition, crowned the lone local champion in heavyweight Caysen Dana. Indeed, it was a memorable tourney for the top-seeded junior, who beat all four of his opponents by fall, including a returning 6A consolation champion from Weber in the semis and Box Elder’s Cody Kaleikini in the finals.
The Riverhawks had another medalist in senior Owen Munk (5th, 165).
Sky View had a trio of wrestlers make it to the placements rounds in Collin Miller (3rd, 132), Parley Thacker (5th, 144) and Hans Herrmann (6th, 157), Miller went 5-1 at the invite, with his lone loss being by three points to eventual champion Max Miller of Bear River. Thacker nearly made it to the championship round as he lost by two points in OT in the semis.
West Side was the other local team in action and the Pirates surely would have won the 12-team Traeden McPherson Memorial — a meet hosted by district rival Bear Lake — if they weren’t missing two of their top grapplers. Century won the invite with 158 points, followed by Firth (144.5) and West Side (135.5).
The Pirates had seven medalists — four of whom advanced to the finals. Colter Barzee (98) and Gavin Peterson (106) secured back-to-back titles for West Side, which had two other finalists in Stellar Tew (126) and Joey Hansen (132). West Side’s other placers were Mitchell Mumford (4th, 113), Jed Hurren (4th, 138) and Ben Jensen (4th, 220).
Colten Gunderson, who is arguably West Side’s top wrestler, traveled to Nampa and competed at the Rollie Lane Invitational, which is the Gem State’s most prestigious tourney. The junior did not disappoint as he went 4-2 and was one win away from making it to the placement rounds.
Gunderson’s two setbacks were by one point to top-seeded and eventual champion Cade White of Meridian and by two points to eventual consolation finalist Jonathan Seamons of Nampa. White was a 5A state runner-up a year ago, while Seamons, formerly of Preston, placed third in his weight class at the 2022 4A State Championships. One of Gunderson’s four wins was against a returning 5A placer from Madison.
