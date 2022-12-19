It was a memorable weekend for a pair of athletes that compete for Mountain Crest’s boys wrestling program.
Easton Evans and Hunter Hammer both placed eighth in their respective weight class as the prestigious Dollamur Reno Tournament of Champions. This is arguably the most renowned high school wrestling tourney in the West.
“It was a big deal for Easton and Hunter placing at such a tough event,” MC head coach Jay Tovey said. “Both have put a lot of time into the sport and deserve what they got over the weekend. This is the first time we have had guys place at Reno since I have been at Mountain Crest. I hope our team can see this and know it can be done and should be expected. We felt like a lot of things went well and hope we can recommit and have a good training phase over Christmas.”
There were 94 teams that scored points and Mountain Crest finished 27th with 81 of them. Ridgeline also traveled to the Silver State and placed 62nd with 45 points.
Evans, a two-time 4A state placer and three-time finalist, went 4-3 and barely lost to the grappler who was the consolation champion, 2-1. Evans, who was undefeated this season heading into the tourney, beat the No. 10 seed and went the distance with the No. 1 seed and eventual champion in the 126-pound weight class.
Hammer, a two-time state medalist, went 3-3 and only lost by one point in his seventh-place bout. Hammer, who was seeded eighth in the 215-pound division, pinned the No. 10 seed on the consolation side of the bracket.
The Mustangs had five other wrestlers who won three matches apiece in Reno in Carter Nelson (120), Jace McBride (157), Dontay McMurtrey (165), Tanner Poppleton (175) and Jud Wells (215). McBride stuck the No. 10 seed in his weight class at the tournament. Ridgeline heavyweight Carson Dana went 4-2 and was two wins away from advancing to the placement rounds.
The other five local high school boys programs were also in action last weekend. Green Canyon traveled to St. George and finished third out of 32 teams at the Desert Storm Classic, Sky View went 4-0 at the Jody Warren Duals, Preston and West Side both crowned multiple champions at the 10-team Malad Invitational and Logan placed 20th in the 38-team Christmas Clash.
It continues to be a successful preseason for Green Canyon, which had a pair of finalists at the Desert Storm Classic in Tyler Payne (144) and Jackson Landon (190). Both athletes prevailed in three of their four duels. Additionally, four other Wolves made it to the placement rounds in Aaron Shumway (6th at 132), Logan Hull (4th, 175), Sam Tanner (5th, 215) and Will Wheatley (4th, 285).
Green Canyon racked up 151.0 points, which was 38.5 fewer than runner-up Snow Canyon. Millard rolled to the title with 364 points.
Sky View fared well at the Jody Warren Duals as it outpointed Kearns, Weber, West and a Mountain Crest squad composed primarily of third-string kids. Collin Miller (138), Camron Carling (144), Hans Herrmann (157), Jayden Anderson (165) and Preston Smith all went undefeated for the Bobcats, with Herrmann, Anderson and Smith pinning all of their opponents. Parley Thacker (150) went 3-1 for Sky View and his lone loss was by two points.
Cayden Chalmers (113) and Jaxon Coulam (120) were triumphant in all of their matches for the Mustangs.
No final team standings were available for the Malad Invitational, but West Side surely would have been close to the top. The Pirates crowned five champions, had one other finalist and four who kids that placed third or fourth in their weight class.
Those Pirates who earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium were Colter Barzee (98), Gavin Peterson (106), Joey Hansen (132), Jed Hurren (138) and Ben Jensen (220). Hansen pinned teammate Tayson Royer in the third round in the finals. Those West Side grapplers who made it to the consolation finals were Mitchell Mumford (3rd, 113), Stellar Tew (3rd, 126), McKay Mumford (4th, 132) and Diego Ratliff (4th, 182).
Preston crowned a pair of champions in Peyton Keller (120) and Micah Serr (182), plus had another finalist in Quinn Bradford (145). Serr has yet to lose this season. Other Preston wrestlers who made it to the consolation finals were Tayden Edwards (3rd, 138), Parker Bodily (4th, 170), Freeman Sturges (3rd, 220) and Brandon Lindhardt (3rd, 285).
Logan brought six kids to the Christmas Clash and had a pair of medalists in Payton Redd (4th, 120) and Luke Stearns (5th, 190). Redd and Stearns both went 5-2, while fellow Grizzly Copper Redd went 3-2 at 138.
Ridgeline brought seven competitors to the Viewmont Invitational and had two placers in Dylan Twedt (5th, 157) and Sam Pirtle (6th, 175). Twedt won four of his six bouts.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Four of the five high school programs from Cache County were in action at the Christmas Clash, which is one of the biggest tournaments in the Beehive State. There were 54 teams that scored points and Westlake reigned supreme with 262 points. Mountain Crest finished fourth with 169 points, while Ridgeline with 15th (109.5 points), Green Canyon tied for 24th (60) and Logan was 42nd (19).
There were a lot of JV and third-string girls that competed in varsity brackets — Mountain Crest had multiple athletes in nearly every weight class — but only the varsity girls were awarded points, although anybody could place.
The Mustangs crowned a pair of champions in Kaitlin Lofthouse (125) and Eastyn Nyman (130), who teamed up to go 12-0 with nine pins and three major decisions. Nyman, a returning state champion, is still undefeated this season.
Mountain Crest had two other medalists in Jayci Tolman (6th, 105) and Gracie Howard (5th, 170). Howard went 6-2. Additionally, Lizzie Evans (130) was triumphant in four of her six bouts for the Mustangs.
It’s been a successful start to the 2022-23 campaign for the two-time reigning 4A state champion Mustangs, who have already defeated defending 5A state champ Maple Mountain and defending 1A-2A-3A champ Grantsville in duals.
“I was a little nervous going into the match because seven of our varsity wrestlers were out that night due to injuries or illness,” MC head coach Susan Dart said of her team’s 54-30 triumph over Grantsville. “I was so proud of our second- and third- string girls who stepped up and filled the holes. Many of those girls are first-year wrestlers and they battled hard, many of them winning their matches. We had girls wrestling up weights and going wherever we asked. We always tell our girls that we are looking for two things win or lose: a good attitude and effort. Our girls never gave up, they gave their best effort the whole match and were willing to wrestle wherever we asked them to wrestle.”
Two Ridgeline wrestlers reached the placement rounds in Keagan Grange (3rd, 105) and Taya Crookston (5th, 125). Grange went 6-1 and won all of her matches by fall or technical fall, while Crookston went 7-2 with six pins. Caroline Kirk (155) went 4-2 for the Riverhawks.
Green Canyon didn’t have any placers, but Amberly Shelley (125) and Kiah Saurey (140) teamed up to go 9-4 with eight pins. It was also a good tourney for Logan’s Anna Trevizo (190), who prevailed in five of her seven duels and won all of those in pinning fashion.
Meanwhile, Sky View competed in the Jody Warren Girls Duals and fared quite well. Two Bobcats each went 5-0 in Hannah Belnap (118-122) and Sophia Morris (123-127), who both dispatched of all of their foes by fall. Sable Morris (86-109) and Catherine Fitzgerald (149-154) won four of their five matches apiece for Sky View, while Danika Pair and Marjorie Tauti went a combined 5-2 in the 186-234 division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.