Ridgeline’s first trip to the Corner Canyon Cup — at least its first in recent memory — was an unforgettable one.
The Riverhawks went 6-0 at the two-day, dual-style boys wrestling tournament and edged traditional 6A power Layton in Saturday's championship round, 40-37. Ridgeline also dispatched of Bingham, Layton’s B team, Skyline, Davis and Corner Canyon, with its showdowns against Davis and Corner Canyon duals being decided by a combined three points.
The Riverhawks were able to outpoint the Lancers in the finals thanks in large part to their ability to earn bonus points. Ridgeline got pins in that dual from Jack Semadeni (126-pound weight class), Sam Welker (144), Dylan Twedt (157), Owen Munk (165), Sam McMullen (190) and Hollis Risher (285), plus Peter Jeppson (150) prevailed by major decision.
Semadeni and Welker both went undefeated for Ridgeline, with 10 of those wins coming via fall. Kruz Allred (106), Jeppso, Twedt, Munk, Pirtle and Risher only lost once apiece for the Riverhawks, with the lion’s share of those victories ending in pinning fashion.
“We had several exciting duals that came down to the last match or second-to-last match,” Ridgeline head coach Jarrett Morrill said. “I think a special shout out would go to Jack Semadeni, who was undefeated, and Sam Welker, who was also undefeated. Those two did awesome and then we had several (kids) that went 5-1. … In all three (closely contested duals) both of us won seven matches, but we were able to get over the top because we got more pins than the other side, which is something we’ve been really trying to work on. So, that was huge and Sam Welker, in particular (was huge). In our last dual against Layton, they were up by three points going into that last match and Sam came out and got a pin for us to win the dual, so he came up with that clutch pin.”
Ridgeline wasn’t the only local high school program to win a tournament this past weekend as Green Canyon hosted and reigned supreme at the nine-team Cache Valley Classic. The Wolves accumulated 264 points, which was 40.5 more than Mountain Crest’s JV squad. Preston was third with 171 points.
Green Canyon crowned three champions in Quinn Richards (113), William Tanner (157) and Jackson Landon (215), plus had four other finalists in Joey Montufar (138), Calvin Wallis (165), Sam Tanner (215) and Ethan Kunzler (285). It was an all-Green Canyon showdown in the finals at 215. Tanner pinned all three of his opponents, and Richards was selected as the outstanding wrestler of the tourney.
The Wolves also had four consolation champions as Max Erickson (113), Easton Darley (120), Benjamin Wallis (175), Eli Pensamiento (190) all prevailed in their third-place matches.
"It takes a lot of work to put on a tournament, so for the kids to also come out and wrestle their best they have so far this season as well as running a flawless tournaments is amazing," GC head coach Dirt Howa said.
Like the Wolves, the Mustangs had seven athletes advance to the championship round. Porter Johnson (132) and Mason Geary (150) earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium for Mountain Crest, while Ryker Smethurst (106), Ian Allen (144), Nash Brown (157), Tanner Poppleton (175) and Porter Kennington (190) were one win away from accomplishing that same feat. Mountain Crest’s Zane Pickup was the consolation titleist at 150.
Preston finished with a tourney-best four champions in Peyton Keller (120), Tavin Rigby (138), Quinn Bradford (145) and Micah Serr (190). Serr, a 4A state finalist last season as a sophomore, is undefeated so far during the 2022-23 campaign. Additionally, a trio of Preston grapplers finished third in their respective weight class in Dustin Pearce (132), Ethan Keller (165) and Brandon Lindhardt (285).
Mountain Crest’s varsity team showcased its talents at the prestigious Wasatch Intermountain Duals. The Mustangs were missing the injured Carter Nelson, a defending state champion, plus returning 4A runner-up Lincoln Lofthouse went down with an injury midway through the two-day tourney. Nevertheless, the Mustangs still managed to go 5-3, with wins over Mountain Ridge, Maple Mountain, Canyon View, Central (Washington) and Wasatch, which placed third at last season’s 5A State Championships.
Mountain Crest lost to 5A power Payson and Colorado programs Fruita Monument and Green River. The duals against the two Colorado teams were each decided by three points.
Two-time reigning state champion Easton Evans went 8-0 for the Mustangs, with seven of those victories being secured in convincing fashion. The three-time state finalist also came through with a 6-4 win over returning 5A consolation champ Parker Hayes of Wasatch.
Hunter Hammer (215/285) went 6-2 with six pins for Mountain Crest, while fellow teammates Stetson Bingham (150), Jace McBride (157/165), Dontay McMurtrey (165/175) and Jud Wells (215/285) also only lost twice apiece. Sam Schroeder (190) was triumphant in four of his seven bouts for the Mustangs.
Another team that fared well over the weekend was West Side, which competed at the 21-team Tim Mathews Invitational, a two-day bracketed tournament hosted by Jerome. No final teams standings were available, but the Pirates racked up a lot of points — and mainly against programs from larger classifications — as they crowned a pair of champions, plus had five other medalists.
West Side captured back-to-back titles from Colter Barzee (98) and Gavin Peterson (106). Other Pirates who reached the placements rounds were Stellar New (5th at 126), Tige Roberts (5th, 138), Jed Hurren (4th, 145), Colten Gunderson (3rd, 160) and Ben Jensen (5th, 220).
Sky View and Logan have traveled to Wyoming to compete in the Star Valley Braves Braves from more than a decade now, and that dual-style tourney took place last weekend. The Bobcats went 2-4, with wins over Logan and Cokeville (Wyoming), while the Grizzlies went 1-5, with a triumph over Cokeville. The other programs in action were Wyoming power Star Valley, and Idaho teams Sugar-Salem, Shelley and Thunder Ridge.
Preston Smith (285) went undefeated for Sky View, which included a two-point victory over his opponent from Star Valley. Parley Thacker (152) and Hans Herrmann (160) each went 4-1 for the Bobcats, while Camron Carling (145) emerged victorious in four of his six duels.
Cooper Redd (138) fared well for Logan as he went 5-1, with a pair of nailbiting, one-point wins — one over Sky View’s Collin Miller. Alan Lazzari (152) prevailed in four of his six matches for the Grizzlies.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Mountain Crest and Ridgeline were in action at the Bear River Duals, which featured two pools of six teams each. The Mountain Crest B squad led the way among the local teams with a record of 4-1, while the Mustang A team went 3-2 and Ridgeline 1-5. Mountain Crest’s B team only lost to Bear River, and dispatched of Blackfoot, Layton, Ridgeline and Copper Hills B, while MC’s A squad defeated Bear River 2, West and Northridge, and Ridgeline beat Copper Hills 2.
The Mustang B team had four athletes go undefeated in Erin Smith (120), Talya Summers (135), Maggie Budge (155) and Laura Stabile (155). Budge and Stabile split the matches at 155. Smith pinned all five of her opponents for the Mustangs, while fellow teammates Hadley Glenn (175) and Kalie Jensen (235) went a combined 5-3. Jensen’s lone setback was by three points to Bear River standout Bretlee Potter.
Mountain Crest’s A team was led by Kaitlin Lofthouse (125) and Eastyn Nyman (130), who teamed up to go 9-0, with seven pins and one technical fall. Jacyi Tolman (105/110), Jacie Shock (120), Anna Van Huss (135) and Gracie Howard (170) only lost once each for the Mustangs.
Ridgeline only had six wrestlers, but four of them finished with records of 3-2 or better. Emi Stahl (130) was triumphant in all five of her bouts, plus she dominated all of her foes. Taya Crookston (125) and Breanne Lundahl (135) joined forces to go 8-2, with eight pins for the Rivehawks, while Caroline Kirk (155) went 3-2.
Meanwhile, Green Canyon had a memorable weekend at the Hunter-hosted Queen of the Ring as the Wolves racked up 148 points and placed third out of 18 teams. Gracie Blake went 5-0, with five pins en route to capturing the title at 155 for the Wolves, who got six victories — all by fall —and a second-place performance from Kiah Saurey (140).
Three other Wolves punched their ticket to the placement rounds in Yasmin Manjarrez (5th, 170), Jorilyn Herzog (3rd, 170) and Kaetla Pierce (4th, 235). Herzog tasted victory six times on her way to a consolation title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.