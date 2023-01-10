It was a memorable evening for girls wrestlers from Utah's 4A and 3A classifications, and athletes from Region 11 certainly did their part.
Ten local high school grapplers competed at the Ross Brunson All-Star Dual, which took place Tuesday evening at the UCCU Center in Orem. The All-Stars were divided into four teams --- down from six the previous year --- in both the boys and girls competitions, and it was the 3A/4A girls that scored the most points.
The 3A/4A All-Stars racked up 54.0 points in the girls competition, followed by the Wildcard team (46.0 points), the 5A/6A team (43.0) and 1A/2A team (12.0). The Wildcard squad pulled away from the field on the boys side as it accumulated 51.0 points. The 3A/4A and 5A/6A All-Star tied for second place with 31.0 points apiece, while the 1A/2A team was fourth with 6.0 points.
Four Mountain Crest girls competed in the 23rd installment of this popular event --- all for the 3A/4A squad --- and teamed up to go 4-1. Eastyn Nyman got to wrestle twice and pinned both of her opponents. Additionally, it was a great night for Ridgeline's Keagan Grange and Emi Stahl, who both prevailed, although neither represented the 3A/4A team. Grange was on the Wildcard team, while Stahl, strangely enough, competed on the 1A/2A squad.
"All of the Cache Valley girls wrestled so tough tonight," Ridgeline head coach Melanie Montierth said.
It was sweet redemption for the Lady Mustangs, who went 2-7 at the All-Star Duals a year ago. The four Mountain Crest girls who were selected for this showcase were returning state champions Nyman (130-pound weight class), Jacie Shock (120), Mattee Turnbow (110) and Gracie Howard (170).
"I was so proud of all of our girls tonight and how well they wrestled," MC head coach Susan Dart said. "These girls have such a strong desire to learn and get better. They put the time in and it shows. They went out with a predator mindset and just took control of their matches. ... It is so gratifying as a coach to see an athlete's hard work pay off."
Turnbow and Nyman were the two Mountain Crest girls who were triumphant at the 2022 All-Star Dual, and both reigned supreme Tuesday. Turnbow, a sophomore, only needed 74 seconds to pin South Sevier freshman Shaynna Fillmore. Turnbow was leading 5-0 when she finished her pinning combination.
Nyman made quick work of her first opponent, Panguitch sophomore Kieran Mooney, as she stuck her 64 seconds into the opening round. The junior then squared off against Pleasant Grove's Ava Krebs later in the evening. Nyman beat Krebs by major decision in the championship round in a big tournament last month, but was tested this time around. Nevertheless, Nyman was able to pin Krebs, a 6A state consolation finalist a year ago, in the waning seconds of the third round to strongly suggest she's the top 130-pounder in the state, regardless of classification.
Shock, a sophomore, also prevailed by fall as she was dominating returning state champ Grace Holman of Juab before slamming the door with 28 seconds remaining in the second round. Shock was leading 12-0 at the time. Holman lost to Nyman by major decision a year ago at the All-Star Dual, which serves as a fundraiser for Utah Valley University's wrestling program.
Howard, a junior, lost a hard-fought 2-0 decision to Tintic's Addison Kriegh. Kriegh picked up escape points in the second and third rounds to secure the win.
"It was great to see Mattee wrestle so well after battling an injury for most of the season," Dart said. "Jacie wrestled a technically sound match and is just dominant. Both Mattee and Jacie hit drag singles that were amazing. Eastyn is wrestling so well this season and is still undefeated. She is one of the leaders on our team. Gracie also wrestled a tough match and never gave up."
Like Shock, both of Ridgeline's girls were able to taste victory in their first All-Star appearance. Stahl, a senior, gave up the first takedown, but came storming back for a 8-5 victory over Kathryn DeGroot of Woods Cross. Stahl (125) was a 4A state runner-up a year ago, while DeGroot placed third in her weight class at the 5A State Championships.
Grange (105) continued her strong freshman season by dispatching of Duchense sophomore Breann Ivie in convincing fashion. Grange didn't allow a point on her way to emerging victorious by fall late in the second round.
"You are already a top-notch wrestler just to be picked for the All-Stars," Montierth said. "We were grateful Keagan and Emi both were able to be cool and composed under the pressure of the lights and focus on scoring instead of the lights, crowd and hype, and both prevailed. It showed some real maturity in their wrestling and how far they've come."
Kemrie Grange, a future Ridgeline wrestler and Keagan's younger sister, was selected to compete in one of the six junior high girls matches. She lost by fall late in the first round to Maquelle Pace of the Champions Club.
A trio of Mountain Crest boys showcased their talents at the annual event in Jace McBride (157), Easton Evans (126) and Carter Nelson (120). McBride and Nelson represented the 3A/4A All-Stars, and Evans the Wildcard squad. This was Evans' third appearance as an All-Star, Nelson's second appearance and McBride's first.
McBride made the most of his lone trip to the All-Star Dual as he took down Millard's Kaden Turner four times in the first two rounds on his way to a 9-5 triumph. Both athletes were state runner-ups in their respective classifications last season.
McBride also looked very sharp on his feet against two-time reigning 6A state champion Brayden Robison of Westlake in their championship match at the Richardson Memorial last weekend. The senior led nearly the entire bout, before Robison scored five points late in the third and final round to pull out a 10-7 victory.
"Jace has really been focused lately," MC head coach Jay Tovey said. "The difference between being good and OK in wrestling is you're either the hunter or the hunted. Jace has been hunting. He wants to push the pace and wrestle hard, and it's been working really well for him."
Tuesday's highest profile of the matches involving local athletes was Evans vs. Richfield's Dayson Torgerson. Evans is a two-time reigning 4A champion and three-time finalist, while Torgerson will attempt to become a rare four-time state champion next month. Evans came through with the match's first takedown and took a 3-2 lead into the second round, but the Richfield senior was undaunted as he secured back points on two occasions and rallied for a 10-3 win.
Nelson was pinned 34 seconds into the third round by Millard's Camden Moat. Nelson is a defending state champion, while Moat was a 2A finalist a year ago.
In addition to the aforementioned athletes, Region 11 was also represented by five Bear River girls in Abigail Trayhorn (140), Sadie Hardy (100), Rhees Hatch (145), Bretlee Potter (235) and Sydnee Nelson (190). The Lady Bears went 2-3, with Trayhorn, formerly of Sky View, and Potter winning by fall. Trayhorn, a 4A runner-up for the Bobcats last season, stuck returning 6A consolation champion Hailey Pigg of Westlake 30 seconds into the second round.
