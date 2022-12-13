Bingham Ridgeline Basketball

Ridgeline’s Zach Skinner (5) takes a shot as Bingham’s KJ Jenson defends on Tuesday in Millville.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

MILLVILLE - To the delight of Kyle Day, his Riverhawks weren't force to dig themselves out of an early hole this time around.

Instead, Ridgeline knocked down its first four shots from the field and never trailed in a convincing 72-54 win over 6A Bingham in a non-region boys basketball game Tuesday night. In their previous outing, the Riverhawks trailed 38-25 at the half and weren't quite able to pull off a come-from-behind road victory over Springville.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.