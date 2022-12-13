MILLVILLE - To the delight of Kyle Day, his Riverhawks weren't force to dig themselves out of an early hole this time around.
Instead, Ridgeline knocked down its first four shots from the field and never trailed in a convincing 72-54 win over 6A Bingham in a non-region boys basketball game Tuesday night. In their previous outing, the Riverhawks trailed 38-25 at the half and weren't quite able to pull off a come-from-behind road victory over Springville.
"We just talked about it before the game," Ridgeline forward Luke Sorenson said. "Bingham's a really good team, so we had to come out strong and aggressive, and that's what we did."
Despite Ridgeline's strong start, Bingham was able to hang with the hosts and only trailed 19-16 following the opening eight minutes of action. However, the Riverhawks (6-1) promptly went on a 10-0 run to start the second quarter and didn't allow the Miners (0-5) to score until there was 3:45 remaining in the quarter.
"Those were huge moments for us, I think, because we've had some lapses mentally defensively to start games, so to come out in the second quarter here and really assert ourselves and kind of make it hard for them, it changes everything," Day said. "We want to get out and run and (good) defense leads to that. It's hard to run when you take the ball out of the net, so the guys tonight, they really focused on that and they're getting better and better on the defensive end."
Ridgeline started the third quarter just like it did the second to essentially eradicate any chance of a Bingham comeback. Four different Riverhawks contributed in the scoring column during a 8-0 spurt to start the second half. All of a sudden, Ridgeline's advantage had ballooned to 47-28 as Bingham wasn't able to dent the scoreboard until the 3:25 mark of the quarter.
The hosts were able to extend their lead even after center Jagger Francom exited early in the third quarter with a right ankle injury. The 6-foot-9 junior had a big first half as he displayed soft touch around the basket on his way to scoring 12 points.
Those high-quality shots by Francom was a theme for the Riverhawks, who routinely made the extra pass Tuesday. Sorenson scored 18 of his game-high 21 points on shots inside five feet of the basket, which included a trio of dunks and a trio of reverse layups.
"Especially when Bingham was putting on the pressure, our team was able to make some good passes and just find the open shot," Sorenson said.
Indeed, it was an efficient offensive performance by the Riverhawks, who finished with at least 19 points in three of the quarters and were able to eclipse the 70-point barrier without draining a single 3-pointer. Additionally, Ridgeline outscored Bingham in every quarter.
"I think it's pretty awesome," Day said of scoring 70-plus points without any 3-balls. "We really preach the tough things that players do and one of the those tough things is we don't care about my shot, we care about our shot. And so that gets embodied by guys like Cam Blotter, Grady Workman and Zach Skinner, when they're getting into the paint and they're making an extra pass to Carson, to Luke, to Jagger, to somebody else that's getting us an open layup or a dunk, as opposed to forcing some sort of a shot or something from 3. And we can shoot it. We've hit eight 3s in a few games this year ... but tonight the read was to take the drive and dish it off to an open teammate."
Four different Riverhawks scored in double figures as Sorenson and Francom were joined by Cox (12 points) and Workman (11), plus Skinner added eight points off the bench. Blotter dished out several assists, including four in the fourth quarter for the lanky and athletic Riverhawks.
"Yeah, we're a very long team," Sorenson said. "We've got some height, we've got some size. We use it pretty well and every team we play is going to have to deal with that. But we also have to be ready for every team. It doesn't matter that we're long, we have to still come out strong and aggressive."
Stockton Tueller and Kaden Jenson finished with 12 points apiece for the Miners, who got three treys and 11 points from Luke West. Ridgeline did a good job of staying out of foul trouble as Bingham only attempted three free throws.
OTHER BOYS GAME
Sky View (7-1) went off for 49 points in the first half and outscored visiting Century by at least six points in every quarter on its way to a 77-41 drubbing of the Diamondbacks (2-5).
Six different Bobcats netted at least nine points, led by Logan Deal's 16, followed by 12 from Hayden Howell --- all on 3-pointers ---11 from Kendrick Terrell and Tanner Davis, 10 from Brooks Rigby and nine from Carter Davis. Deal scored 12 of his points in the opening half.
"All of our guys contributed to a good team win," SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. "We had stretches where we played extremely hard on both ends of the floor. Proud of how we played tonight as a team."
TUESDAY GIRLS GAMES
Sky View (6-0) traveled to Morgan (5-2) and kept its unblemished record intact with a hard-fought 59-56 victory, while Preston (1-6) tested Filer (6-4) before falling by a 63-55 scoreline on the road.
The Bobcats trailed 27-23 at the half, but outscored the Trojans 22-11 in the third quarter to take the lead for good. Clutch baskets down the stretch from Hannah Radford and Kourtney Payne, plus two crucial free throws from Karlee Allen, helped Sky View hold off Morgan, head coach Vanessa Hall said.
Addey Merrill buried six shots beyond the arc --- three in the third quarter --- on her way to a team-high 20 points for the Bobcats, who got 12 points from Radford, plus 11 apiece from Allen and Melanie Hiatt. Both teams drained 10 treys each.
"Morgan is such a strong team and it is always a tough place to play," Hall said. "We were really proud of the grit our girls showed tonight. It was a battle from start to finish. We used a strong start to the third quarter to build a lead and then we did enough to hold Morgan off down the stretch. We had a lot of girls step up. ... It was a great team win tonight."
Emma Kunz knocked down a career-high six 3-balls on her way to a career-high 20 points for Preston, which was tied with Filer at the half. Taya Tews chipped in with 11 points for the Indians, followed by Jade Roberts with nine. Preston had no answer for Filer's Josalyn Bailey, who poured in 29 points.
"We had a rough end to our third quarter as we could not grab a rebound," Preston head coach Kamille Kunz said. "I'm excited about each girl and the progress we are making. We know we can win these games. We are getting so close."
