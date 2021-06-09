Kadi Coombs, 20, Fielding, Utah, was named Queen of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo for 2021. Coombs received $500 cash for the title. As the winner of the interview portion of the competition, she also won a lead rope and Mane & Tale Detangler for her horse.
Coombs attendants are Trista Merrill, 16, of Benson, Utah and Abby Hull, 17, of Smithfield, Utah. Merrill also won the horsemanship award and received a bracelet from Meek Ranch.
The junior queen this year is Ellie Thurgood, 15, of Perry, Utah. Her attendants are Brylee Jones, 12, of Portage, Utah, and Ella Jepsen, 14, of Preston.
Chloe Peterson won the Miss Congeniality award and was presented with a lead rope and Mane Tail Detangler.
Each of the girls received banners, belt buckles, flowers and gift certificates sponsored by Animal Medical Clinic, Naylor Insurance, Franklin County Farm Bureau, Preston Auto Parts, Precision Diesel, Edward’s Floral and Valley Wide.
Contest organizer, Sheryl Kimball, said the competition was based on the girls’ horsemanship and interviewing skills. The speech and modeling portions of the competition have been dropped.
“A big congratulations to our newly crowned Preston Night Rodeo Junior Queens!” said rodeo chair and former rodeo queen herself, Kris Beckstead.