Craig Thompson, commissioner of the Mountain West Conference, speaks to reporters after the College Football Playoff presidents group meeting earlier this summer in Grapevine, Texas.

Craig Thompson, the only commissioner the Mountain West Conference has known, is stepping down after nearly 24 years in charge.

The league announced Wednesday that Thompson’s last day will be Dec. 31. He was on board when the conference began operations in January 1999.

