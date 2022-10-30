LEAGUE STANDINGS
1. Henning’s Salvage
2. The Sizzling Snackers
3. Studebaker’s Pizza
4. Rock & Dirt Services
5. SRS
HIGH SCRATCH GAME
Callie Sims 202, 187, 186
Sharon Thompson 177
Abby Pugmire 175
HIGH SCRATCH SERIES
Callie Sims 575
Laurie Sims 465
Sharon Thompson 460
HIGH HANDICAP GAME
Callie Sims 245
Abby Pugmire 241
Megan Hennings 238
HIGH HANDICAP SERIES
Callie Sims 704
Sharon Thompson 625
Megan Hennings 616
SPLITS CONVERTED
Karen Hacking 5-10, Marla Christensen 5-7 Sherri Bunn 5-8-10
BOWLER OF THE WEEK
BOWLER OF THE MONTH
Marla Christensen 727
GAMES 175 AND OVER
Callie Sims 192
JoAnn Parker 183
Sharon Thompson 175
