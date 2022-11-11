Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A loaded field didn’t prevent Utah State’s cross country programs have having a solid day at the NCAA Mountain Region Championships, which were contested Friday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

A trio of Aggies earned all-region honors in Ana Weaver, Mica Rivera and Yonas Mogos, plus the men’s team likely did enough to extend their season. USU finished seventh out of 17 teams in the men’s competition with 198 points, while the Lady Aggies placed eighth out of 19 teams with 167 points.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.