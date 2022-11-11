A loaded field didn’t prevent Utah State’s cross country programs have having a solid day at the NCAA Mountain Region Championships, which were contested Friday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
A trio of Aggies earned all-region honors in Ana Weaver, Mica Rivera and Yonas Mogos, plus the men’s team likely did enough to extend their season. USU finished seventh out of 17 teams in the men’s competition with 198 points, while the Lady Aggies placed eighth out of 19 teams with 167 points.
“The men ran a very tough race,” said Utah State head coach Artie Gulden in a press release. “I was really happy, especially with how Yonas, Mark (Crandall) and Darren (Harman) worked together throughout the race.
“We will know for sure on Saturday, but it looks like the men will be advancing to the NCAA Championships as a team, which we are thrilled about.”
The top two teams from each of the nine regionals automatically punched their ticket to the NCAA Championships, which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The 13 at-large teams on the men’s and women’s sides will be announced Saturday afternoon, and the Mountain Region will account for a large portion of those selections.
The Mountain Region is typically the deepest one nationally and this year is certainly no exception. Case in point: Seven women’s teams in this region are ranked in the top 27 nationally, while six of the men’s teams currently occupy a spot in the top 28. Additionally, an impressive five women’s and four men’s teams from the Mountain Region are ranked in the top 10 in the most recent national poll.
Both Aggie squads only lost to teams ranked in the top 30 nationally. The Lady Aggies were oh so close to beating No. 27 Utah Valley as the two teams were only separated by three points (164 to 167). Unfortunately for USU, it likely needed to finish above the Wolverines to secure an at-large bid.
“Our women ran very well today,” Gulden said. “We came really close to qualifying for the NCAAs, but it looks like we won’t quite get there. We’re very happy that Ana and Mica will represent the women at the NCAA Championships.”
The top four individuals from non-qualifying teams in each region will compete at nationals, and Weaver and Rivera grabbed the third and fourth spots from the Mountain Region. Weaver, a sophomore, placed 16th overall and covered the 6-kilometer course in 20 minutes, 32.7 seconds. Rivera, a senior, crossed the finish line eight seconds later and placed 22nd.
Rivera was USU’s top performer at this meet a year ago as she was 39th. The Lady Aggies finished seventh last year with 199 points.
Rounding out USU’s scoring runners on the women’s side were senior Abby Jensen (28th place, 20:50), sophomore Emma Thornley (52nd, 21:12) and senior Bailey Brinkerhoff (52nd, 21:15). Thornley is the daughter of former Logan High and USU standout distance runner Rebekah (Nielson) Thornley. Utah State’s top three placers were only separated by 18 seconds.
“We are really happy with how all the ladies performed, especially Abby Jensen – her race was inspiring,” Gulden said.
Mogos, a former junior college All-American at Iowa Western Community College, placed 23rd with a 10K time of 28:25. The junior was only 24 seconds behind medalist Nico Young of Northern Arizona.
Mark Crandall and fellow senior Darren Harman also broke the 29-minute barrier for the Aggie men. Crandall clocked in at 28:41, which was good enough for 33rd place, while Harman was 40th with a time of 28:58.
Other Aggies who factored into the team score were junior Max Wehrli (48th, 29:13) and senior Camren Todd (54th, 29:20). USU’s five scoring runners finished with a spread of 55 seconds. Former Mountain Crest standout Spencer Nelson, a senior, was the sixth USU harrier to cross the finish line (74th, 30:08).
Harman led the Aggies at this meet a year ago as he placed 27th. USU was eighth in last year’s team competition with 177 points.
Northern Arizona, ranked third nationally, won the men’s competition with 43 points, followed by No. 2 BYU with 54 points. No. 9 Colorado placed third (97 points), followed by No. 5 Air Force (104), No. 21 Montana State (123) and No. 28 Colorado State (132). USU finished pretty comfortably ahead of eighth-place Wyoming, 198 points to 226.
No. 2 New Mexico dominated on the women’s side with 56 points, while No. 9 Utah claimed second place via the tiebreaker over No. 4 NAU. Both teams kept their point tally to 103, but Utah’s No. 6 harrier fared better than NAU’s. No. 20 CSU placed fourth (121), followed by No. 8 Colorado (135), No. 6 BYU (144) and No. 27 Utah Valley (164).
Air Force was ninth in the women’s competition with 201 points, which was 34 more than USU.
Utah Valley’s Everlyn Kemboi was the medalist on the women’s side as she completed the 6K course in 19:47, which was eight seconds faster than runner-up Elise Stearns of NAU. Young edged NAU teammate Drew Bosley by one-10th of a second for individual bragging rights on the men’s side.
Mountain Crest product Madison Flippence, a former JUCO All-American at the College of Southern Idaho and a Utah Tech transfer, will surely compete at nationals next week as a member of Utah Valley’s squad. The redshirt senior was UVU’s No. 5 runner and she placed 61st with a time of 21:25.
There were 130 athletes in the women’s competition and 119 in the men’s.
