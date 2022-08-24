A lack of experience should not be a concern for the Aggies at the cornerback position heading into the 2022 college football season.
Utah State’s initial depth chart was released Monday and all four cornerbacks in the two-deep are seniors. Of those four athletes, only Ajani Carter has one more year of eligibility, due to the free COVID-19 season of 2020.
Indeed, the Aggies will need to replace at least three of their corners after this season, and they were able to recently address this need on the recruiting front. Case in point: Class of 2023 high school senior Keith Abney pledged his commitment to USU on Sunday on Twitter.
“First off I want to thank God for putting me in the position that I’m in today,” Abney posted. “I want to thank my whole family, friends and coaches that I’ve had throughout my life. I want to thank all the coaches that recruited me and gave me the opportunity to go to their school. With that being said for the next 3-4 years I will be taking my talents to Utah State University.”
The Waxahachie (Texas) High School standout also had scholarship offers from a host of other Division I programs, including Power 5 Conference programs Kansas State, Pittsburgh and Boston College, plus USU intra-conference rivals Air Force and Colorado State.
Abney narrowed his final eight choices down to USU, Colorado State, Air Force, Kansas State, Boston College, Rice, Louisiana Tech and Texas Southern in a Twitter post on June 15. The Herald Journal was recently able to catch up with the senior speedster about his commitment to the defending Mountain West champions.
“The family environment,” Abney said when asked about gave USU the edge over his other options. “The coaches showed love from the jump.”
The Aggies were one of the first programs to offer Abney, who has already been on an unofficial visit to Utah State. What were Abney’s impressions of Logan and the USU campus?
“It was a nice family environment, showed me what I needed to know,” he said.
The Aggies have recruited Abney’s home state of Texas heavily during Blake Anderson’s time in charge of the program. Anderson is a native of the Lone Star State, plus several of his assistant coaches have deep ties to that part of the country.
USU currently has 13 players on its roster from Texas in quarterbacks Logan Bonner, Bishop Davenport and Levi Williams, running backs John Gentry, Calvin Tyler Jr., Robert Briggs and Bailee Davenport, defensive linemen Byron Vaughns, Tavian Coleman and Poukesi Vakauta, cornerbacks Jaden Smith and Carter, and linebacker Josh Williams. Additionally, Jaydon Bailey, a senior running back at Steele (Texas) High School, has also verbally committed to the Aggies.
How much did that connection to home weigh into Abney’s decision to commit to USU?
“I have a little connection with the players here,” Abney said, although he stressed the primary reason he committed was “(the coaches) were just real the whole way and kept showing love.”
The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder competed as a wide receiver, cornerback and punt return as a junior for Waxahachie, which kicks off its ’22 campaign this Friday against non-district rival Ennis at home. The senior was recruited by Utah State as a corner.
According to statistics tabulated on maxpreps — not all of the games were included — Abney contributed with 20 catches for 393 yards and a pair of touchdowns, returned four punts for 29 punts, with a long of 14, made 12 tackles and intercepted a pass as a junior for the Indians. There were stats from nine games and No. 1 finished first on the team in receptions and receiving yards. He had 119 yards receiving in one of the games.
Abney is also a standout in track & field and was flirting with the 11-second barrier in the 100-meter dash at the end of his junior season. Abney clocked in with a time of 11.10 at the 6A District 11 Championships.
When asked about his goals for the upcoming season, Abney focused on team objectives, namely beating Ennis and winning district and state championships. When asked about his greatest strengths as a player, Abney answered his “versatility.”