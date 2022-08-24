Support Local Journalism

A lack of experience should not be a concern for the Aggies at the cornerback position heading into the 2022 college football season.

Utah State’s initial depth chart was released Monday and all four cornerbacks in the two-deep are seniors. Of those four athletes, only Ajani Carter has one more year of eligibility, due to the free COVID-19 season of 2020.

