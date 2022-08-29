It wasn’t the performance the Aggies were hoping for heading into this weekend’s daunting road game against No. 1 Alabama, but a dominant second quarter was enough last Saturday against an unknown opponent.
The 2022 college football season kicked off a week earlier than normal for Utah State, which overcame a 14-0 first-quarter deficit en route to a 31-20 victory over UConn last Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium. The Aggies outscored the Huskies 24-0 in the second quarter and racked up 227 yards of total offense, compared to just 54 for the visitors.
“I would have loved for us to play clean ball for four quarters,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “It didn't happen. (There were) a lot of new players playing. We were just talking about just how many guys — I think, 20, 21 guys played their first snap for us. That's a lot of new bodies to get everybody moving in the same direction, but we stayed poised, didn't freak out (after) the bad start.
“We played extremely hard. I think that was one of the coolest things is watching even when we gave up a couple of big runs or explosive plays, watching our defense chase the ball down, watching the way our O-line played hard, especially late in the fourth quarter and not giving the ball back to UConn.”
Anderson and company didn’t quite know what to expect out of a UConn team that has a new coaching staff and 40 new players on its roster. On a couple of occasions during last Monday’s press conference, USU’s head coach talked about the importance of needing to adjust on the fly to what the Huskies would ultimately bring to the table offensively.
It definitely took a quarter for USU to somewhat figure out UConn’s offensive attack. The Huskies found paydirt on two of their first three possessions and racked up 180 yards of offense during the first 15 minutes of action, including 152 on 15 rushing attempts.
Fitting the run was a big issue early on for the Aggies defensively, but they cleaned things up and limited the Huskies to pair of long field goals and 184 total yards during the final three quarters. UConn gained 93 yards on its final 24 rushing attempts.
“I think it was a little different than what we were expecting them to look like,” Anderson said UConn’s offensive scheme. “That had a little bit to do with it. (But) we were flying and jetting up field in some areas where we should have been squeezing and playing things a little slower. ... We didn't adjust immediately to (what they were doing). We were geeked up and flying and really overpursuing. Almost every one of their runs (was a) cut back behind the grain ... and then we were upfield a little bit, again, trying to get to the quarter. As we settled down and kind of started playing the technique a little bit more soundly and made a couple of adjustments, we obviously played a lot better, I think. ... Settling down and adjusting were both needed and, honestly, we just needed to tackle better.”
While watching film, Anderson said he noticed “somewhere around 15, 16 missed tackles — several of those in the third quarter in third-down situations where we could have gotten them off the field.”
Indeed, tackling was a problem for the Aggies throughout their home and season opener, but they also made a lot of big plays on that side of the ball. For starters, USU came up with three takeaways and finished with an impressive 11 tackles for loss. Ten different Aggies contributed with at least half of a tackle for loss.
Safeties Hunter Reynolds and Ike Larsen both deftly intercepted a UConn pass at critical times — Reynolds when the Huskies were dominating in the first quarter, and Larsen in the four quarter to essentially ice the game. Additionally, cornerback Ajani Carter ripped the ball away from standout UConn running back Nate Carter early in the second quarter. USU was able to capitalize on that takeaway with a touchdown, and the host were in control for the remainder of the half.
Meanwhile, it was an uneven performance by the Aggies offensively, even though they accumulated 542 total yards to the Huskies’ 364. USU scored all but seven of its points in one quarter, plus lost a pair of fumbles, which bothered Anderson a great deal.
Nevertheless, there were still plenty of things the Aggies can build on offensively. For starters, USU was very proficient rushing the ball as it gained 267 yards on 51 attempts, not counting the three in victory formation in the final minute of the final quarter. Of the 46 carries by Aggie running backs, only one resulted in lost yardage and that was only one yard.
“We ran the ball better than we did probably at any point last year (and) against a big, big front,” Anderson said. “Those (UConn) guys were built well.”
It was a memorable afternoon for USU tailbacks Calvin Tyler Jr. and Robert Briggs. Tyler Jr. churned out a career-high 161 yards on a career-high 33 carries, while Briggs, a 5-foot-6, 175-pound true freshman, added 85 yards on 10 carries. One of No. 22's carries was a patient 23-yard sprint to paydirt.
Briggs’ performance certainly didn’t go unnoticed as he was selected as the Mountain West Freshman of the Week.
“He was a pleasant spark,” said Anderson, whose team was missing tailback John Gentry due to a nagging injury. “We were excited about recruiting him, glad to get him here and he's been one of those freshmen that hasn't acted like a freshman. You very quickly could tell that physically he was ready for the challenge of banging into people at this level and the kind of physical toll that it would take. He's got speed that we really didn't have in the room. He's the fastest guy in the room — (a) 10.5 or 10.6 in the 100 meters I think in high school, which is rolling pretty quick.
“But then I just think the moment has not been (too big) for him. He's been calm. He is just naturally a very calm young man and has picked up what we're doing offensively pretty well. So, it was a pleasant spark. We need it.
“It's kind of something that we didn't have a year ago. He a little different than anyone else in the room in a good way. You saw it Saturday. He runs low to the ground, he's built that way. He's able to fight through the first contact with his legs. He's got the burst and the speed to break a big one, and I just thought he was very patient. He stayed behind blockers and he's kind of hard to see back there sometimes. He's not very big, so he kind of gets lost behind a big O-lineman.”
It was also a very encouraging performance by standout quarterback Logan Bonner, who was pretty sharp only eight months removed from a serious knee injury. USU’s single-season record-holder in passing yards and touchdowns completed 20 of 29 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns, vs. zero interceptions. All of Bonner’s TDs — an 11-yarder to Kyle Van Leeuwen, a 14-yarder to Justin McGriff and an 11-yarder to Brian Cobbs — were well-delivered balls in tight coverage, especially the ones to Van Leeuwen and McGriff.
"Definitely the hardest thing I've ever had to do in my career and I've had some (other) injuries,” Bonner said of his ACL tear. “(I went from having) surgery to walking two weeks after surgery to three times a day rehabbing from January until about two days before the game, and I'm still doing it now. I got done with it a couple of hours ago, (so) it's still continuing. It's going to be a long journey for me and just growing in that aspect and just taking it day by day has definitely been tough and one of the hardest things I've done. But I wouldn't miss (my final year of college football) for the world, so you've just got to do what you've got to do."
It was a solid performance for USU's offensive line. Not only did the Aggies rack up more rushing yards than any game a year ago, Bonner was only sacked once and the Huskies were only credited with a pair of QB hurries, compared to 11 for the Aggies.
Weylin Lapuaho became the first USU true freshman to start in the offensive trenches since 2005, and he was joined in the starting lineup by fellow first-time starter Wade Meacham, and veterans Alfred Edwards, Chandler Dolphin and Jacob South. Falepule Alo and Cole Motes also saw a lot of action in the offensive trenches for the hosts.
"It was a good first step. We protected the quarterback fairly well. He got some late collisions, but we didn't turn anybody loose immediately. ... I mean, we weren't picking (Bonner) up all night off the turf. Now, it was a conservative game plan because we didn't know what to expect (from UConn) and we wanted to make sure we got a bead on it. But I thought they protected (Bonner) fairly well and to run the ball like we did (was encouraging). It was a struggled early to move those big guys. They were massive up front. It's hard to explain just the sheer size difference and length difference, (but) it was noticeable. But as the game continued, we got better, so I thought it was a really good first step.
"Not where we want to finish, but a great first step for us. And to be able to run the ball the last five minutes of the game without having to put the ball in the air and (also) run the clock out, that's something we really struggled to do at any point last year. If you think about the wins last year, we tended to have to put the defense back out, (so) that was a step in the right direction. I mean, I know it's UConn and you want to keep it in perspective, but they're well coached and they were big; they were way bigger than we were, and so I've got to give those guys credit."
In addition to Lapuaho and Briggs, other athletes who fared well in their debuts for the Aggies were Cobbs, linebacker MJ Tafisi and defensive end Daniel Grzesiak. Cobbs, the graduate transfer wide receiver from Maryland, finished with a game-high seven catches for a game-high 78 yards. Tafisi, a transfer from Washington, came through with career highs in tackles (10) and tackles for loss (2.0). Grzesiak, a transfer from Nevada, made two tackles and, like fellow edge rusher Byron Vaughns, wreaked havoc in the backfield.
"Yeah, it felt amazing," said Tafisi, a former Alta High School star who waited four full seasons before he got his first collegiate start. "I haven't had this feeling since high school. I think the best feeling about it is knowing that I can play with my family there in the stands. It was a great feeling."
It was also a stellar collective effort from USU in the secondary as UConn only completed 13 of 33 passes for 119 yards, one TD and the aforementioned two INTs. Four different Aggies broke up a pass.
USU's third-down conversion rate wasn't good (6 of 16), but the hosts did pick up first downs on 3 of 4 third-down plays in the fourth quarter. It would have been 4 for 4 had Tyler Jr. not fumbled after gaining 22 yards on a well-executed screen pass. In all fairness to the senior, it was a well-delivered hit that dislodged the ball.
"As the game went on, you could tell they got tired and we didn't," Anderson said. "That's the one thing that came out of fall camp is that guys were in good shape. ... That's still gotta be something that we can hang our hat on this season because we're going to be some big folks, we're going to play some guys that are going to be a struggle to move early ... and hopefully we can fatigue them and move them later."
COOPER JONES
It was a unforgettable first week of the season for this 5-6, 160-pound senior, who was put on scholarship last Friday and was USU's starting punt returner a day later. Jones, a junior college transfer who played in nine games during his first two seasons as an Aggie, returned a pair of punts against the Huskies and cleanly field a couple of others.
"We don't always have a spot available to put a walk-on on scholarship, (but) we had one and Coop is one of those guys you love to be around every day," Anderson said. "He's on scout team as a running back every day, giving (us) just unbelievable effort. He's been fighting to get on the field as a punt returner, kick returner. He won the job as the punt returner, being the most dependable. He's got a knack for getting downhill. I thought we had two good opportunities to get him loose on Saturday, and one ball just didn't get to him and the other we busted up front or we might have got him going.
"(But he's a) great kid, great teammate, everything that you want a teammate to be. Nothing makes you happier than to be able to surprise a guy like that and reward him in his last year, to be able to take the burden off him and his family to pay for school. So, the guys were super excited. It was a surprise for him and his family. A lot of tears in the room. They actually picked him up and carried him across the room at one point which, for him, is not that difficult because he's not very big, but it was still a lot of fun."
VAKAUTA UPDATE
The Aggies were without the services of starting defensive tackle Poukesi Vakauta in their opener and his presence was missed, especially early on. The 6-0, 290-pounder junior had a great fall camp, but recently had an existing injury flair up and was on the sidelines in street clothes and a walking boot last Saturday.
"He's been dealing with this all summer," Anderson said. "(It's) not something that can be fixed. It is something that we have to manage. He was doing really, really well, had a few days without any issues. (He) changed shoes and it flared up, so it's a nagging foot issue that was not ready on game day. I would love to think he'll be ready this week. If not, I do feel like we've got a real legitimate chance to have him back at home here in a couple of weeks to play."