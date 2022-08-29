Support Local Journalism

It wasn’t the performance the Aggies were hoping for heading into this weekend’s daunting road game against No. 1 Alabama, but a dominant second quarter was enough last Saturday against an unknown opponent.

The 2022 college football season kicked off a week earlier than normal for Utah State, which overcame a 14-0 first-quarter deficit en route to a 31-20 victory over UConn last Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium. The Aggies outscored the Huskies 24-0 in the second quarter and racked up 227 yards of total offense, compared to just 54 for the visitors.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

