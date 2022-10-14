Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

There were several reasons Utah State was able to capture its first ever Mountain West championship a year ago, but arguably none were more important than the team's ability to play some of its best football away from home.

The Aggies won all eight of their games away from the friendly confines of Maverik Stadium a year ago and six of them were true road games. The Aggies must, once again, be road warriors if they plan on defending their title and it starts with the first of two straight road contests.

Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.