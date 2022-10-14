There were several reasons Utah State was able to capture its first ever Mountain West championship a year ago, but arguably none were more important than the team's ability to play some of its best football away from home.
The Aggies won all eight of their games away from the friendly confines of Maverik Stadium a year ago and six of them were true road games. The Aggies must, once again, be road warriors if they plan on defending their title and it starts with the first of two straight road contests.
It's Homecoming in Fort Collins for Colorado State, which will host Mountain Division rival USU on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Canvas Stadium. The game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.
"With road trips you’ve always got to have a lot of focus," USU cornerback Andre Grayson said during Monday's press conference. "You know you’re going into somebody else’s environment, their crowd, (but) it really doesn’t change the plan and what we’re going to do that much. It’s just stay focused and continue to focus on us getting better. You know, the opponent is just there, but every day and every week we’re working to figure out how we can get better no matter where we go. Whether we’re here or we go on an away trip, the focus is always on us getting better and putting a good product on the field when we play on Saturdays."
The Aggies (2-4, 1-1 MW) have yet to win on the road during the 2022 campaign, although, in all fairness to them, their two losses were to then-No. 1 Alabama and then-No. 19 BYU. The Aggies made some significant strides in their last road tilt, a 38-26 setback to the Cougars two weeks ago, but lost the turnover battle by a 3-0 margin and that ultimately was the biggest difference in the contest.
This is a much more winnable road game against a Colorado State team that currently ranks dead last out of 131 FBS programs in scoring offense (12.0 points per game) and third-down conversion percentage (17.7), and are 130th nationally in total offense (244.4 yards per game). The short-handed Rams --- they have lost at least 13 players to the transfer portal since the start of the season --- were blown out by 44, 15, 31 and 31 points in their first four games before breaking through with a 17-14 road victory over Nevada last Friday.
Like CSU, USU will head into Saturday's showdown with some momentum after earning a gratifying 34-27 triumph over visiting Air Force last Saturday in Logan. That clutch win terminated a four-game losing streak for USU.
"This is a hard playing team that is getting better,” CSU head coach Jay Norvell said of USU in his weekly press conference. They won a big game this weekend. Have had some issues, have had to play different quarterbacks, but they won a really important game last week against Air Force and seem to have found themselves."
The Aggies were consistent and made big plays on both sides of the ball, plus won the turnover battle against the Falcons, 2-1. It was a far cry from USU's previous two games, losses to UNLV and BYU, in which the Aggies committed nine turnovers and didn't have a single takeaway on defense.
"We’re 13-0 here when we win the turnover battle and the explosive play battle," USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday's press conference. "I mean, the formula’s pretty clear. ... Those are the same reasons that we won games on the road last year. We affected those areas through effort and our conditioning and really decision making and discipline, and this group’s learning that. We’ve put that together twice this year and those are the two games we’ve won, so the conversation’s going to be about the ability to go out and do that every week and control what you can control. We can control our energy, we can make good decisions and throw the ball away and punt the ball when we need to."
Turnovers have also been a problem for the Rams (1-4, 1-1) this season as they are minus-five in turnover margin. However, CSU finished even in the turnover department against Nevada and both of its takeaways on defense were touchdowns --- the first a pick-six and the second a fumble return to the house.
The Rams will be using their third different starting quarterback this season as redshirt freshman Giles Pooler will make his first collegiate start against the Aggies. Only one FBS team has allowed more sacks than CSU's 5.20 per game this season, so USU will be hungry to make Pooler's life difficult in the pocket.
"We’re going to have to be super disciplined and cover well and we’re going to have to get a pass rush," Anderson said. "We’re going to have to get to the quarterback and make him very uncomfortable."
Conversely, USU must do a better job of contending with CSU's pass rush than it did a year ago. Seven different Rams joined forces to sack Logan Bonner eight times last October on Merlin Olsen Field. The Aggies were able to escape with a 26-24 victory, but they were very fortunate, inasmuch as the Rams egregiously mismanaged the final 20-or-so seconds of the game and missed a rushed 42-yard field goal attempt as time expired.
The Rams don't have any many proven weapons in the pass rush this season --- CSU has 11 sacks in five games --- but defensive end Mohamed Kamara is one of the best pass rushers the Aggies will see in '22. The senior ranks first in the Mountain West in sacks (4.5) and tackles for loss (10.0), and he was credited with 1.5 sacks in last year's USU-CSU nailbiter.
"You’ve got to do a great job up front, you really do," Anderson said. "You’ve got to get bodies on people. I just remember that game last year (where they were) a lot of times we were getting off the turf, even (after big) plays that we made. A lot of hits on the quarterback, a lot of collisions. They made it tough for us at the line of scrimmage. It’s where they’re built the best and then in the back end they’ll play man coverage. Now, they’ve struggled in the back end at times, they’re had some PIs (pass interferences) called. We’re going to have to play physical in man coverage and get loose."
Indeed, the Rams have allowed a lot of passing yards so far this season --- an average of 250.0 yards an outing --- but they do have a ball hawk in the secondary in sophomore safety Jack Howell, who is currently one of just four players in the Mountain West with three or more interceptions.
USU running back Calvin Tyler Jr. is looking forward to doing his part in contending with CSU's pass rush.
"I’ve been watching a lot of film lately with coach (Chuckie) Keeton, extra film and also with coach Michael Gibbs because he’s really the analyst, he breaks down everything," said Tyler Jr., who has rushed for more than 100 yards in USU's last two games. "… But I expect them to bring a lot of blitzes and as far as I know, I’m going to get the job done. I’ve been blocking well and that’s something coming into this season I wanted to work on, so I’m excited for the challenge.”
USU NOTES
* The Rams lead the all-time series with the Aggies by a 39-36-3 margin, even with USU winning the last three games. The only two teams USU has played more than CSU (77) is Utah (112) and BYU (91). Wyoming, the Aggies' opponent next week, is next in line at it has squared off against USU 71 times.
* USU running back Pailate Makakona is no longer on the team. The senior started the season as the team's second-string tailback and contributed with 60 yards rushing on 20 carries in the first four games. The former Hunter High School standout played in 21 games for the Aggies from 2019-2022 and gained 208 yards on 72 carries. He also caught 3 passes for 22 yards.
