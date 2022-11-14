Utah St Hawaii Football

Utah State running back Calvin Tyler Jr. (4) makes a catch, going on to score a touchdown in the second quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Hawaii, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

 Marco Garcia

Unlike last season, winning on the road has been a challenge for Utah State’s football team during the 2022 campaign.

USU’s latest road contest was a bit of an adventure, but the Aggies were able to make game-changing plays on offense, defense and special teams on their way to a 41-34 victory over Hawaii in a Mountain West game that ended early Sunday morning at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. In the process, the Aggies, who went undefeated on the road a year ago, improved to 2-3 this season away from the friendly confines of Maverik Stadium.


Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

