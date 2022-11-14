Unlike last season, winning on the road has been a challenge for Utah State’s football team during the 2022 campaign.
USU’s latest road contest was a bit of an adventure, but the Aggies were able to make game-changing plays on offense, defense and special teams on their way to a 41-34 victory over Hawaii in a Mountain West game that ended early Sunday morning at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. In the process, the Aggies, who went undefeated on the road a year ago, improved to 2-3 this season away from the friendly confines of Maverik Stadium.
"The guys did what we needed them to do,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference.” We didn't play perfectly, but we played well in some areas, made stops when we needed to, found ways to get the ball in the end zone and get a few guys involved that hadn't had a lot of touches here lately. And it proved to be enough. Another big play on special teams, so I'm proud of the guys getting a win.”
The Aggies (5-5, 4-2 Mountain West) were nearly unstoppable offensively in the first half as they racked up 300 yards of total offense and took a 24-10 lead into the locker room. USU quarterback Cooper Legas established new career highs in passing yards (238) and touchdown passes (three), with all but 20 of those yards taking place in the opening half.
Legas and the Aggies came through with seven passing plays of 15 or more yards during the first two quarters, including TD tosses of 68 yards to Josh Sterzer, 16 yards to fellow tight end Broc Lane and 37 yards to running back Calvin Tyler Jr. Sterzer (go route) and Tyler Jr. (wheel route) were wide open on their scoring receptions, while Legas threw a dime to Lane, who made a nice sliding catch in the corner of the end zone.
"We always want to have big plays, but I think there were just more opportunities against Hawaii and I feel (like) two of our touchdowns we sort of busted coverages,” Legas said Monday. “So, I think that was sort of them making mistakes and we capitalized on it. So, we had a couple of big plays and I think we were just ready for the opportunity when they made some mistakes with their defense.”
It was the first collegiate TD receptions for both Sterzer and Lane, plus Legas was able to get Tyler Jr. more involved in the passing game as he finished with 51 yards on three receptions. Tyler Jr. was able to return from concussion protocol — he missed the entire second half of USU’s previous game — and rush for 113 yards on 25 carries. This was the fifth time the graduate senior racked up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this season.
"I think the more diverse we are in terms of who touches the ball, the more balanced we become as an offense and the more difficult we become to defend,” said Anderson, who praised his tight ends for how hard they work and how unselfish they are.
Meanwhile, the Aggies forced three turnovers on defense and kept the Rainbow Warriors’ offense relatively bottled up during the first three quarters. However, Hawaii went off for 17 points and a whopping 280 total yards during the final 15 minutes of action. The hosts accumulated a season-high 541 yards of total offense in the game.
USU did get one massive fourth-quarter defensive play from safety Ike Larsen, who deftly read an out route to Koali Nishigaya, picked it off and returned it 39 yards to the house for a 41-24 Aggie lead with 4:33 remaining in the contest. What made the play even more memorable was Larsen was able to celebrate in front of a wealth of Aggie fans as the lion’s share of them were seated in that end zone.
"I pointed out to all of my family,” Larsen said Monday. “I had about 20 of my family (members) that were there, so it was pretty dope being able to go in that corner (of the end zone) and see them like that.”
That was not the only big play of the game by the former Logan and Sky View star, to boot. Larsen also intercepted a pass in the second quarter and contributed with six tackles, including a career-high 2.0 for a loss, and one sack, which took place on an intentional grounding penalty in the fourth quarter. The redshirt freshman now ranks first on the team in INTs with four, which is one more than fellow safety Hunter Reynolds, who had an acrobatic pick in the third quarter against Hawaii and finished with a team-best nine tackles.
For his efforts, Larsen was selected as the Mountain West Defensive Player and Freshman of the Week. This is the second time No. 19 has been honored as Freshman of the Week.
"We joke about him either being just super calm in the moment and just having a poise that most young guys don't, or maybe he's so young he doesn't even realize that he should be nervous,” Anderson said of Larsen. “I don't know which it is, but he's a very gifted player. ... He's loves to compete, loves the game. Always plays the game with a big smile on his face, which makes the guys around him better. And we don't win the game without the plays that he made Saturday night.”
The Aggies only sacked Hawaii signal caller Brayden Schager twice, but put him under constant duress. Defensive ends Daniel Grzesiak and Byron Vaughns wreaked havoc all night long, and it was Grzesiak that forced Schager into a very poor decision on Larsen’s first interception.
"We got to the quarterback and made him really uncomfortable most of the night,” Anderson said. “We made some very big plays in one-on-one situations with pass breakups and then the turnovers (were huge). You win the turnover battle (and) you always have a chance to win the game.”
USU dominated the turnover battle by a 4-0 margin and, as a result, enjoyed a 13-0 advantage in points off turnovers. That edge could have been 16-0, but Hawaii blocked a second-quarter field goal by Connor Coles. Coles was successful on his other two field goal attempts — from 21 and 42 yards out.
The Aggies came up with a takeaway on special teams for the third straight game and all three of them have been muffed punts recovered by standout gunner Jamie Nance. USU has scored following all three of Nance’s fumble recoveries — a TD against Wyoming, and field goals against New Mexico and Hawaii.
Another big special teams play was made by punter Stephen Kotsanlee, who dropped the snap in the midst of some pretty heavy rainfall early in the third quarter, but calmly scooped the ball up, evaded a defender and got off a 33-yard rugby-style punt with his left foot. The junior typically punts with his right foot.
HALL OFF THE ROSTER
Larsen’s big game was especially important, inasmuch as former starting safety Gurvan Hall Jr. has been indefinitely suspended from the team and is no longer on the roster. Anderson was asked about the Miami transfer during Monday’s press conference and left open the possibility of him returning to the roster “at some point, but he’s not available and not with us (right now).”
Larsen is now the starter, alongside two-year starter Reynolds, with Dominic Tatum and Luke Marion listed on the depth chart as the primary backups. Tatum has played a lot this season, while Marion saw a fair amount of action against Hawaii.
TAFISI UPDATE
Starting linebacker MJ Tafisi missed his second straight game as he continues to recover from the injury he suffered in the second quarter against Wyoming. The Washington transfer was USU’s leading tackler at the time, plus he ranked second in the Mountain West heading into that game, and he still paces the team in tackles for loss with 9.0.
Will Tafisi return from his stinger and play in USU’s home finale Saturday night against San Jose State?
"I hope we get MJ back Saturday night,” Anderson said. “We went with us (to Hawaii), he worked out all weekend, he's feeling better every day. It's a day-to-day conversation between him and the docs (doctors) when they're going to clear him to play. He's ready to play today, if you ask him, so it's going to come down to the docs. He's getting close. I would like to think Saturday night he's lined up for us."
