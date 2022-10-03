There’s no denying it’s been a challenging and frustrating start to the 2022 college football season for Utah State.
And yet, all of the Aggies’ primary goals are still attainable. Nevertheless, there is no margin for error for USU in its quest for a second straight Mountain West championship.
The next challenge is a big one, to boot, as USU hosts a very experienced Air Force squad — one that won 10 games a year ago and shared the Mountain Division title with the Aggies. It’s Homecoming for the Aggies and Saturday’s opening kickoff from Maverik Stadium is scheduled for 5 p.m.
“Yes, exactly, the conference is still there for the taking,” USU standout defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka said during Monday’s press conference. “We haven't played any division games yet and this is a big week for us. It's very important for us to come in and do well this game. ... Whatever happened in the past and whatever our record may be right now, it matters but not as much as the rest of this season matters. The rest of the games looking on are all conference games and these are the ones that really count, so we're taking that to heart and we're working hard to have a successful season.”
One encouraging thing for the Aggies is they have made some pretty significant strides over their past two games — a 34-24 loss at home to UNLV on Sept. 24 and a 38-26 setback to now-No. 16 BYU last Thursday in Provo.
“When we show (consistency) in all three phases, show up like they did in the first half, we're as good as anybody we're going to play (the rest of the season) and so that's what we're trying desperately to cling to and build on,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said Monday. “And I do think that is the sense of the thought process in (our) locker room, not just from me and the coaching staff, but I think that our kids see that and are fighting to be that (consistent) team.”
The Aggies dominated in the first half against the Cougars — the best half of football his team has played this season, Anderson asserted — as they outgained the hosts by 135 total yards, 246-107.
“I would like to think that we're starting to see a team that can play competitively in the Mountain West,” Anderson said. “I think it's wide open. You look across the board and everybody's struggling to find consistency. If we can be that team that can click and start doing that on a weekly basis ... then who knows that this group is capable of.”
Indeed, it’s been a rough start to the season for the Mountain West as traditional powers Fresno State and San Diego State both have losing records. The Aztecs fired their offensive coordinator after last Saturday’s 35-13 road loss to Boise State. The Broncos, who trailed the Aztecs 13-0 at halftime, fired their OC the week before.
Air Force and UNLV have both gotten off to 4-1 starts this season, followed by San Jose State with a record of 3-1. Boise State is 3-2 and Wyoming is 3-3, while the other seven teams in the conference currently have losing records.
“I try to watch as many (MW) games as I can but, I mean, it's kind of crazy right now,” USU wide receiver Brian Cobbs said Monday. “Fresno State just lost to UConn. You've got a bunch of teams that kind of found their momentum ... and we're still trying to find our stride. I believe that it's coming, for sure. We know we've got a tough slate these next few weeks and we just feel like ... if we can get that first win, I think the momentum will really start to build and we'll be able to do some really good things.”
INJURY UPDATE
There is some good and bad news on the injury front for the Aggies. The good news is five-year starting left tackle Alfred Edwards should be able to play against Air Force after sitting out against BYU. The senior has been durable over the years as he has only missed four games since the 2018 campaign.
“Alfred worked out this morning in a limited capacity with the trainers,” Anderson said. “He looks like he will be ready to go this week. Now, it is going to depend on him having a good week of work, but all indications are we should have him back on the field.”
Jacob South shifted from right to left tackle against the Cougars, while Cole Motes started at right tackle. Motes missed a block on a crucial third-and-one play, but Anderson was pleased with how his starting tackles performed in that game.
“There were a couple of other issues, but they were big and physical and, I thought for the most part, most of the night both handled themselves really, really well,” Anderson said.
Running backs Calvin Tyler Jr. and Robert Briggs were both shaken up against the Cougars and sat out a bit, but should be at 100 percent for Saturday’s big game, Anderson said.
Unfortunately for USU, dynamic tight end Broc Lane tweaked his hamstring against BYU and is “questionable” for Saturday’s showdown, Anderson said. Lane suffered his injury while hauling in a 36-yard pass from Cooper Legas late in the second quarter. However, the explosive play was negated on an ineligible receiver downfield penalty away from the action.
“I'm hoping he recovers quickly, but if you noticed he didn't go back out the rest of the game,” Anderson said of Lane. “He tweaked a hamstring on that particular play.”
SPECIAL TEAMS PRAISE
It’s been a good start to the season on special teams for the Aggies, despite not having the services of difference makers Savon Scarver, Deven Thompkins and Jordan Nathan — guys they had a year ago.
USU’s Terrell Vaughn currently ranks first in the Mountain West in kickoff return average (32.3 yards on six returns), while Cooper Jones is fourth in punt return average (7.5 yards on a MW-leading 11 returns). The Aggies have also done a solid job of defending returns as they have allowed 22.5n yards per kickoff return and 7.2 per punt return.
Connor Coles has been successful on all three of his field goal attempts, plus all nine of his PATs, for the Aggies, while Stephen Kotsanlee has averaged 42.0 yards per punt. Kotsanlee was also part of a well-executed fake punt for USU, which has yet to allow a blocked kick or punt this season. Conversely, the Aggies have blocked two punts, including one by Ike Larsen that resulted in a safety. Additionally, Jalen Royals was inches away from blocking a BYU punt in the end zone.
“Yeah, I think special teams has probably been our most consistent unit all season in terms of week to week just really showing up and getting better,” Anderson said.
Several underclassmen have taken up crucial special teams roles for the Aggies this season, including true freshman Max Alford, who was selected as a captain for the BYU game. Anderson praised the former Park City High School star for his contributions so far on special teams, and raved about his potential as a linebacker during Monday's press conference.
"Max was a captain because he's showing up every week and is giving us great effort in practice,” Anderson said. “We choose captains based off of just day-to-day work ethic, accountability, guys that really exemplify what being a great teammate means. It doesn't matter senior to freshman ... it doesn't have to do with stats, it has to do with what they look like on a daily basis — do they exemplify what team and team first means — tough, selfish and accountable, so that's why Max was chosen. And he's been that guy since Day 1 and is making an impact on special teams. He's going to be a, I think, phenomenal linebacker for us in the future as he starts to play at that position."
