The early signing period for Division I college football programs is only two weeks away and the Aggies continue stockpiling junior college talent for their 2023 recruiting class.
The most recent JUCO product to commit to Utah State is wide receiver Tim Grear, who announced his intentions of becoming an Aggie this past Sunday on Twitter. Grear recently wrapped up a solid redshirt freshman season at Ventura (California) College, where he led the Pirates in receptions (43), receiving yards (764), yards per reception (17.8) and touchdown catches (seven).
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound wideout went on his official visit to USU this past weekend and chose the Aggies over several FBS programs, including Washington State of the Pac-12 Conference. Grear also has scholarship offers from Mountain West programs San Diego State, Fresno State and UNLV, plus strong Group of 5 conference programs such as Troy and Liberty.
Ventura College went 7-4 during the 2022 campaign and averaged 213.2 yards passing per game, with Grear accounting for 69.5 of them. The Aggies were the first Division I program to offer the Louisiana native a scholarship, according to his Twitter account.
Should Grear indeed finalize his commitment, this will be the second straight year the Aggies will land a wide receiver from Ventura College. Current USU wideout Terrell Vaughn played two seasons for the Pirates and was an All-American before signing at part of the Aggies’ 2022 class.
Vaughn garnered honorable mention all-Mountain West honors during his first season at USU and ranks first on the team in touchdown catches (five) and second in receptions (52) and receiving yards (590). No. 0 is also Utah State’s primary kickoff returner and he ranks third in the conference in kickoff return average (25.5), highlighted by a 100-yarder to the house against Weber State.
The Aggies will need to replace two of their top three receivers from a production standpoint in Maryland graduate Brian Cobbs, a second-team all-MW selection, and senior Justin McGriff. Cobbs currently ranks fourth among all Mountain West players this season in receptions (70) and receiving yards (844), while McGriff has contributed with 450 yards and four TDs on 31 receptions. Likewise, Cobbs has four scoring catches on the season.
Grear is one of three JUCO products who have pledged their commitment to the Aggies over the past two weeks, joining defensive end Cian Slone and cornerback Davon Martin. Slone announced his attentions of becoming an Aggie on Nov. 30 on Twitter, while Martin did the same on Thanksgiving Day.
Slone recently wrapped up a stellar sophomore season at American River (California) College as he helped propel the Beavers to the Northern California Football Conference championship game. American River lost that Dec. 3 contest against San Mateo by a 30-5 scoreline to cap off a 8-4 campaign.
The native of Rocklin, California, ranked first on his team in both sacks (12.0) and tackles for loss (22.0) by a wide variety, plus was American River’s second-leading tackler with 84. Slone, the NorCal Conference Defensive MVP, contributed with at least 1.0 tackle for loss in his team’s first 11 games, including 4.5 in a win over Laney College to advance to the NCFC title tilt.
The 6-3, 222-pounder chose USU over fellow FBS programs Hawaii and Toledo. Slone also holds scholarship offers from a handful of FCS programs, most of which are in the Big Sky Conference.
Martin is a former FBS cornerback who spent his redshirt sophomore season at Tyler (Texas) Junior College. Statistics from this past season were not available on Tyler’s athletics website.
The native of Orlando, Florida, was at Middle Tennessee State during the 2020 and 2021 campaigns. Martin saw action in six games for the Blue Raiders in ’21 and in one game as a true freshman.
Martin, who is nearly 6-2, holds scholarship offers from several other FBS programs, including Colorado State, Hawaii, UConn, East Carolina, Old Dominion, Charlotte and New Mexico State.
Grear, Slone and Martin are three of seven junior college athletes who has verbally committed to Utah State. The others are defensive tackle Clifton Mosley, defensive end Maka Tuakoi, running back Davon Booth and cornerback Ron Fuselier.
Additionally, the Aggies have offered scholarships to and secured commitments from five high school seniors in Ridgeline wideout Jackson Olsen, Skyridge quarterback McCae Hillstead, Springville tight end Will Monney, East edge rusher Zion Andreasen and Waxahachie (Texas) cornerback Keith Abney.
DAMUNI UPDATE
Former Ridgeline and Mountain Crest star Levani Damuni announced his commitment to the University of Utah on Wednesday on Twitter. Damuni, a standout linebacker, played for Stanford from 2019-22 and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
The Providence native was Stanford’s leading tackler this past season (76) and the previous season (88), plus was the Cardinals’ second-leading tackler during the COVID-19 shortened campaign of 2020 (42). Damuni was one of the Cardinals’ captains this fall.
“I thank God and my family for discernment in this process,” Damuni posted on Twitter. “Blessed to have the opportunity to come home. Go Utes!”
Damuni was selected as the 2016 Herald Journal All-Valley Player of the Year as a senior for the Riverhawks. The son of Waqa and Val Damuni racked up 63 tackles and 11 sacks that season, plus scored 13 touchdowns and finished with a combined 1,076 yards rushing and receiving on the other side of the ball.
