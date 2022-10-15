The injury bug threatened to completely derail the Aggies in their quest for their first winning streak of the season, but the visitors withstood their bad luck with a gutsy performance.
Utah State made several big plays on defense, overcame the loss of injured quarterbacks Cooper Legas and Levi Williams and persevered for a gritty 17-13 victory road victory over Colorado State in a Mountain West football game in front of an announced crowd of 35,009 Saturday evening at Canvas Stadium.
True freshman Bishop Davenport, USU’s fourth-string signal caller entering the season, engineered the tying and go-ahead scoring drives in the third quarter. The Aggies (3-4, 2-1 MW) were able to outscore the Rams (1-5, 1-1) 10-3 in the second half and earn their fourth straight win in the series.
“Wow, definitely not the way we scripted it, but super proud of the guys to overcome all that happened,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said. “Obviously, injuries were a big factor and I thought that Levi came in and did a good job, and then went down, and Bishop obviously did a phenomenal job to help us get in the end zone and finish up well. Defensively, to hold those guys to 13 points and hit the quarterback like we did (was a big deal). If that thing gets out of hand from our defense, then we’re not in a position, tonight at least, to really make a run at it.
“Bishop has had no reps with our offense, other than just drill work, and (for him) to go out and to be able to do what he did says a lot about just his poise and what really he’s capable of moving forward.”
Legas orchestrated the offense for USU’s first three possessions and capped off that third series with a perfectly placed 32-yard touchdown strike to Justin McGriff to give the visitors a 7-3 lead late in the first quarter. Legas took a couple of big hits on that drive — the first was a roughing the passer penalty, and the second was while he was sliding at the tail end of a 9-yard run. To the dismay of Anderson, no penalty was called on that play.
The Aggies racked up 160 yards of total offense when Legas was in the game. An interception — Legas got hit right when he was releasing the ball — foiled USU’s first possession, and Connor Coles missed wide right on a 45-yard field goal one series later.
“Cooper had a concussion, so concussion protocol was set in,” Anderson explained. “He took a shot, took a couple of shots — one of which I thought should have been obviously a penalty. (I’m) very frustrated he wasn’t protected when he slid. He did not remember the rest of that drive, I don’t think. I think it just kind of was gone, so we checked it out and immediately we knew that he needed to be pulled.”
Williams was the quarterback for the next four possessions and came up gimpy after getting tackled awkwardly on a 25-yard scamper on his third series in the second quarter. The Wyoming transfer re-entered the game with his right ankle taped, but he was clearly limited in his mobility. Davenport took the final offensive snap of the opening half and went the distance in the second half.
“Levi went down with an ankle (injury) and we’ll just have to re-evaluate that every day, but he wasn’t in a position tonight to really be mobile and protect himself against a very good defensive front,” Anderson said. “And for us, we just felt like Bishop gave us the best chance to be successful, and I thought he did a phenomenal job.”
The Aggies dominated the third quarter as the Rams only picked up three first downs in four possessions, while the visitors scored 10 points on its first two series. Davenport completed passes of 14 yards to Justin McGriff and 15 yards to Terrell Vaughn to put his team in field goal range, and Coles was successful from 48 yards out to pull USU even at 10-10.
USU then proceeded to march 59 yards on eight plays following a three-and-out by CSU. Davenport came through with a big 19-yard run where he lowered his shoulder and picked up at least five yards after contact. The freshman capped off the march to paydirt with a 4-yard keeper on third and goal. He was able to evade a tackler on the play and give the Aggies a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“I just had to stay focused, honestly, and stay calm and just not get overwhelmed by the situation,” Davenport said.
The Aggies did just enough on offense the rest of the way to win the game. USU finished with 390 yards to CSU’s 262, and 252 of them were churned out on the ground.
Aggie tailback Calvin Tyler Jr. led the charge with 129 yards on 24 carries. In the process, the Oregon State transfer became the first USU player to rack up 100-plus yards on the ground in three straight games since Kerwynn Williams in 2012.
“Calvin, he did his thing,” Davenport said. “He helped me, motivated me, got me in my comfort zone. He was telling me on the field (to) ‘just stay focused and just do you, play ball.’”
Meanwhile, it was an impressive defensive performance by the Aggies, who only allowed the Rams to convert on 2 of 15 third downs and limited the visitors to six points when faced with three very challenging situations. USU essentially lost the turnover battle by a 3-1 margin when you count a blocked punt, but CSU could only muster up a pair of field goals on the ensuing three possessions. Those three possessions went as follows: The Rams took over at the Aggie 29-yard line following the aforementioned interception, got the ball at the USU 20 thanks to the blocked punt in the second quarter and took over at the Aggie 12 when CSU linebacker Dequan Jackson ripped the ball away from tailback Robert Briggs in the third quarter.
Indeed, the Rams had a golden opportunity to score a trio of touchdowns without having to march the ball down the field, but the Aggies were up to the challenge defensively. CSU kicker Boyle did miss a 39-yard field goal following the blocked punt.
One Aggie who left an indelible mark on the game was defensive end Daniel Grzesiak, who contributed with career-high tallies in tackles for loss (3.5) and sacks (3.0), plus forced a fumble and deflected a pass at the line of scrimmage. The Nevada transfer helped harass CSU quarterback Giles Pooler all evening long. The redshirt freshman only completed 11 of 32 passes for 144 yards in his first collegiate start.
“We have not really played (against) this style of offense this year and so the ability for our pass rush to show up was something that was really important,” Anderson said. “This was a game that I think (Grzesiak) had a chip. You know, this one was circled. That’s a staff that he played for at Nevada and I think he wanted to make sure and impress upon those guys that he could do his job and do it well. And he did it when we needed it most. We hit the quarterback a lot tonight.”
If Grzesiak was extra motivated to have a big performance against his former coaching staff, he certainly downplayed it in the postgame press conference.
“They’re my old coaches,” he said. “I love those guys. And they run the air raid. You know, I’m a pass rusher, so it was just perfect. I finally got to get a lot of pass rushes in. (Our) back end was holding up a long time, so it was great.”
Grzesiak received plenty of help from his teammates. With the exception of one poor defensive series — CSU tailback Avery Morrow broke three tackles on a 27-yard TD run in the second quarter — USU was rock solid on that side of the ball. USU finished with 8.0 tackles for loss and broke up a season-high seven passes — three by cornerback Michael Anyanwu.
MJ Tafisi had another big game for the Aggies as he contributed with 12 tackles, including 1.5 for a loss. Fellow linebacker AJ Vongphanchanh chipped in with nine tackles.
The Aggies got their lone takeaway in the fourth quarter courtesy of an INT by safety Gurvan Hall Jr. The Miami transfer returned it 68 yards to the house, but a block in the back penalty negated the TD. Hall Jr. was also whistled for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after doing a front flip into the end zone.
“We’ll make sure he knows that’s not OK,” Anderson said. “He’ll remember that one, I promise.”
Both teams were whistled for 10 penalties in a sloppy but hard-fought rivalry game.
ANOTHER KEY INJURY
USU starting defensive end Byron Vaughns left the contest with what Anderson called a head injury in the third quarter and did not return. Vaughns missed the UNLV game three weeks with a high ankle sprain.
“We’re just not going to play with that, we’re not going to put a guy in harm’s way,” Anderson said of the Vaughns’ injury. “He seemed fine in the locker room, but at the moment that they did evaluate him, it was just too questionable to put him back in that kind of situation. We’re not going to do that.”
USU NOTES
• CSU leads the all-time series 39-37-2, but USU has won four in a row and seven of the last 10.
• Former Sky View and Logan high star Ike Larsen made his first career start for the Aggies.
• Captaining the Aggies in their first road victory of the season were Vaughn, defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka, safety Hunter Reynolds, Coles and left tackle Alfred Edwards.
• The last time USU allowed a blocked punt was, ironically enough, against CSU in 2019.
• Coles was 5 of 5 on field goal attempts this season prior to Saturday’s game. In addition to his aforementioned miss from 45 yards out, Coles narrowly missed a 52-yarder in the second quarter as it clanked off the upright.
• USU punter Stephen Kotsanlee had punts of 58, 55 and 59 yards in the game.
