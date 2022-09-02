Winning in come-from-behind fashion is something Utah State’s football program has excelled at since Blake Anderson became the head coach in December of 2020.
After all, the Aggies have stormed back from double-digit deficits in seven of their wins since the 2021 campaign, including last Saturday’s home and season opener against Connecticut. However, they won’t have the luxury of getting off to slow start in their first road game of 2022.
Up next for USU is the daunting task of facing the most dominant FBS program over the past 15 seasons. Top-ranked Alabama will host USU on Saturday in a game that will be televised on the SEC Network. Opening kickoff from Bryant-Denny Stadium is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
“We are going to play maybe the best team on the planet,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “There’s just no weaknesses (on that team), there just aren’t. Huge challenge for our guys. We’ve got to focus on us, focus on getting better. We cannot focus on Alabama this week or we’ll go in starry-eyed, look up and it will be halftime and the game will be over. We’ve got to focus on getting better. We’ve got to reduce missed tackles, we’ve got to reduce the turnovers, (reduce) a couple of penalties, a couple of critical mistakes. We’ve got to play our best football to have a chance to be in this game. ... If you don’t play your best ball, I know exactly how it’s going to go and none of us will like it.”
This is the home and season opener for the Crimson Tide, who welcomed back 12 starters — five on offense and seven on defense — and 51 letterwinners from a team that went 13-2 a year ago and lost to Georgia in the CFP National Championship Game. Alabama has captured six national titles since Nick Saban took over the program prior to the 2007-08 academic year.
No team has won more games than Alabama since 2008 and it’s not particularly close. The Crimson Tide have reigned supreme 176 times during that timespan, which is 20 more victories than second-place Ohio State. The Crimson Tide have won double-digit games every season since ‘08, including 14 four times and 13 on four other occasions.
Alabama hasn’t lost a season-opener under Saban, who has posted a marvelous winning percentage of .880 (183-25) since arriving in Tuscaloosa. Saban also helped propel the LSU Tigers to a national title as their head coach in 2003.
Indeed, the Crimson Tide are accustomed to prevailing on a weekly basis, especially inside the spacious Bryant-Denny Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 100,077. Fortunately for the Aggies, they do have some swagger on the road — something they developed having not lost a game away from Maverik Stadium a year ago.
“I personally love road games,” USU quarterback Logan Bonner said during Monday’s press conference. “I like being in a locker room with 75 guys or 75-plus and all the coaching staff, and it’s just us and the few fans we get that travel with us sometimes. I love that environment. I like 20,000 to 100,000 people against you. That’s just what I like and I prefer sometimes. It gets me going and it’s really fun to play on the road. I think that we had that really good (road) mentality last year and I think that we can build off that from the guys that are here from (that) team. We’ll just go in there and play our best ball and see what happens.”
Bonner and Anderson actually have experience playing at Bryant-Denny Stadium while both at Arkansas State at the beginning of the 2018 campaign. The Crimson Tide raced out to leads of 19-0 in the first quarter and 40-0 at the half on their way to a 57-7 drubbing of the Red Wolves. Bonner came off the bench and completed 6 of 14 passes for 53 yards, plus he gained 28 yards on three rushing attempts. Former ASU and USU wide receiver Brandon Bowling caught five passes for 25 yards in that game.
Anderson, whose team was outgained 599-391 in that game, was asked about his experience playing at Alabama during the aforementioned press conference.
“The best thing to take away from the game is we were mentally and emotionally overwhelmed in the first quarter,” he said.
One major key to being competitive against a team like Alabama, Anderson asserted, is “don’t do their work for them.”
“Last time I was down there, the whole first quarter all we did was make mistakes and the game was over by the end of the first quarter,” Anderson continued. “Then we settled down and actually played pretty good ball and I think we might have even outgained them in the second half. We’ve just got to play good ball, play sound ball. The rest of it will take care of itself, but there is not a weakness (on this Alabama team).
“You look on the depth chart and all can all play. Maybe some their best players are guys nobody even knows their name yet, they just haven’t had an opportunity to play enough yet. That’s always the scary part (is maybe) we’ll expose or find somebody nobody even knew that’s a future Hall of Famer or All-American (and) they’ll show up in a way none of us wanted to.”
USU faced a similar challenge three years ago when it traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and squared off against then-No. 5 LSU in early October of 2019. The Aggies kept it close in the first half before the Tigers pulled away for a decisive 42-6 victory. LSU ended up going undefeated and winning a national championship.
This is the kind of road game the Aggies play every few years and Anderson referred to these pay-out contests as “a necessary evil” for Group of 5 Conference programs like USU.
“We’ve got an athletic department that we’ve got to fund and this is something that we’ve got to do,” he said. “It’s a game that’s going to pay, I don’t know ... 1.9 million, 1.8 million (and) that’s a lot of money that our athletic department needs to function on a daily basis. We’re not a place that can do without this type of game, so we know what it is and we know what we need to do. We also want to take an approach to go in and win it. We’re going to put together a game plan that if it works perfectly, puts us in the game.”
This will be the third time in program history USU will face an opponent currently ranked first in the latest AP Poll. The other two times were also both on the road in what turned out to be lopsided affairs — against BYU in 1984 (38-13 Aggie loss) and against Nebraska in 1971 (42-6 loss).
Indeed, it’s easy to see why the Aggies are 41.5-point underdogs, even though they received some praise from Saban during his weekly press conference.
“Blake Anderson has done a really good job there,” Saban said. “This team can play really in any conference and do well. They ended up a top 25 team a year ago. They won 11 games. They beat a couple of Pac-12 teams. They beat Oregon State in a bowl game. They have 12 starters back and the quarterback (Bonner) is back, who is a really good player.”
USU NOTES
• USU is 1-17 all-time against teams from the Southeastern Conference (SEC), with that lone win taking place against Kentucky in 1970. The Aggies blew out the Wildcats by a 35-6 scoreline on the road.
• The Crimson Tide lead the all-time series with the Aggies 2-0, courtesy of triumphs at home in 2004 (48-17) and 2005 (35-3).
• USU is 6-63 all-time against opponents in the AP Top 25 Poll. The Aggies are, however, 5-9 in their last 14 contests against those foes.
• This will be only the second time USU will square off against the returning Heisman Trophy winner. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the Heisman last year. The Aggies played against BYU and Ty Detmer in 1991.
ALABAMA NOTES
• The Crimson Tide racked up 121 tackles for loss a year ago and ranked fourth nationally with 8.1 of them an outing.
• Alabama averaged 39.9 points and 488.2 yards of total offense per game (338.2 passing, 150.0 rushing) last fall.
• Alabama allowed an average of 20.1 points and 304.1 yards of offense an outing (218.0 passing, 86.1 rushing) during the ’21 campaign.