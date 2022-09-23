It wasn’t the start to the 2022 college football season the Aggies envisioned, but all of their primary goals are still attainable.
Nevertheless, Utah State must make considerable strides to even put itself in a position to defend its Mountain West Conference championship. That quest begins Saturday as USU hosts UNLV in the conference opener for both teams. Opening kickoff from Maverik Stadium is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
“I think we all know we would have expected to be 2-1 going into this game, with Alabama being on the schedule,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “(But) we’re 1-2, so we want to keep it in perspective. I think it’s so much (about) how poorly we’ve played, just the fact that we cannot find consistent play. Starting off 1-0 in conference would be huge. Getting a win and getting positive energy moving in our direction would be huge, and it’s the next challenge. I mean, you get tested one week at a time and right now we’re frustrated. I know the fan base is frustrated (and) so are we. We’re trying to find out what this team is.”
This is a series the Aggies have dominated for the most part as they are 18-7 all-time against the Rebels, which includes six straight wins. USU hasn’t lost to UNLV in Logan since 1994.
Keeping that streak intact will be a big challenge, though, inasmuch as they Rebels are, as Anderson put it, “a much better football team than we saw a year ago.” That UNLV squad only went 2-10, but six of those 10 setbacks were by eight or fewer points, including a 28-24 heartbreaker to USU last October. The Aggies needed a last-minute touchdown at Allegiant Stadium to pull that out.
The Rebels have been much more dynamic offensively than a year ago as they are currently averaging 41.3 points and 479.7 yards of total offense an outing. It’s been a balanced UNLV attack, to boot, as the team is averaging 205.7 yards on the ground — which includes a solid 5.4 yards per rushing attack — and 274.0 through the air.
The Rebels have blown out Idaho State and North Texas at home this season, plus only lost by six points on the road against Pac-12 Conference program California. UNLV had the ball inside Cal’s 10-yard line in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter, but was unable to score.
“I think they’re a really good football team,” Anderson said. “(Head coach Marcus Arroyo’s) built this thing over a (three)-year period. He’s seeing that team getting better and better, and we’re going to have to play good ball to have a chance to be competitive.”
The Rebels are also much improved on defense this season as they have only allowed 22.6 points per game, plus a very respectable 361.7 total yards an outing. Opponents have managed a measly 2.8 yards per rushing attack so far in ’22.
UNLV has given up 258.0 yards passing per game so far this season, but has intercepted four passes — all by different players — and has applied consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Case in point: The Rebels rank first in the Mountain West with 10 sacks and only three-year starting defensive end Adam Plant Jr. has multiple sacks with 2.0.
“(They’re) pretty similar to us (in that) they have twitch on the edge, they’re three technique (defensive tackle) is plenty good enough to win one-on-ones, so they provide problems,” Anderson said of UNLV’s pass rush. “... But it balances well with the fact that they’re playing really good man coverage on the back end. .... They’ve been able to get to the quarterback very effectively and Plant’s been doing this for a while. I think we was their defensive MVP a year ago, an all-conference-type player, so it doesn’t surprise me. We’re going to have to protect the quarterback. We’ve got to also keep them off-balance. We can’t stay behind the chains. We’ve got to be efficient on first down.”
Indeed, staying in front of the chains will be crucial for USU against a UNLV defense that has only allowed opponents to convert of 30 percent of third downs.
Winning the turnover battle will also be critical to USU’s success Saturday. The good news is the Aggies forced three turnovers against Connecticut and Weber State. The bad news is UNLV signal caller Doug Brumfield has only been picked off once in three games, plus the Rebels have yet to lose a fumble.
Despite having a big, experienced offensive line, the Rebels have given up nine sacks in ’22, including 5.0 to Idaho State in their home and season opener. Not only will the Aggies need to make Brumfield feel uncomfortable in the pocket, they must be disciplined when he scrambles. The sophomore can make plays with his feet as was evidenced by his 100 yards rushing against North Texas.
USU has won seven of its nine conference openers since joining the Mountain West prior to the 2013-14 academic year. Will that trend continue?
“It’s really anybody’s conference this year,” USU offensive lineman Jacob South said during Monday’s press conference. “The powerhouses you see every year like Boise and San Diego State and Fresno aren’t really looking like what people we’re expecting them to be. .... I still have a lot of confidence in this team. I know our coaches still have a lot of confidence in this team and I know all the fans out there still do.
“And so it just brings everything back, brings everything into perspective, to say, ‘OK, we’re just starting conference play right now, this is where we make our money, this is where we really get that opportunity at another Mountain West championship. And, yeah, it’s really all open out there. It’s been awesome watching all the Mountain West games this year, so that’s what I’m looking forward to.”
USU NOTES
• Two of Arroyo’s assistant coaches were recently assistants at USU in offensive line coach TJ Woods and defensive line coach Bojay Filimoeatu. Woods mentored USU’s O-linemen from 2007-12 and 2019-20, while Filomeatu — a former Aggie linebacker — coached the linebackers from 2019-20.
• Elijah Shelton, who played for the Aggies from 2018-20, is a starting outside linebacker for the Rebels. The senior has made 10 tackles in three games.
• Former USU standout tailback Robert Turbin will be the analyst for CBSSN for Saturday’s game. Turbin, who ranks fifth in program history in career rushing yards with 3,315, was inducted into the Utah State Athletics Hall of Fame this past spring. The native of Oakland, California, was a fourth-round draft pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2012 and played in the NFL from 2012-19, where he rushed for 1,582 yards and nine touchdowns. Turbin is one of only four Aggies who gained more than 1,500 yards on the ground in a single season (1,517 in 2011).