It wasn’t the start to the 2022 college football season the Aggies envisioned, but all of their primary goals are still attainable.

Nevertheless, Utah State must make considerable strides to even put itself in a position to defend its Mountain West Conference championship. That quest begins Saturday as USU hosts UNLV in the conference opener for both teams. Opening kickoff from Maverik Stadium is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

