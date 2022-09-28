Their last foray into Cougar country was a memorable one for the Aggies, who dominated on both sides of the football and traveled back to a Cache Valley with a 45-20 victory.
That was four years ago and Utah State was in the midst of one of its best seasons in program history. Conversely, BYU was reeling a bit, having been blown out on the road against Washington five days earlier.
The 2022 version of BYU is much better than the one in 2018, plus USU is in the midst of a discouraging three-game losing streak. As a result, the Aggies will be massive underdogs when they enter LaVell Edwards Stadium for a Thursday evening showdown with the 19th-ranked Cougars. Opening kickoff from Provo is scheduled for 6 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN.
This will be USU's last opportunity to beat BYU in the foreseeable future, inasmuch as the next four games in the long-running series have been canceled --- a decision that was set in motion when the Cougars accepted an invitation to the Big 12 Conference. This is BYU's final season as an independent program.
“Rivalry football is what college football is all about, in my opinion," USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday's press conference. "I absolutely love it. I have not always been able to be a part of that, but some of my most enjoyable experiences are these types of games. So, I hate to see it go. I understand why it is. You’d like to think it will come back around at some point and we will be able to get it sorted out where this game comes back in the future. But for a while it’s going to be the last one and I can’t think of a better time to play our best ball ... than to go down there and find a way to beat those guys.
"That’s a huge challenge. They’re a phenomenal football team. It would be huge for us. It would obviously give us a tremendous amount of momentum moving forward, but everybody will remember the last (rivalry game) and that’s great motivation for our guys to play their very best."
The Cougars are 2-0 at home this season as they earned a gratifying overtime victory over now-No. 16 Baylor on Sept. 10, and then dispatched of Wyoming by a 38-24 scoreline last Saturday. Meanwhile, this is only USU's second game away from Maverik Stadium and the first one was ugly as the Aggies got pounded by now-No. 2 Alabama, 55-0, the first weekend of this month.
BYU has emerged victorious in 17 of its last 18 games at home, with the lone setback taking place against Boise State last October. Simply put, there are multiple reasons the Aggies are 24.5-point underdogs as of Wednesday evening. Nevertheless, head coach Kalani Sitake insisted his Cougars are not overlooking their rivals to the north.
"I have tons of respect for Utah State, their fans, definitely for their football program, their coaches and those players," said Sitaki, who is in his seventh season at the BYU helm. "Those guys work really hard, they’re well coached, the scheme works really well for them and they're always dangerous. I’ve played in these types of games before, so I know they're going to bring their best and we need to make sure that our best shows up."
Sitake had similar things to say about the Aggies heading into last year's game in Logan. BYU dominated in the trenches on both sides of the ball en route to a 34-20 win. The Cougars finished with 221 yards rushing to the Aggies' 22.
Gone is standout running back Tyler Allgeirs, who ran past, around and through the Aggies on his way to 218 yards and a trio of touchdowns. Allgeirs is now showcasing his talents in the NFL, but the Cougars returned eight of their other offensive starters and all 11 of their defensive starters from a year ago.
"They have a big offensive line," USU safety Hunter Reynolds said. "They’re physical, they’re going to try and run the ball down our throats. So, you know, we’re amped up, we’re extremely excited just to go out there (and) keep improving from last week."
The good news for the Aggies is they are coming off their best defensive performance of the season in last week's 34-24 loss to UNLV. The Aggies limited the Rebels to 320 yards of total offense and only 2.5 yards per rushing attempt.
USU, however, did struggle a bit against UNLV dual-threat quarterback Doug Brumfield and, as successful as the sophomore has been this season, the Aggies face an even bigger challenge this week in the form of BYU signal caller Jaren Hall. The athletic junior has completed 71.5 percent of his passes for nearly 300 yards an outing and nine TDs, vs. one interception.
The Aggies didn't have to face Hall last season as he was injured. They're not so fortunate in '22 and it appears Hall will have the services of veteran wide receiver Gunner Romney for the first time this season.
“He can reach every area of the field and he can hurt you with his feet," Anderson said of Hall. "He’s a total package. We didn’t see him a year ago. We’re seeing him up close and personal this year and he’s playing at a very, very high level.”
With Hall orchestrating the offense, the Cougars are averaging 33.5 points and 457.5 yards of total offense an outing. BYU has also impressed defensively as it only allows 324.8 yards per game, including 172.5 through the air. Additionally, opponents have collectively only managed five TD passes in four games against the Cougars.
“Running the ball (against BYU) is very, very difficult because they are so big up front, so powerful and so long,” Anderson said. “They shed blocks well, they’re able to play man coverage with that length. I mean, there’s a challenge everywhere you look (with that defense).”
The lion’s share of BYU’s defensive starters are from the Beehive State. The Cougars have 64 Utahns on their roster, compared to 34 for the Aggies.
“Growing up here in Utah, I’ve been surrounded by a lot of BYU fans,” said USU starting center Chandler Dolphin, who is from Sandy. “A lot of people in my neighborhood were BYU fans. I was always surrounded BYU stuff growing up. I have a lot of good friends that play for BYU right now. And then obviously when you get here to Utah State and play ball … it’s a full-blown rivalry here. It’s an exciting game. It’s a fun game to be able to play against some guys that you’ve competed against your entire life or trained with. (Then proceeded to list off names of friends and prep teammates at BYU) There’s a lot of guys I know on that team that I’ve competed against in football and basketball growing up, so it’s a fun game. It’s a game you definitely try to take some pride in, for sure.”
Likewise, this is a game BYU starting defensive end Tyler Batty also takes pride in.
“It’s a lot of fun,” Batty said. “Here in Utah, we have a lot of good teams and we’ve had a lot of good teams among the universities. It’s always fun to play in-state rivals. That’s something we may miss for a couple of years. I’m a little bit conflicted. I’m bummed because you may not play them for a couple of years, but at the same time, we’re going into a new era where we get to play a lot of new teams in the Big 12 and that’s really exciting.”
USU NOTES
• This is the second-most played series in USU history as the two teams will square off for the 91st time. The Cougars lead the all-time series 50-37-1.
• This is USU’s first Thursday game since Thanksgiving of 2020 — a 41-27 home victory over New Mexico.
• BYU linebacker coach Kevin Clune was an assistant for USU from 2000-13, plus he was the Aggies’ defensive coordinator in 2015. BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisi Tuiaki was on Gary Andersen’s staff at USU from 2009-11.
• The Aggies have won two of their last three road games against the Cougars.
• The winner of Thursday’s game will get the Wagon Wheel, which has been a part of the series since 1948. BYU leads the series 42-25 since the Wagon Wheel was added.
