One college football team is fighting to achieve bowl eligibility, while the other is trying to end a frustrating November losing streak that has hovered over the program since 2016.
It’s fair to say Utah State and New Mexico will both be hungry for a victory when the two Mountain West rivals square off Saturday afternoon at Maverik Stadium. The opening kickoff from Merlin Olsen Field is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.
“We are fighting desperately to be bowl eligible, fighting to stay in the (Mountain West) race, whatever that looks like and it’s proven to be chaotic, but this is a big game,” said USU head coach Blake Anderson, whose team must prevail in three of its last four games to become bowl eligible for the 10th time in the last 12 years “This is a must-win (game) for us. That’s what we talked about in the meeting room.”
The Aggies (3-5, 2-2 MW) and Lobos (2-6, 0-4) are coming off bye weeks, which was much needed, inasmuch as both were missing several key players in their previous contest. Starting quarterback Cooper Legas is expected to return from his injury and play for USU, as are starting defensive linemen Byron Vaughns and Daniel Grzesiak, and tight end Broc Lane. There’s also a chance that standout linebacker MJ Tafisi will be able to go for the Aggies.
Meanwhile, a handful of injured starters have returned to practice for the Lobos in center CJ James, linebacker Ray Leutele, wide receiver Geordon Porter and cornerback Donte Martin. Porter, an Arizona State transfer, leads New Mexico in receiving yards this season, and Martin is a four-year starter.
“The bye week was much needed,” UNM head coach Danny Gonzales said in his weekly press conference. “We got some guys back today or Sunday for practice that we haven’t had for about four or five weeks, which will significantly help.”
Getting Martin back should especially be a big deal for the Lobos. The senior missed the previous three games as he has been recovering from a collapsed lung.
“I think Donte Martin is one of the best corners in our league and having him miss four weeks really hurt our pass coverage in the secondary,” said Gonzales, who is in his three season at the UNM helm. “He should be fresh. He hasn’t had to hit anybody or get hit in four weeks.”
The Lobos got off to a promising start this season as they won two of their first three games — the second victory over a UTEP team that beat Boise State. However, New Mexico is currently mired in a five-game losing streak and must win out just to put itself in a position to potentially go bowling. The Lobos haven’t gone bowling since 2016.
Ironically enough, that was the last year they won a game in the month of November. That November losing skid is now at 20 games, which is the longest streak at the FBS level.
And yet, despite their recent struggles, the Lobos have a fighting chance in nearly every game they play because of their defensive prowess under veteran defensive coordinator Rocky Long. New Mexico currently ranks 41st out of 131 FBS programs in total defense (351.9 yards per game). The Lobos were ranked 22nd until their short-handed defense gave up 510 total yards in a 41-9 loss to visiting Fresno State two weeks ago.
“It’s a lot of guys that play hard,” USU tight end Josh Sterzer said when asked about UNM’s defense. “Like you said, they have some crazy schemes on defense that we’ve gotta just prepare for and just use our fundamentals, and really dig in and get ready for a physical game.”
Being stingy with the football will be a must for the Aggies, who have turned the ball over a whopping 19 times in eight games. The Lobos are plus-four in turnover margin this season, so that’s one area they have fared quite well in.
“We’ve got a tough challenge with Rocky and Danny’s defense coming in and (also the) triple option, we assume, we expect, so some challenges that we’re going to have to face,” Anderson said. “So, we’re focusing on growing this team up, getting better and finding a way to get a win.”
A short-handed Aggie defense struggled in their last outing — a 28-14 road loss to Wyoming two weeks ago. However, this should be a good opportunity for USU to get back on track defensively against a New Mexico offense that hasn’t scored a touchdown in 11 quarters. The Lobos, who have only converted on 22 percent of their third downs this season, ranked dead last at the FBS level in total offense a year ago and are second to last in ’22.
The Aggies are favored to win their second-to-last home contest of the season by 14.5 points. USU has won 20 straight games in which it has been favored by double digits. Nevertheless, the Aggies are well aware they can’t overlook anybody, especially this season.
“New Mexico is a pretty physical team,” USU safety Kaleo Neves said. “…They’re a good team. They’re more than capable of beating anybody in the league, but we’re more than capable of beating anyone as well.”
The Aggies will be aiming for their sixth straight win in their series against their Mountain Division rivals. USU leads the all-time series with New Mexico, 15-13.
“Coach Anderson has done a great job there, obviously,” said Gonzales, who was a graduate assistant at New Mexico in the late 1990s when Anderson was an assistant coach for the Lobos. “In year one they won a conference championship. They’ve had a couple of ups and downs this year result wise, but like everybody else in our league they’re a very competitive football team.”
NOTE
* A whopping 47 different players have started at least one game for the Lobos this season, which is more than any other FBS program. The Aggies are tied for 13th in that category with 36. Other Mountain West programs that rank high nationally in that department are Colorado State (41 different players) and Hawaii (40).
