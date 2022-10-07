It’s been a long time since Utah State’s defense has been dominant against Mountain West divisional rival Air Force.
Case in point: The Falcons have scored at least 31 points in six of the last seven showdowns in the series. The Aggies were able to win two of those games, but both victories required explosive offensive outputs.
USU will likely need to buck that trend defensively in order to earn back-to-back wins over an experienced Air Force squad. It’s Homecoming for the Aggies, who will welcome the Falcons to Maverik Stadium for a critical Saturday Mountain West football game. Opening kickoff from Merlin Olsen Field is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the contest will be televised on Fox Sports 1.
“Air Force obviously presents tremendous issues for you with the triple (option) and only seeing it one time a year,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “And some days you stone it and some days, like last year, they go up and down the field, so this week is going to tell us a lot about who we are.”
Both defenses struggled mightily in last year’s memorable matchup as the two teams combined for a whopping 1,247 yards of total offense — 628 by the Aggies and 619 by the Falcons. USU overcame an 11-point second-half deficit on its way to a wild 49-45 win at Falcon Stadium. It ended up being a pivotal game, inasmuch as the two teams shared the Mountain Division title, but the Aggies advanced to the conference championship game based on their head-to-head victory.
Air Force rushed for a staggering 437 yards on 63 attempts in that game and had three athletes that broke the century mark in fullbacks Brad Roberts and Emmanuel Michel, plus quarterback Haaziq Daniels. All three of those players are back in 2022.
Per usual, the Falcons are currently ranked first among all FBS programs in rushing as they average 369.8 yards an outing. Air Force (4-1, 1-1) has mixed in the pass just well enough to occupy the top spot in the Mountain West in total offense (460.6 yards per game).
Indeed, USU (1-4, 0-1) faces a huge challenge in contending with a well-oiled AFA offensive attack. Fortunately for the Aggies, they have seemingly shored up their rush defense after a rough start to the season. After all, Utah State limited its last two opponents, BYU and UNLV, to a combined 220 rushing yards on 2.97 yards per attempt.
In all fairness, no opponent on USU’s schedule presents the same kind of challenges as Air Force’s triple option. Nevertheless, the Aggies at least have some positive momentum coming into this game.
“Like I said a few weeks ago, it's all about getting better as the weeks go on and can definitely see that that's what our defense is doing as coaches and players,” USU defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka said. “Our coaches have really set us up with a really good game plan coming into this weekend. It's all about us practicing hard and being able to execute when the game time comes.”
There’s no denying limiting Air Force’s dominance on the ground is the key to success against the Colorado Springs-based university. In blowout wins over Northern Iowa (48-17), Colorado (41-10) and Nevada (48-20), Air Force averaged an eye-popping 492.2 yards rushing. In their two nailbiters — a 17-14 loss to Wyoming and a 13-10 triumph over Navy — the Falcons only mustered up 171 and 243 yards on the ground.
“Navy did a great job, but I think it's (the triple option) just what they do every single day (in practice),” Anderson said. “That game always tend to be a very low scoring, a very defensive battle because they just know each other so well.”
Containing the fullback dive is arguably the biggest task USU will face defensively. The Aggies had no answer for the dive a year ago and Motu’apuaka is hungry to help shore that up Saturday.
“You've just got to play gap sound and out-physical them up front,” he said. “That's the only way that you can be successful against a triple-option team and that's what we intend to do.”
As well as the Falcons have fared offensively this season, they have performed even better — certainly on a more consistent basis — on the other side of the ball. Air Force currently ranks sixth nationally in pass defense (151.6 ypg), and 14th nationally in total defense (278.8 ypg) and scoring defense (14.8 points per game). Additionally, the Falcons have limited 17 of their last 20 opponents to 21 points or fewer.
“We know they're going to be quick to the ball,” USU wide receiver Brian Cobbs said. “They play great team defense. They're going to play hard, they're not going to make mistakes, so I think in terms of us as an offense and as receivers, we've really got to be on our Ps and Qs and just play hard each play when the ball comes our way (and) make the play because we know we're not going to get a lot of those opportunities back, especially with the fact that they're running the ball a lot with the triple option. So, each possession that we have really matters and I think if we can make the most of each opportunity, it should be a good result.”
Without question, maximizing their possessions will be the key to success for the Aggies, although that’s much easier said than done. USU is, fortunately, coming off arguably its best performance of the season offensively in last Thursday’s 38-26 loss to BYU. Three turnovers, some untimely penalties and a few missed opportunities on short-yardage situations prevented the Aggies from having a memorable night offensively, but they were balanced as was evidenced by their 204 yards rushing and 188 yards passing.
It was a promising first career start for USU quarterback Cooper Legas, who tossed a pair of touchdown passes and rushed for another score against the Cougars. Andrew Peasley’s ability to make plays with his arm and feet was a huge reason why USU beat Air Force last season, and Legas has the skill set needed to keep AFA’s defense honest.
“I think (our offense is) starting to find maybe a rhythm to some degree and that is our identity ... that if we will pay attention to details just a little bit more purposefully than we've got a chance to be a good football team,” Anderson said. “And now that Coop's the quarterback, they'll rally around him. Sometimes that galvanizes a team as well. They know we've got pick up the slack for him, make plays for him, make him comfortable, allow him to be better at his job. Maybe that's going to be a catalyst for us to getting better, but I think mainly we just started to see some improvement on the field. When you see what you did in the meeting room, on the practice field start to carry over to the field, that's when confidence is built, that's when you start playing better and I'm hoping that's where we're at moving forward.”
Air Force veteran head coach Troy Calhoun is very familiar with Legas as the Falcons offered the signal caller a scholarship prior to his senior season at Orem High School.
“We liked the kid a lot when we looked at home in high school,” Calhoun said of Legas during his weekly Tuesday press conference. “We did. He was a really, really talented player in high school.”
NOTES
• The Aggies are 56-33-2 all-time in Homecoming games.
• The Aggies are 4-5 against the Falcons since joining the Mountain West prior to the 2013-14 academic year.
• The Falcons are 115-76 with Calhoun at the helm of his alma mater. This is his 16th season in charge of the program.
PLAYER CONNECTIONS
• USU senior linebacker AJ Vongphachanh and AFA sophomore receiver Cameron Breier attended the same high school in Washington.
• AFA sophomore wideout Cade Harris graduated from Roy High School, as did current Aggie sophomore wideout Kyrese Rowan.
• USU sophomore tight end Broc Lane and AFA counterpart Kyle Patterson were prep teammates at Perry (Arizona) High School.
• USU redshirt freshman defensive tackle and AFA sophomore running back Sione Angilau both stared at East High School.
• USU redshirt freshman WR Ryder MacGillivray and AFA sophomore defensive lineman James Tomasi played at Provo High School.
