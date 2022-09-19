Support Local Journalism

The last time the Aggies lost two games in a row on the gridiron, they bounced back with five straight victories a year ago and ultimately captured a Mountain West championship.

That five-game winning streak took place following Utah State’s bye week and heading into a Mountain West contest against UNLV. Ironically enough, that is the exact same situation the Aggies face in 2022 — only they are reeling a lot more than they did last fall. Case in point: USU is coming off an embarrassing 35-7 loss at home against FCS program Weber State, whereas it lost to perennial bowl teams Boise State and BYU a year ago.

