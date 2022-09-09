It’s been 22 years since the Aggies have lost to a team that competes in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Utah State will try to make it 15 straight victories against FCS opponents when it hosts Weber State on Saturday at Maverik Stadium. The opening kickoff from Merlin Olsen Field is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the non-conference game will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network.
The Aggies typically win these type of games in convincing fashion, but the Wildcats could pose some problems as they are a very well-respected FCS program. Under the tutelage of head coach Jay Hill, Weber State captured four straight Big Sky Conference championships from the fall of 2017 to the spring of 2021, plus advanced to at least the quarterfinals of the FCS Playoffs three times during that timespan. The Wildcats made it to the semifinals in 2019.
“This is the Super Bowl for a lot of guys on that (Weber State) roster,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “Jay will have them coached up. They're good at what they do. They're coming off a big win, so we've got to reset and refocus and play our best ball Saturday, and that's what we'll do today is start that process as soon as we can.”
Weber State has only played USU once since Hill took the helm prior to the 2014 campaign and that was a convincing 45-6 Aggie victory at Maverik Stadium on Sept. 1, 2016. The Wildcats have made significant strides as a program since that game, but struggled a bit a year ago as they went 6-5 overall and 5-3 in conference action.
Nevertheless, expectations are still high for the Wildcats, who returned eight offensive and five defensive starters from their 2021 squad. Weber State opened its season a week ago with a 41-5 win at home over Division II program Western Oregon, and is currently ranked 16th and 17th nationally in the two major FCS polls.
The Wildcats have been very competitive in their last two matchups against teams from the Mountain West as they were edged on the road in 2019 against San Diego State (6-0) and Nevada (19-13). Hill, for one, is hungry for another shot at a Mountain West program — one he was a head coaching candidate for in 2018 and 2020.
“It’s an opportunity to show that (our guys) can play football at a very high level,” Hill said in an interview with Standard-Examiner sports editor Brett Hein, “It’s an opportunity to prove that they’re big-time players. I see a lot of opportunities in this. I see a lot of excitement in our guys over games like this. ... It’s an opportunity for us to go in and execute at a high level against a very good team that, just a year ago, won the Mountain West Conference. This is one of the top teams out west.
“I love these opportunities. I did as a player and do as a coach because it’s out of these great opportunities that people have a chance to really shine.”
It’s also an important game for the Aggies, who are eager to bounce back from last Saturday’s 55-0 drubbing at the hands of No. 1 Alabama. The Crimson Tide led 17-0 after the first quarter and 41-0 at halftime.
A strong performance Saturday is exactly what USU is aiming for heading into its first of two bye weeks. The Aggies will host UNLV in their Mountain West opener on Saturday, Sept. 24.
“It is (an important game) regardless of the bye,” Anderson said. “It's the next opponent, it's get that bad taste out of your mouth, go out and play your best ball. It's going to be that every week. I think it's just maybe a little bit more magnified coming off this particular type of game where the matchups were so lopsided and the scoreboard just didn't show the positive things that we actually did do. It's even more important that you get on a positive track and find a way to be 1-0 this week against a very well-coached football team that's going to have every reason to come in here and play their very best. So yeah, I think it's tremendously important this week.”
The Aggies were never able to get on track offensively against the Crimson Tide as they gained a meager 136 yards on 59 plays (2.3 yards per play) and were limited to seven first downs.
USU five-year starting left tackle Alfred Edwards for asked what his team hoped to accomplish on offense against Weber State. His response?
“Obviously, we want to get back into our groove, man,” he said. “First week we had a great rushing attack, everything was clicking first week once we got going. So, I think we just want to get back into that rhythm this week.”
Getting back into a groove offensively could prove to be a challenge against a Weber State defense that held Western Oregon to 95 yards of total offense, including negative 34 on the ground. The Wildcats were also very stingy against the run a year ago as they only allowed 110.1 yards rushing an outing and 3.4 yards per carry. Weber State gave up 283.0 yards per game last season.
Weber State likely would have contended for another conference championship last fall had it been more consistent and explosive on the offensive side of the ball. The Wildcats averaged 366.0 total yards and only 3.7 yards per carry. Having star running back Josh Davis miss five games with a leg injury certainly didn’t help. However, Davis, a three-time first-team all-Big Sky selection, is healthy this season.
Davis is one of three current Wildcats who have garnered first-team all-conference honors at least twice during their time in Ogden. The other two are cornerback Eddie Heckard and offensive lineman Noah Atagi.
The Wildcats have 52 players on their roster from Utah, while the Aggies have 34. Several of these athletes were former high school teammates or rivals, which always adds intrigue to these kinds of matchups.
“Obviously, every game is important to me,” Edwards said. “I want to win every game and especially when it's an in-state opponent. We're definitely excited for an in-state matchup. I know a lot of Weber State fans just from being in Utah for so long, so, yeah, it's definitely something to be excited about.”
NOTES
• The Aggies are 2-1 under Anderson following a loss. USU only lost back-to-back games on one occasion last season, and that was at home against Boise State and BYU.
• USU is 103-34-8 all-time against current Big Sky programs.
• USU’s last setback against a FCS opponent was a 27-24 nailbiter against visiting Idaho State on Nov. 18, 2000.
• The Aggies lead the all-time series with the Wildcats, 14-1, with Weber State’s lone win taking place in 1978. The two teams squared off in 11 consecutive seasons from 1972-82, but have only played four times since then.
• The Wildcats were projected to finish fourth out of 12 teams in the Big Sky Conference Preseason Poll.
• Six Big Sky teams are currently ranked in the Top 25 in at least one of the two major FCS polls.
• Weber State has a pair of true freshman who originally committed to USU before ultimately signing with the Wildcats in linebacker Mapa Vaenuku and safety Kao Hansen. Hansen is listed as the second-string strong safety on Weber State’s most recent depth chart.
• David Fiefia, Weber State’s tight ends coach, played for USU as a tailback from 2000-03 and was an offensive graduate assistant for the Aggies from 2012-14.