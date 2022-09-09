Support Local Journalism

It’s been 22 years since the Aggies have lost to a team that competes in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Utah State will try to make it 15 straight victories against FCS opponents when it hosts Weber State on Saturday at Maverik Stadium. The opening kickoff from Merlin Olsen Field is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the non-conference game will be streamed live on the Mountain West Network.

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

