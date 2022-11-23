Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The 2021 college football season was chock-full of positive memories for the Aggies, who matched their single-season program record with 11 wins, captured their first-ever Mountain West championship and defeated a pair of Pac-12 Conference teams, among other things.

However, there weren’t really any positive memories for Utah State from last year’s game against Mountain Division rival Boise State, which exited Maverik Stadium last September with a 27-3 victory. The Aggies amassed 317 yards of total offense in the first half, yet were kept off the scoreboard. USU failed to score any points on three of its four trips to the red zone and committed three turnovers.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.