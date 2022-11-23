The 2021 college football season was chock-full of positive memories for the Aggies, who matched their single-season program record with 11 wins, captured their first-ever Mountain West championship and defeated a pair of Pac-12 Conference teams, among other things.
However, there weren’t really any positive memories for Utah State from last year’s game against Mountain Division rival Boise State, which exited Maverik Stadium last September with a 27-3 victory. The Aggies amassed 317 yards of total offense in the first half, yet were kept off the scoreboard. USU failed to score any points on three of its four trips to the red zone and committed three turnovers.
Indeed, the Aggies are eager to have a better showing against the Broncos in 2022 and they’ll get that opportunity in the regular season finale for both programs. BSU will welcome USU to Albertsons Stadium for a rare early Friday morning opening kickoff. The game is slated to start at 10 a.m., just like a year ago, and, once again, will be televised on CBS.
“It sits with you all year, you really think about it,” USU safety Hunter Reynolds said when asked about his memories from last year’s showdown against the Broncos. “It’s kind of one you start (circling) on the schedule when you first get it. We saw this game against Boise at the end of the year and we just knew that it was a game that we were kind of going to build to all year. Obviously, at the beginning of the year we came out and weren’t as good as we are now. We’ve been getting better week by week, so we just want that to show when we step on the field Friday.”
Both teams are coming off nailbiting wins as USU (6-5, 5-2 MW) rallied past visiting San Jose State, 35-31, on a late fourth-quarter touchdown run by Calvin Tyler Jr. Earlier last Saturday night, Boise State (8-3, 7-0) also found paydirt in the fourth quarter in its come-from-behind 20-17 triumph over host Wyoming. With the win, the Broncos clinched their spot in next week’s Mountain West championship game, while the Aggies achieved bowl eligibility by dispatching of the Spartans.
“The challenge gets even bigger to go to Boise on Friday at 10 a.m. and play the most physical, probably best built team in the league right now when you look at their roster,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “(They have) a great defense, physical offense, big, huge quarterback, you name it. Every possible reason to make it a difficult trip for us, but our guys are excited about it and we know the country will be watching on Friday. ... Hopefully we can play our best football and we’ll need that to win.”
Prevailing against the Broncos in Boise has proved to be very problematic for the Aggies. In fact, none of USU’s current players were alive the last time the Aggies bested Boise State on the road. The Broncos have defeated the Aggies 10 straight times at Albertsons Stadium since USU won by a 39-14 scoreline at that venue in October of 1996.
Neither team is used to playing games in the morning, especially the day after Thanksgiving, so it will be interesting to see how the Aggies and Broncos respond. It’s not something Anderson is worried about, though.
“We practice early in the morning all season long, we lift and run early in the morning all season long,” he said. “It should not be a big factor. I don’t think the time of the game had anything to do with last season. We just went out and played terrible. It wouldn’t have mattered what time of the day that game was. Friday at this point of the season is not a huge adjustment playing an early game at this point. We kind of all know what we want to do. We’ve had a million reps at this point. It’s about going out and executing those things, so hopefully we’ll show ourselves a little better than we did at 10 o’clock last year.”
Both teams ran the ball well in their last outings. Tyler Jr. finished with 125 rushing yards and a trio of TDs for the Aggies, while the Broncos racked up an impressive 269 yards on 43 carries for a 6.3-yard average against a good Wyoming defense. Veteran running back George Holani contributed with 132 yards on the ground, while freshman Ashton Jeanty chipped in with 91.
The Broncos ultimately needed to run the ball well in that game because they had no answer for Wyoming tailback Titus Swen, who accumulated 212 yards on 19 carries. Swen also ran wild in Wyoming’s 28-14 win over USU last month. Notwithstanding their struggles in that game, the Broncos have still only allowed 122.5 yards rushing an outing and 3.5 yards per carry in ’22.
“It’s kind of what I expected,” Anderson said when asked about BSU and Wyoming’s struggles defending the run a week ago. “I expected both teams to run it right at each other and have success. They’ve got big running backs, they’re built great up front. With the athletic quarterback and what Dirk Koetter has done with their offense, he has organized it in a way that everything flows off of each other, with a quarterback that can just absolutely break your back with his legs and the play action off the run game, shots (down the field) and how physical they are both starting running back, second running back, O-line.”
The quarterback Anderson is referring to is Taylen Green, an ultra-athletic 6-foot-6, 220-pound redshirt freshman, who is 6-1 since taking over as the team’s starting signal caller. Green has completed 64.5 percent of his passes for 1,510 yards and eight TD, vs. four interceptions, plus he has accounted for 346 yards and 7 TDs with his legs.
“The quarterback is a nightmare,” Anderson said. “I mean, he’s huge, physical, cannon for an arm and can fly. If he gets to the edge, he’ll end up in the end zone.”
This is a well-balanced Bronco offensive attack as they are averaging 188.8 yards on the ground and 194.2 through the air. Boise State has averaged 33.1 points an outing since Koetter — BSU’s head coach from 1998-2000 — took over as the interim offensive coordinator at the end of September.
The Broncos have excelled at defending the pass this season, although they did allow BYU quarterback Jaren Hall to throw for 377 yards and a trio of TDs in a 31-28 Cougar road victory earlier this month. That was BSU’s only loss since Sept. 23. The Broncos currently lead the Mountain West in passing defense (145.4 yards per game), plus also rank second in the conference in total defense (267.9 ypg) and scoring defense (17.3 points an outing).
What must USU do to keep BSU’s secondary on its toes?
“We know they’re fast, they fly around, so I think overall (it’s about) executing our scheme,” said USU wideout Brian Cobbs, who ranks fourth in the MW in receiving with 769 yards. “... We’re just going to have to make full-speed decisions, just make the defenders feel threatened every time we’re on the field in terms of pushing vertical, showing them that we do have speed. ... And I trust and know that (quarterback) Cooper (Legas) will put the ball in the right places, and it should led to a productive day.”
USU NOTES
• The Aggies have scored a pair of defensive and special teams TDs during their current three-game winning streak.
• USU left tackle Alfred Edwards is slated to make his 52nd career start Friday, which would match Tyler Larsen’s (2009-13) school record. Larsen is currently in his seventh season in the NFL and is the starting center for the Washington Commanders.
• Cobbs only needs four receptions to enter USU’s single-season top 10 list. The Maryland graduate transfer has 63 receptions in ’22.
• Former USU players Jared Reed (safety) and Elelyon Noa (RB) now play for BSU. Reed has seen action in two games this season, while Noa is the team’s fourth-leading rusher with 123 yards on 31 carries.
• USU is 2-3 on the road this season, while BSU is 4-1 at home. The Broncos are 129-14 at home since 2020.
• The Aggies have only beaten the Broncos once since joining the Mountain West prior to the 2013-14 academic year. USU is 1-8 against BSU during that timespan.
