Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The opportunity to finish the 2022 college football season with a winning record is what awaits Utah State and Memphis when they square off in Tuesday’s Servpro First Responder Bowl.

This is the first appearance for either of these teams at this particular bowl, which has been contested annually since 2011. The opening kickoff from SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. and the game, which used to be called the TicketCity Bowl (2011-12) and Heart of Dallas Bowl (2013-17), will be televised on ESPN.


Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.