The opportunity to finish the 2022 college football season with a winning record is what awaits Utah State and Memphis when they square off in Tuesday’s Servpro First Responder Bowl.
This is the first appearance for either of these teams at this particular bowl, which has been contested annually since 2011. The opening kickoff from SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. and the game, which used to be called the TicketCity Bowl (2011-12) and Heart of Dallas Bowl (2013-17), will be televised on ESPN.
“It will be kind of all hands on deck to see who can step in and step up and help us find a way to get to (win) No. 7,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during last Wednesday’s press conference. “(A) 7-6 (record) would sound a lot better than 6-7 for us. You know, neither of those are earth shattering, but just the momentum that you carry into the offseason with a win, to be able to send the senior class out with a winning season would be huge. And considering all of the turmoil and chaos we went through early in the year to kind of get to this point, nothing would be more exciting than to see these guys have a bowl championship.”
The Aggies will be aiming for back-to-back bowl victories for only the second time in program history. USU reigned supreme in three straight bowls from 2012-14.
Meanwhile, the Tigers (6-6) will also be aiming to extend their postseason winning streak to two games. Memphis, which has been bowl eligible for nine consecutive seasons, beat Florida Atlantic in the 2020 Montgomery Bowl and was scheduled to play Hawaii in last year’s EasyPost Hawaii Bowl, but the game was canceled due to too many COVID-19 cases on the Rainbow Warriors’ end.
Both teams were trending in the opposite direction during the second half of the ’22 campaign, although both ended the regular season with a loss — USU on the road to Boise State by a 42-23 scoreline, and Memphis on the road to SMU by a 34-31 scoreline. The Aggies have bounced back from a 1-4 start by winning five of their last seven games — although four of those victories were by seven points or fewer — while the Tigers have gone 2-5 after getting off to a 4-1 start.
“It was a roller coaster of a season,” USU safety Hunter Reynolds said during the aforementioned press conference. “That stretch in September, it couldn’t have been worse, really. But I think it allowed a young team to kind of grow, kind of mature and learn from it, and I think that all of those lessons at that time in the season carried over to the end of it. So, that’s kind of what helped us go 5-2 in those last seven games and kind of end the season on a high note. And then it just feels great to be in a bowl game and have the opportunity to end the season with a win.”
Ryan Silverfield, who is in his third season as Memphis’ head coach, has been impressed by USU’s last-season surge.
“You look at what they did their first four games and they’d probably take back all but one, but they’re a team that, with this quarterback and what they’ve been able to do, they are on a roll,” Silverfield said in a press conference last Saturday. “… And that kind of gets you thinking, ‘OK, this is a really good team.’ … Obviously, the weather’s not going to be a factor to them. This will be like a spring day out there for them on game day, so we’ve just got to be prepared. Obviously, they’ve had the same break and I’m sure coach Anderson (is drilling to his team) about the same deal about focus and making sure the guys are dialed in about the task at hand and that’s the actual game itself.”
The weather Silverfield is referring to is a cold front that hit the Dallas area last week. Temperatures barely reached 30 degrees late last week, although it should be around 50 degrees for Tuesday’s game.
The Tigers haven’t finished a season with a losing record since going 3-9 in 2013. This is certainly a Memphis squad that could have won more games in ’22 as its last five loses were by one, two, 10, seven and three points. Ironically, that last setback took place at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
“We have a big challenge,” Anderson said. “Memphis is a very big, physical, run-the-ball-right-at-you football team. At times this year we’ve looked really good in that setting, at times we’ve not, so the challenge is to be more physical than them up front and focus on the game. Bowl games provide a ton of opportunities to be distracted. We were talking to the team yesterday about being able to compartmentalize the week, take advantage of the bowl opportunities that they present. We’ve heard nothing but great things about the First Responder Bowl, the people that run it. But also our ability to be ready to focus when needed (and) also (be) able to relax and enjoy the environment.”
Memphis has arguably one of the best offenses USU will face this season. The Tigers rank 22nd among the 131 FBS programs this season in scoring offense (35.1 points per game) and passing offense (278.8 yards per game). Fortunately for the Aggies, they should have their two starting cornerbacks back in Michael Anyanwu and AJ Carter, who teamed up for 79 tackles, 15 pass breakups and two interceptions during the regular season. Anyanwu didn’t suit up against Boise State due to broken hand, while Carter, who has forced a pair of fumbles this season, played sparingly.
There is also a chance second-team all-Mountain West safety Ike Larsen will be ready to go against the Tigers. The former Sky View and Logan high school star was sidelined by an injury against Boise State. USU will not have veteran cornerback Andre Grayson, who opted out of the bowl game and is moving on from football, Anderson said last Wednesday.
“If we played today, he would not (play), but he was feeling in practice yesterday,” Anderson said when asked about Larsen last week.
Tuesday’s game will be a Homecoming of sorts for several Aggies as 12 of their former players are from the Lone Star State, as our four of their coaches. Those 12 USU players that call Texas home are quarterbacks Logan Bonner, Levi Williams and Bishop Davenport, running backs Tyler Jr., Robert Briggs and Bailee Davenport, cornerbacks Carter and Jaden Smith, defensive tackles Tavian Coleman and Poukesi Vakauta, defensive end Byron Vaughns and linebacker Josh Williams. In addition to Anderson, defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda, running backs coach Chuckie Keeton and senior defensive analyst Ethan Morriss were born and raised in the Lone Star State.
“This means a lot,” Tyler Jr. said last Wednesday. “It’s like a cinderella story to me, like everything all comes to an end in Texas in front of my family (many of whom) have never got to see me play. Most of them never got to see me play in college, so it’s a blessing and I’m excited for this opportunity.”
Tyler Jr., who is from Beaumont — which is approximately a four-and-a-half-hour drive from Dallas — has procured more than 40 tickets for Tuesday’s game.
“I was hitting all of my teammates up (for tickets),” Tyler Jr. said with a giant smile on his face.
Tyler Jr., a second-team all-MW honoree, certainly has the attention of Silverfield after rushing for 1,043 yards during the regular season. No. 4 needs 73 rushing yards Tuesday to become just the 11th Aggie to eclipse the 2,000-yard barrier while at USU.
“He does a fantastic job,” Silverfield said of Tyler Jr. “Their offensive line (opens up) holes. They’ve got a great play calling scheme. I think part of what helps them also is that tempo, right? They line up and sometimes defenses get winded and the running back, he’s going to have patience and great vision, and he may bounce an inside zone play out and the next thing you know he’s down the sideline for 40-plus yards. So, he’s got great vision and consistency with what he’s supposed to do and patience in his run game, so we’ve got to be smart. What concerns me sometimes in games like this is has been so long since we last played a game and with their running back, are we going to be able to tackle like we’re capable of doing because you’re only going to be able to get so many live tackling reps in practice.”
It will be 31 days since the Tigers last played a game and 32 for the Aggies.
NOTES
- This will be USU’s first game against Memphis in 45 years. The two teams played seven times from 1965-77, with the Tigers prevailing four times.
- Eight athletes have started every game for the Aggies this season in offensive linemen Chandler Dolphin, Wade Meacham and Weylin Lapuaho, linebacker AJ Vongphanchanh, defensive end Daniel Grzesiak, wide receiver Brian Cobbs, Tyler Jr. and Reynolds.
- Left tackle Alfred Edwards is slated to make his 53rd career start for the Aggies, which would break the school record he now shares with former standout O-lineman Tyler Larsen.
- Anderson and Matt Wells are the only two head coach in USU history to go bowling in each of their first two seasons.
- USU is 6-9 all-time in bowls, while Memphis is 6-8. The Aggies are 5-3 in their last eight bowls.
- This is a disciplined Memphis team as the Tigers rank ninth nationally in fewest penalty yards (35.33 per game).
- The Aggies are 4-7 all-time against current members of the American Athletic Conference.
