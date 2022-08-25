USU Football Scrimmage SECONDARY

Utah State running back Calvin Tyler Jr. carries the ball as Byron Vaughns defends a scrimmage this past spring.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Editor’s note: This is the eighth of a nine-part series breaking down USU’s football team position by position.

It was a bit of a mixed bag for Utah State's rushing attack during the 2021 college football season.

Tags

Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237.

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you