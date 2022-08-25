Editor’s note: This is the eighth of a nine-part series breaking down USU’s football team position by position.
It was a bit of a mixed bag for Utah State's rushing attack during the 2021 college football season.
The Aggies started off strong as they racked up 222 and 227 yards on the ground in victories over Washington State and North Dakota, respectively, plus they gained a season-high 235 yards against Boise State. However, the consistency was also lacking at times as USU only averaged 3.6 yards per carry last fall, plus was unable to break the century mark against BYU (22), New Mexico State (98) and San Diego State (65).
Being more consistent running the ball will certainly be one of Utah State's primary goals in 2022. Having a healthy Calvin Tyler Jr. will certainly aid the Aggies in that objective. The Oregon State graduate transfer was one of the top running backs in the Mountain West when he was at full strength a year ago as clutch performances against Air Force (19 carries for 132 yards), Boise State (20-126), Wyoming (18-109) and Oregon State (26-120) would attest to.
The 5-foot-8, 210-pounder missed two games with an injury last season and was limited in a couple more, but is still the Mountain West's second-leading returning rusher with 884 yards. Tyler Jr. averaged 4.5 yards per carry as a junior and is primed to break the 1,000-yard barrier in his final year of eligibility.
“I think for him the sky’s the limit," said former USU great quarterback Chuckie Keeton, who is entering his second season as the program's running backs coach. "... He definitely has some tools. I mean, he had them a year ago. Now, we’re still fine-tuning those things and just want to be as efficient as we can moving forward.”
Tyler Jr. also got the job done in the classroom in his first season with the Aggies as he earned academic all-MW honors. Indeed, the native of Beaumont, Texas, has done a good job of representing USU both on and off the field.
“He does a very good job just handling himself in the right way, but at the same time --- I mean, I love that we’re even talking about him for an article --- I just want to make sure that he’s always pushing for a better version of himself," Keeton said. "So, while he is doing some good things, I’m still going to push him to do a little bit more. I know he got nominated for an award at one point but, man, we just want to continue to build on it and not just count the achievements we have right in front of us, but continue to strive for something greater."
It appeared the Aggies would welcome back their top four tailbacks from a year ago, but Elelyon Noa elected to enter the transfer portal and recently landed at Boise State, where he was reunited with his older brother and starting linebacker, Ezekiel. Noa gained 597 yards and scored four times on 138 carries last fall.
How confident is Keeton a go-to second-string tailback will emerge this season?
“We’re definitely going to miss Noa," he said. "He was a great dude to have in our room, a really great dude to have in our room, but at the same time — at least the way I want to approach it with my group, and I pray it’s forever and ever — is let’s develop everyone from top to bottom. Like, Bailee Davenport hasn’t had a single team rep yet, but he’s still getting better and I told him, 'shoot, if he's taking mental reps when everyone else is going, he should be the best player at the end of the day because you’re locked in the entire time.' So, I’m pretty confident that the rest of the guys are going to pick it up, as soon as they get their opportunity."
Returning letterwinners Pailate Makakona and John Gentry will be the early front-runners to fill the void left by Noa. Makakona, a senior, is listed as the second-stringer on USU's initial depth chart, while Gentry, a junior, is right behind him.
Makakona saw action in 11 games last season and rushed for 101 yards on 42 carries. The 5-10, 210-pounder gained 10 yards on 47 attempts in 2020 and redshirted in 2019. No. 29 started his collegiate career at Colorado Mesa University, where he contributed with 558 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman.
“The first spring (this current coaching staff was) here, he had a really good spring," Keeton said of Makakona. "Just knowledge base wise, effort and all of that, he was probably one of the best guys. He wound up getting a little bit banged up, so going into last year he was out for most of (fall) camp. And so it set him back a little bit and it’s tough because we were a new staff, so I know he got a little bit frustrated, but over time as you can see this dude is starting to step up and, again, part of it is just focusing on what he can control because there were so many different things that he ran into that he couldn’t do anything about. But there were still opportunities to grow — learning the playbook while (he was) still hurt, going through rehab and all of that. At that time, we were still battling on trying to get his brain, his heart in the right spot."
"Now, he’s starting to get to that right spot where he can focus everything on where he’s at right now. During this (first) scrimmage (of fall camp), we had a couple of quote, unquote intense moments, but he handled himself in a far different way than he did a year ago. ... He’s still growing, but he’s got a shot to do some really good things this year, I think.”
Gentry, who still has two years of eligibility remaining after this season thanks to the free COVID-19 season of '20, played in all 14 games last fall and ranked third on the team with 235 yards rushing, which included a career-high 57 yards on seven carries against BSU. The speedster --- he ran the 100-meter dash in 10.87 seconds in high school --- saw action in five games as a true freshman in '20.
“John’s still growing, he’s still a little bit of a project," said Keeton, who spoke at length about each of his tailbacks, including the walk-ons. "The funny part for me is, I mean, the kid is really still a young running back. Yeah, I think he’s now 20, 21, but he didn’t play a whole lot of running back in high school because of the (talented) guys who were around him. So, to see where he started out — really two years before we all got here — and seeing where he is right now (is amazing). He did end of having a fumble during the (first) scrimmage, which we never want, but that was his first fumble since his first season here at Utah State. So, it’s one of those things where, yes, we want everything to be perfect, but at the same time I try to keep a little bit of a perspective of, man, where did you come from, where are we still going? So, every single day it’s a task and the tough part is even right now he’s battling through a couple of things, but just keeping his mind in the right spot, always developing, even the small things. ... We’re still getting there, but he’s very talented."
The only true freshman in the running back room is Robert Briggs, who turned some heads during fall camp and is fourth on USU's initial depth chart. The 5-6, 175-pounder was an explosive four-year varsity contributor at Bellville (Texas) High School, where he finished with 3,300 yards rushing, 1,357 yards receiving and returned six punts or kickoffs for touchdowns. Briggs, who accumulated a combined 1,943 yards rushing and receiving as a senior, .also intercepted eight passes in high school.
Briggs, a standout sprinter in high school, reminded Keeton of former Texas Tech and current Cleveland Browns receiver/return specialist Jakeem Grant when he first saw film of this fellow native of Texas. Those comparisons were just obvious to Keeton when he watched Briggs in person.
"I eventually saw him at a camp, went out to go see him in a game and he’s doing all of those things that I’m kind of expecting him to do," Keeton said. "I think out of the four or five touchdowns, he had two receiving, one rushing and one punt return, and I’m like, ‘this is the Jakeem Grant guy that I expected to see whenever I saw him on film.' And since he’s been out here, it’s been very similar. We haven’t gone crazy with how we’re going to use him yet. ... This kid is really, really fast and he can go from left to right very quickly."
USU's playbook is significantly larger than what Briggs encountered in high school, so that's been a bit of an adjustment but, Keeton stressed, "the positive thing is he’s very smart and he’s very dedicated. So, that’s a testament to his family, but we’re still getting there, man."
The fifth tailback on USU's depth chart, junior Jordan Willmore, transferred to the program this summer. The 5-8, 200-pounder was highly recruited in high school and spent his first two seasons at the University of Utah, and the '21 campaign at Fresno State. Willmore rushed for 77 yards in six games for the Bulldogs last season, and 264 in two seasons for the Utes. He was Utah's third-leading rusher among running backs as a true freshman in 2019 with 209 yards.
“Really good kid," Keeton said. "He’s still learning our processes as well and it’s funny because he’s been to a couple of other stops, but still trying to get him to essentially erase all of that other stuff and get right now to what we’re trying to get accomplished. It’s taken a little bit of time, but I love that he’s diving into it."
The other two running backs on USU's roster are senior Cooper Jones and sophomore Bailee Davenport. The 5-6, 160-pound Jones is entering his third season with the Aggies after transferring from Butte (California) Community College. Jones is currently listed as the team's second-string punt returner and he has always garnered the praise of Keeton for his tireless work ethic.
The versatile Davenport, the younger brother of USU true freshman quarterback Bishop, is entering his first season in Logan after transferring from Kilgore (Texas) Community College. The 6-0, 200-pounder was a wide receiver in junior college and high school. He played in four games for Kilgore a year ago and contributed with 140 yards receiving, 30 yards rushing, two touchdowns, plus he made eight tackles on defense.
Keeton has four primary goals for his running backs this season and they are firstly, no drops; secondly, no fumbles; thirdly, perfection pass protection; fourthly, "playing with 100 percent effort."
Tyler Jr. accounted for 196 of the 442 carries among USU's tailbacks last year, while Noa had 138 of the attempts. What is the ideal distribution of carries in '22?
“It changes a little bit game by game and, I mean, (Tyler Jr.'s) our starter and he’s still working through that, so it’s always 'day-by-day I want to earn it.' But at the same time, the other guys are in the exact same position," Keeton said. "If he’s trying to earn his, those other guys — the twos, threes, fours, whoever it is — are continuing to work to get themselves better as well. So, whenever we finally distribute those runs ... those guys are ready to roll. So it can be, honestly, it can be 50-50 at one point, or it could be 80-20. It really depends on who’s going to be in the right spot, who’s going to be disciplined whenever their time comes.”