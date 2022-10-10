It was exactly the kind of performance the Aggies were aiming for heading into their only stretch of back-to-back road games during the 2022 college football season.
Utah State played its most complete game of the season in front of a raucous Homecoming crowd last Saturday at Maverik Stadium. USU outscored Mountain West rival Air Force in each of the final two quarters en route to a 34-27 victory over the Falcons on Merlin Olsen Field.
In the process, the Aggies (2-4, 1-1) snapped a four-game losing streak and defeated the Falcons in back-to-back years for only the second time since joining the Mountain West prior to the 2013-14 academic year. Up next for USU is back-to-back road games against Mountain Division opponents — starting Saturday against Colorado State (1-4, 1-0).
“I’m proud of how the guys continued to fight over the last month,” USU head coach Blake Anderson said during Monday’s press conference. “There’s not been a ton of things to show on the field other than just some improvement, but in the win-loss column it’s hard to stay the course when you just don’t see the results show the way you want to. ... Hopefully, it will be a something that can propel us into more wins. Hopefully, we can stack two on top of this one and then we’ll start worrying about three later.”
Last Saturday’s showdown was much different than last year’s wild 49-45 Aggie victory at Falcon Stadium. The two teams went off for a combined 1,257 yards of total offense in that game — 628 for USU and 618 for AFA.
The Falcons had a whopping five touchdown plays of 39-or-more yards in that game, but only one a year later. Indeed, Air Force had to methodically march the ball down the field for the most part this time around. Case in point: The visitors needed nine, 16 and eight plays to cap off each of their touchdown drives.
“I feel the time and energy our defensive staff and defensive players put in during the offseason paid off in a big, big way,” Anderson said. “(We) made it very difficult for them to move the ball.”
The Aggies limited the Falcons to 359 total yards, which was 101 fewer than their season average. Additionally, Air Force finished with 264 yards rushing, which was 105 yards under its season average. The Falcons averaged 6.9 yards per carry in last year’s shootout, but 2.1 fewer yards this time around.
What adjustments did USU defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda and his assistants make in ’22?
“A lot of our vertical push up field was a problem (last year),” Anderson said. “It created gaps that we couldn’t fill in the second and third level. We changed our techniques dramatically (this year). We played more lateral, more squeezing gaps down. I think we had a much better bead on what to expect from Air Force as well. (The defensive coaches) spent a tremendous amount of time looking for tendencies and alignment keys, and it did help us. We knew a lot better about what to expect based off of how they lined down and deployed their fronts, so (technique wise) we changed and then just a better idea of what to anticipate and better communicate with our guys. And I just think we played more physically, as well. I think the defense had a chip on their shoulder. We did not want to give up 42 points and 400-and-something yards rushing again.”
USU was able to win the turnover battle by a 2-1 margin and both takeaways took place during the fourth quarter. The Aggies were nursing a 27-24 lead when Ajani Carter punched the ball away from AFA running back Jalen Johnson and it was pounced on by fellow cornerback Andre Grayson.
USU needed only three plays to take advantage of that turnover as quarterback Cooper Legas kept the ball for an explosive 32-yard scoring scamper up the middle. Carter then intercepted a pass on the Falcons’ ensuing possession to firmly put the hosts in the driver’s seat.
Legas’ memorable TD was one of seven plays by the Aggies that went 21 or more yards, including four of 30-plus yards.
“We’re 13-0 here (under this coaching staff) when we win the turnover battle and the explosive play battle,” Anderson said. “I mean, the formula (to success) is pretty clear.”
It was another balanced effort by the Aggie offense, just like it was in a 38-26 loss to BYU the previous week. However, USU was much more consistent over the course of four quarters this time around.
USU only punted twice against Air Force and the second time was a conservative possession up 10 points late in the final quarter. The Aggies found paydirt all three of the times they marched inside the Falcons’ 35-yard line in the second half. USU had to settle for first-half field goals on two of its three forays in the red zone in the first half.
“Offensively, (it was) as balanced as we’ve been,” Anderson said. (We) finished with several touchdowns when we had to have them.”
It was a very efficient performance by Legas, who completed 78.2 percent of his passes (18 of 23) for 215 yards and two TDs, vs. one interception, which took place in the waning seconds of the second quarter. Legas also contributed with 76 of his team’s 199 yards on the ground.
Legas’ ability to keep opposing defenses honest with his feet has made a considerable difference, and tailback Calvin Tyler Jr. and wide receiver Brian Cobbs have taken advantage with back-to-back productive performances. Over the past two games, Tyler Jr. has rushed for 213 yards on 5.8 yards per attempt, while Cobbs has racked up 232 yards and has scored a trio of TDs on 18 receptions.
Cobbs now ranks third in the Mountain West in receiving yards per game (78.8), while Tyler Jr. is fourth in rushing (84.2 yards an outing).
At least half of Cobbs’ eight catches against the Falcons were well contested. The Maryland transfer came through with a spectacular 3-yard reception in heavy traffic on a fourth-and-1 play late in the third quarter. Tyler Jr. scored from 21 yards out on the ensuing play.
“It is definitely what we expected we could get from him,” Anderson said of Cobbs. “... I knew we was a guy that would work hard, a big-bodied guy that didn’t mind catching the ball with people around him. I think we had a great connection with Logan (Bonner). He’s continued that with Coop. They both have a lot of confidence in him. He’s winning in one-on-one situations and he’s got the capacity to play the whole game.
“... It was just one of those games where, man, everything we did with Cobbs tended to turn out in a good way. We want to continue to spread it around, we want to make sure that everybody’s got to be defended. But his work ethic and the way he approaches every day, it does show up on the field and he came through big when he absolutely had to have him. ... He’s playing at a really high level.”
USU went 2 for 2 on fourth downs against the Falcons as a critical fourth-and-four play in the fourth quarter resulted in a well-executed 34-yard shovel pass to the house to Terrell Vaughn.
LINEBACKER DUO
USU starting inside linebackers MJ Tafisi and AJ Vongphachanh has made considerable strides as a duo since the beginning of the season. Both athletes contributed with 13 tackles against AFA, which was a single-game career high for Tafisi.
Tafisi, a Washington transfer, has chipped in with double-digit tackles in four of USU’s six games and he currently leads the team in tackles (54) and tackles for loss (6.5). Meanwhile, Vongphachanh has made nine or more tackles in four straight games and he now ranks second on the squad in tackles (52) and TFLs (4.5).
Tafisi ranks third in the Mountain West in tackles per game (9.0), immediately followed by Vongphachanh (8.7). Aggie safety Hunter Reynolds occupies the No. 2 spot among the conference leaders with seven passes defended — two INTs and five broken up.
INJURY UPDATE
Five-year starting left tackle Alfred Edwards returned from his injury and played against Air Force, albeit in a reserve role. Tight end Broc Lane and cornerback Michael Anyanwu sat out against the Falcons, but should be healthy enough to play against CSU, Anderson said.
“We’ve been fortunate that this past week we didn’t lose any more (to season-ending injuries),” Anderson said. “Just some bumps and bruises. Coming out of that style of game, it always makes you very nervous with the cut blocks and the type of offense they run that you may lose a guy. We didn’t. We got out of it fairly healthy — bumps and bruises that we can recover from.”
