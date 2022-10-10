Air Force Utah St Football FOLLOW UP

Utah State quarterback Cooper Legas (5) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Air Force in the second half on Saturday in Logan.

 Eli Lucero/Herald Journal

It was exactly the kind of performance the Aggies were aiming for heading into their only stretch of back-to-back road games during the 2022 college football season.

Utah State played its most complete game of the season in front of a raucous Homecoming crowd last Saturday at Maverik Stadium. USU outscored Mountain West rival Air Force in each of the final two quarters en route to a 34-27 victory over the Falcons on Merlin Olsen Field.

